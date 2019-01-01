Larry Crain/iStock via Getty Images

Hitting The Road

For an ever growing number of Americans, the call of the open road in the form of a Recreational Vehicle [RV] is calling. A historically niche segment of the automotive industry, the COVID-19 pandemic provided the sort of cultural current shift that seemed to be tailored made to make people more interested in getting an RV: lockdowns at home, closures (or restrictions) on traditional modes of travel, and the ability to explore the country while being able to remain relatively isolated (to the extent you wish) were all factors that made RV travel attractive.

Few companies have benefitted more from this trend than Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH). Headed up by Marcus Lemonis (star of CNBC's hit business show The Profit), the company operated 197 locations at the end of 2022 (up from 187 at the end of 2021). The business mix comes from new and used RV sales, service and maintenance of those RVs, insurance and financing, and the Good Sam club (which is something like AAA for RV owners).

Revenue & Stock Price (Koyfin)

The above chart outlines the stock's price overlaid with quarterly revenue in the yellow bars. As 2020 dawned, the company appeared to be in dire straits: sales typically balloon in Q2 and Q3, with Q4 and Q1 generally lagging. The summer 2019 peak season had not generated strong growth in earnings, and the stock traded hands below $10.

It didn't take long for investors to catch onto the fact that an RV-buying wave was coming--the stock price shot up $30 as the company's Q2 and Q3 came in much stronger than expected. From there, the party, so to speak, continued.

All good things must come to an end, however, and we will lay out in this article why we think the company's stock is likely to re-rate, and the dividend cut.

A Short Story

From the start, investors certainly seemed skeptical of whether or not Camping World could continue on in the way it did during the early pandemic days.

CWH Short Interest (Koyfin)

The company's percentage of shares sold short is something to behold. Prior to the pandemic, short interest crossed 35% of shares outstanding. That figure dropped as the pandemic set in, but in 2022 the shorts returned for an encore, with short interest climbing to nearly 40%.

The short interest today is still in the double digits, with an expected days-to-cover of 10 (the amount of days it would theoretically take for all shorts to close their positions).

We point this out to warn any would-be bears out there that stocks with unusually high short interests are subject to a short squeeze, which could send the stock up dramatically. A bit of good news, a beat on earnings--these things could all create a ripple in Camping World that wouldn't necessarily be seen in a stock with a much lower level of short interest.

A Financial Breakdown

Up till now, however, shorts have probably been pretty happy. The company posted a bad Q4, and essentially flat full-year revenue compared to 2021. Worse, Q4 posted a decline from Q4 2021--the first time that had happened since the pandemic's onset.

We think--like most--that there are two major negative factors working against Camping World. First, the company is likely to be the victim of COVID-related over-earning and set for a sales contraction. Second, with a recession on the horizon, RV sales are set to decline naturally as consumers dial back on large purchases.

Revenue Vs Debt (Koyfin)

In addition to having opened 10 new locations in 2022 from 2021, the company has also seen its total debt rise from just over $2 billion at the end of 2019 to $3.7 billion today.

The risk is not just limited to the physical sale of RVs, in our opinion. The company has a substantial insurance business, which provides great margin (100%).

Segment Revenue (Company Data, Author Presentation)

As a result, while the company's finance and insurance business contributes only 9% to overall revenue, its contributes almost 28% to gross profit.

We believe this matter is particularly important because of this imbalance. In the event of a recession, not only will people pull back on buying new RVs, but a greater number of RVs will be repossessed, put into storage, sold, and generally just used less.

In this environment, the insurance business is likely to suffer from chargebacks and cancellations, and lower new business volume. While the top line may not bear the brunt of this impact, the gross profit line is likely to not be so lucky.

The Dividend

Camping World pays a significant dividend, currently yielding over 10%.

CWH Dividend (Koyfin)

Dividend payments cost the company $105 million in 2022, up from $67 million in 2021. These payments put Camping World on an unsustainable path.

Koyfin

The above chart details the company's cash from operations (blue line), capital expenditures (red dashed line), and free cash flow (green and red bars) on an annual basis.

Clearly, 2021 was a financial boom year. The gap, however, is closing rapidly, with the company seemingly spending on CapEx as though growth will continue unabated in the future. With cash flow squeezed and only $130 million in cash assets at the end of the year (most of the company's current assets are tied up in inventory), it is difficult to see how the company will be able to sustain the dividend at its current levels in 2022.

The Bottom Line

We think that Camping World has an attractive business, but it is plagued by a handful of powerful factors outside its control. A looming recession and a general pullback in sales from COVID are likely to create a powerful dynamic that will bring serious headwinds to the company.

Rising debt and falling free cash flow raise alarm bells for us as well. The dividend, which at current levels creates a $100 million dollar-plus annual expense is, in our opinion, likely to be cut this year.

The major caveat to present to potential short investors is, however, the high amount of short interest. Even a small amount of news perceived as positive by the market could send CWH stock rapidly upward.

For now, we remain negative on Camping World's prospects.