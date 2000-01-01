Funtap

By Rob Isbitts.

I rate Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) a Sell. This exchange-traded fund ("ETF") is in danger of being a victim of its own success, and being one of the worst-timed investment "safe havens" in modern market history. I know, those are some big words. But I've been tracking the broad investment grade bond market's demise as a reliable asset class for nearly a decade, and have written what amounts to a series of public, time-stamped opinions that warned of the over-confidence investors had about this asset class continuing its long history of being an ideal complement and sidekick to long-term-oriented equity portfolios. Consider this the latest chapter in that ongoing saga, which, as I recall, started with an article I wrote for another publication back around 2016.

BND's giant size may be considered by some investors to be a benefit, via the "safety in numbers" and "bigger is better" theories. But one of the reasons I wrote this report, after refraining from writing a profile on some of the biggest ETFs in the marketplace, is because I think there is tremendous risk of investors getting a false sense of security (pardon that pun).

By no means am I saying that my assessment of BND and the high-quality bond market is a sure thing. Because nothing is in investing. I approach every investment decision the same way: any security can make money at any time and can be a great long-term buy at any time. But what separates all securities is the degree to which that return potential carries the risk of major loss. Despite the worst year in bonds (2022) in a very long time, I still believe that piling into investment grade bond ETFs like BND still carries a big risk of disappointment.

Thus, my current rating on BND is Sell. I prefer to focus my fixed income allocation on U.S. Treasuries and maturities out to about 3 years. As the bear market in bonds progresses, I expect to keep lifting the "OK to go back in the water" sign for longer and longer maturities, as well as credit quality levels below that of U.S. Treasuries, at least in moderation. But I just don't think we are there yet.

Strategy

BND invests bonds issued in the United States. This ETF is primarily focused on U.S. government and U.S. corporate bonds, though it can also extend into international U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities with maturities of more than 1 year which are rated BBB- or above by S&P. That is, it invests only in "investment grade" bonds and avoids "high yield" a.k.a. "junk" bonds.

BND aims to track the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index through the use of a representative sampling technique. That means it owns many of the bonds in that index, but does not own all of them. The goal is to replicate the index without having to buy every security. This is a technique used by many ETFs in both the stock and bond markets.

ETF Grades

Offense/Defense: Defense

Segment: Bonds

Sub-Segment: US Mixed Sector

Technical Ratings

Short-Term (next 3 months): D

Long-Term (next 12 months): D

Rating scale: A = Excellent, B = Good, C = Fair, D = Weak, F = Poor

Holding Analysis

BND's current portfolio is 71% invested in AAA bonds, and BBB-rated securities account for 14%. In between, AA and A-rated bonds make up the other 15%. U.S. Government bonds make up just over 50% of assets, and the other AAA bonds are rest are primarily mortgage-backed bonds. Despite the fund's ability to include U.S. bonds issued by foreign entities, these take up less than 4% of the fund. BND holds virtually no bonds under 1 year to maturity, and about 50% of holdings mature in 7 years or more. About 30% of the asset base is invested in bonds maturing at least 20 years from now.

Strengths

BND is essentially a clone of a long-running open-end mutual fund of the same name, whose institutional share class is Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Inst (VBTIX). That mutual fund debuted way back in 1986, which allows us to analyze the return and risk history of BND vicariously through VBTIX. This is something investors can do with a small number of ETFs which have long-running mutual fund predecessors. Since BND essentially represents the "bond market" to many investors, its history as a mutual fund really gives us a great sense of where it has been, and how much its long-term history is being challenged by the worst bond market environment since the early 1980s.

This ETF has been an asset-gathering monster, with more than $85B in assets. It is quite liquid, with more than $350mm in assets under management ("AUM") changing hands on an average day's trading. And it does accurately reflect the government/corporate bond market as a whole, similar to one of its huge rivals, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), whose performance over time has been nearly identical to BND. In fact, with AGG currently sitting around $85B in AUM, there appears to be something of a neck-and-neck race to the top of the asset charts when it comes to investment grade bond ETFs.

Weaknesses

I am not a huge fan of ETFs that get this big. When they do, they start to be the market itself, as everyone from long-term-minded retail investors to hedge fund managers and day traders use it as a proxy for the bond market. That is fine when things are going well. But if we look around us, things have not been going well in the bond market for some time. And, while there are glimmers of hope that rates will stop rising and even begin to fall soon, I think the risk of betting on that is very high, versus the risk of letting the cycle play out.

Furthermore, as a long time market technician (chartist) who has lived through and invested in (and learned valuable lessons from) every market cycle since the mid-1980s, I don't like the risk inherent in the bond market's technical setup. This chart says this to me: this ETF has fallen, fallen again, and is more likely to fall further before it is done. Bear cycles in bonds, just like stocks, often end with a bang and not a whimper. This is still a whimper to me.

BND technical analysis (Rob Isbitts, using TC2000)

Next, here is a chart of VBTIX, BND's clone mutual fund predecessor. These are annualized 5-year returns since the fund's inception, so way back to 1991 (the first 5-year return registered by the VBTIX).

You can look at this optimistically, see a deeply-discounted fund that has returned about as close to zero for 5 years than it has in decades, and take a long-term "buy the dip" approach. But when we consider all the Fed has done to get us to this point (that's a critical statement, not one of praise), how fixated the bond and stock markets are on that body's every word, and the likelihood that consumer demand has yet to be reined in, the high risk era in bond investing is probably not over. Even if it is, this is the time when investors who try to be heroes and "buy the long-term bottom" can get burned the most. Anyone who tried to pile into stocks in 2002 or late 2008, thinking the worst was over for those cycles, knows what I mean.

Data by YCharts

Opportunities

Higher inflation and the accompanying higher rates for investment grade bonds across the maturity spectrum is obvious to investors now. And if I were to think like an institutional investor, which has very long-term liabilities, there's a part of me that looks at the current market and says it's time to lock in some long-term yield, whether through owning bonds outright or buying a bond market surrogate like BND. Because, as the chart below shows, on a trailing 12-month basis (which is what YCharts reports as dividend yield for ETFs), BND is within striking distance of its highest payout rate in a decade. And, given that the rates from 8-12 months ago will soon fall out of this calculation and will be replaced by today's yield to maturity of BND of around 4.25%, this is clearly trending in the right direction.

Data by YCharts

Threats

But, is that enough to commit to BND now? Rates are way up from a year ago, I get it. But inflation is too, and it is not showing signs of doing anything better than moderating in the foreseeable future. What is lost in the current market dialogue is that lower inflation than the 9% peak we recently saw is better than staying at 9%. However, even if inflation settles at around 4-5%, or even as low as 3%, that's something that consumers and investors are not used to. Plus, there is credit market risk in a way we have not seen in a very long time.

Namely, that corporate issuers who can't just pay off their bonds and not borrow further (because they would run out of cash and go bankrupt) will have to return to the bond market to borrow at rates well above what they have had to do in years. You can just hear the nervous CFOs trying to work on that inevitability right now.

Add to that the fact that BND has a maturity problem. That is, with so much of its portfolio invested in the long end of the yield curve, and the curve inverted to historical proportions, the possibility is much higher long-term rates on U.S. Treasuries and corporate bonds is real.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

BND is a well-established, well-run, giant ETF with an earned reputation. But as an investment, I think it is at least a bit risky, and at worst a dangerous miscalculation to assume that it is "on sale" right now. And its size could be a thorn in its side, should investors (including some very big holders of U.S. investment grade bonds like China, Japan and OPEC, not to mention the Fed) sell off bonds with increasing intensity, it has the potential to be the proverbial case of yelling fire in a crowded theater.

ETF Investment Opinion

I am not predicting that since I don't have a crystal ball. But I do have decades of hard knocks that include seeing "cheap" get cheaper, or even much cheaper. That's why I am clinging to ETFs like BIL, SHV, and TFLO and considering others I have covered on the Seeking Alpha platform recently. As for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, I'm not ready to take the plunge, and probably won't be until it is much clearer to me that the bond market bear cycle is close to finished.

Modern Income Investor's proprietary technical rating system was created by the firm's founder, Rob Isbitts, a chartist for more than 40 years. The ratings emphasize risk-management, and the belief that while any investment can appreciate in price at any time, each investment carries a different level of potential for major loss. The balance of reward and risk is calculated each night for thousands of securities, using a formula that analyzes price trend, strength of that trend and key price levels. It analyzes data over multiple time frames to produce a short-term rating (looking 3 months out) and a long-term rating (looking 12 months out).