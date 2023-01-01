naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Medical devices, tools and assay provider Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MLAB) reported its Q3 FY23' results earlier this month with a print that missed consensus estimates at the top line. In our two publications, on MLAB, titled, "Recent breakout looks exhausted", and "softening bottom line fundamentals", there's been several mitigating factors to a re-rating and subsequently we've held the stock at a hold after rigorously analyzing its latest numbers. On that point, MLAB's Q3' results came in with a mixed performance across its core business segments, with notable headwinds impacting its clinical genomics and biopharmaceutical development divisions. In contrast, the sterilization and disinfection control business reported a strong organic growth rate, but I'd also point out that its calibration solutions franchise continues to face challenges with expansion, namely due to supply chain shortages. Even when backing out FX headwinds and "COVID headwinds" per the 10-Q, core revenue only grew 460bps from the company's Q3 FY21' [corresponding with CY2022']. Net-net, with a number of factors impacting its bottom-line fundamentals, we continue to rate MLAB a hold. Continue reading for the full analysis of its latest numbers. As a side note, this report does not discuss MLAB's $0.16 dividend payment that was confirmed this period.

Q3 financial results analytics

Getting straight to its numbers, MLAB clipped top-line revenues of $54.28mm, a 100bps YoY decrease. It pulled this down to a 235% YoY growth in operating income of $3.4mm and earnings of $451,000, another 122% YoY gain. It's important to note, however, that these results came off a low base, and, looking at managements adj. numbers, operating income lifted 77% YoY to $12.6mm. The "unusual items" impacting its P&L are seen in Figure 2. On a positive note, long-term quarterly revenue growth has increased on a sequential basis for MLAB since FY20', however this hasn't pulled down to core EBIT or residual free cash flows.

Looking in greater detail, it's important to emphasize there were mixed results observed throughout MLAB's core business segments. To name a few:

Clinical Genomics ("CG"), which constitutes 29% of total revenues, reported a decline of 10% for the quarter to $15.6mm, including $126,000 in Covid-related revenues. This translates to organic growth of only 3.3% without FX headwinds. The closure of Sema4's expanded carrier screening negatively impacted this division, with an $8.2mm annual headwind fully impacting the business. Without this effect, management says that underlying growth would have been ~19% for the quarter, above long-term growth expectations. We take this with caution however, given what actually happened on a reported basis. As such, the CG gross profit was below MLAB's long-term target of "high 50's to low 60's", coming in at 52% as a reflection of hurdles listed above. Looking to the sterilization and disinfection control segment ("SDC"), it contributed 30% to the top-line. Revenues came in at a YoY growth schedule of 17.7% to $16.28mm. The upside was underscored by several factors; 1) continued strength in global orders; 2) a reduction of labor constraints in manufacturing; 3) the combination of these points that facilitated a small work-through of its total backlog. Despite this, gross margin for the division contracted by 60 bps YoY from FX headwind and higher cost on these revenues. With respect to the biopharmaceutical development division, it comprised 21% of turnover and reported turnover $11.65mm, a YoY decline of 8.7%. This was below MLAB's internal expectations and was particularly impacted by timing effects with customers through its sales channel, combined with a difficult comps period the year prior. It also saw a 550bps YoY contraction in gross thanks to more unfavourable product mix – namely, a higher mix of peptide synthesis hardware that collects a lower gross margin. Finally, looking to the company's calibration solutions enterprise, it clipped another decline of 730bps. Revenue growth was clamped from shortages brought on by supply chain blockades, that flowed through to a negative impact on delivery times for customer orders. MLAB does expect a normalization of raw materials availability in Q4 FY23', which could be a potential tailwind for the segment.

A further detailed analysis of cash flow movements over the 9 months also exhibit's a mixed picture for MLAB. Notably, performance indicators for cash flow growth fell short of the market's expectations for Q1–Q3. For instance, CFFO came in to $15.46mm, down from ~$30mm the year prior. We also noted that working capital delta resulted from a $16.2mm cash burn in Q3 versus the previous year. This stemmed primarily from lower collections on its trade receivables, coupled with a higher inventory spend. This begs the question as to whether MLAB will be able to work through this inventory at a reasonable pace, given the headwinds discussed in this report so far. It says the inventory number increased mitigate supply chain risks, however, this could also prove to be a challenge to growth if the days inventory outstanding remains high. While cash used in investing activities was lower for the 9 months, we'd note this was attributed in large to the Agena acquisition during the back end of FY22'.

Speaking of acquisitions, as a noteworthy development, the company recently acquired Belyntic GmbH's peptide purification business for $6.4mm, on an upfront payment of $4.95mm. The remainder it set to be paid upon approval of patent applications that are expected to be granted within the next 36 months. Strategically, the acquisition is expected to be complementary to MLAB's peptide synthesis segment by adding a new consumables line that tucks-in to this portion of the portfolio. As a result of the changes above, the company's balance sheet now reflects ~43% of its asset base in goodwill, with another 34% in intangibles [77% total], with the remainder in tangible equity.

Fig. (3)

Valuation and conclusion

With MLAB stock richly priced at 23.5x trailing earnings this is also a 24% premium to the industry. Looking elsewhere, MLAB trades at ~2.4x book value, with a 27.5x trailing EBITDA multiple. Looking at its sequential growth pattern at the bottom-line for the past 3-years, I believe MLAB should trade at the industry P/E of ~19.5x forward earnings. Consensus estimates have the company to print $6.93 in EPS for its full-year FY23' and at the industry multiple this derives a price target of $135, well off the current market price. Running the scenario of a 23.5x forward number the target is still under at $163, supportive of a neutral view. Moreover, the quant ratings system has MLAB rated at a hold as further evidence of this.

Net-net, in view of another relatively flat quarter for MLAB, we continue to rate it as a hold. Valuations are equally unsupportive for a re-rating, and with lumpy FCF, declining divisional growth and more broadly, macroeconomic challenges in the real economy, this is further evidence of the same. Rate hold at $163 at the upper range of valuation.