Medical devices, tools and assay provider Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MLAB) reported its Q3 FY23' results earlier this month with a print that missed consensus estimates at the top line. In our two publications, on MLAB, titled, "Recent breakout looks exhausted", and "softening bottom line fundamentals", there's been several mitigating factors to a re-rating and subsequently we've held the stock at a hold after rigorously analyzing its latest numbers. On that point, MLAB's Q3' results came in with a mixed performance across its core business segments, with notable headwinds impacting its clinical genomics and biopharmaceutical development divisions. In contrast, the sterilization and disinfection control business reported a strong organic growth rate, but I'd also point out that its calibration solutions franchise continues to face challenges with expansion, namely due to supply chain shortages. Even when backing out FX headwinds and "COVID headwinds" per the 10-Q, core revenue only grew 460bps from the company's Q3 FY21' [corresponding with CY2022']. Net-net, with a number of factors impacting its bottom-line fundamentals, we continue to rate MLAB a hold. Continue reading for the full analysis of its latest numbers. As a side note, this report does not discuss MLAB's $0.16 dividend payment that was confirmed this period.
Getting straight to its numbers, MLAB clipped top-line revenues of $54.28mm, a 100bps YoY decrease. It pulled this down to a 235% YoY growth in operating income of $3.4mm and earnings of $451,000, another 122% YoY gain. It's important to note, however, that these results came off a low base, and, looking at managements adj. numbers, operating income lifted 77% YoY to $12.6mm. The "unusual items" impacting its P&L are seen in Figure 2. On a positive note, long-term quarterly revenue growth has increased on a sequential basis for MLAB since FY20', however this hasn't pulled down to core EBIT or residual free cash flows.
Fig. (1)
Fig. (2)
Looking in greater detail, it's important to emphasize there were mixed results observed throughout MLAB's core business segments. To name a few:
A further detailed analysis of cash flow movements over the 9 months also exhibit's a mixed picture for MLAB. Notably, performance indicators for cash flow growth fell short of the market's expectations for Q1–Q3. For instance, CFFO came in to $15.46mm, down from ~$30mm the year prior. We also noted that working capital delta resulted from a $16.2mm cash burn in Q3 versus the previous year. This stemmed primarily from lower collections on its trade receivables, coupled with a higher inventory spend. This begs the question as to whether MLAB will be able to work through this inventory at a reasonable pace, given the headwinds discussed in this report so far. It says the inventory number increased mitigate supply chain risks, however, this could also prove to be a challenge to growth if the days inventory outstanding remains high. While cash used in investing activities was lower for the 9 months, we'd note this was attributed in large to the Agena acquisition during the back end of FY22'.
Speaking of acquisitions, as a noteworthy development, the company recently acquired Belyntic GmbH's peptide purification business for $6.4mm, on an upfront payment of $4.95mm. The remainder it set to be paid upon approval of patent applications that are expected to be granted within the next 36 months. Strategically, the acquisition is expected to be complementary to MLAB's peptide synthesis segment by adding a new consumables line that tucks-in to this portion of the portfolio. As a result of the changes above, the company's balance sheet now reflects ~43% of its asset base in goodwill, with another 34% in intangibles [77% total], with the remainder in tangible equity.
Fig. (3)
With MLAB stock richly priced at 23.5x trailing earnings this is also a 24% premium to the industry. Looking elsewhere, MLAB trades at ~2.4x book value, with a 27.5x trailing EBITDA multiple. Looking at its sequential growth pattern at the bottom-line for the past 3-years, I believe MLAB should trade at the industry P/E of ~19.5x forward earnings. Consensus estimates have the company to print $6.93 in EPS for its full-year FY23' and at the industry multiple this derives a price target of $135, well off the current market price. Running the scenario of a 23.5x forward number the target is still under at $163, supportive of a neutral view. Moreover, the quant ratings system has MLAB rated at a hold as further evidence of this.
Fig. (4)
Net-net, in view of another relatively flat quarter for MLAB, we continue to rate it as a hold. Valuations are equally unsupportive for a re-rating, and with lumpy FCF, declining divisional growth and more broadly, macroeconomic challenges in the real economy, this is further evidence of the same. Rate hold at $163 at the upper range of valuation.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments