In this analysis of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), we evaluated the company's market leadership in 2022 by conducting an assessment of its performance relative to the top 10 companies operating within the semiconductor industry. This evaluation considered the specific type of company and markets in which they operate. Additionally, we conducted a comparative analysis of the performance and market share of the top 5 semiconductor equipment companies in 2022.
Furthermore, we examined Applied Materials' revenue breakdown, specifically the logic and memory segments, to identify which segment had driven its growth. Based on our projections of customers' capex in these segments, we determined the company's semicon equipment sales growth outlook.
|
Semiconductor Market
|
Q3 2022 Revenue ('TTM')($ bln)
|
Q3 2022 Growth %
|
Q3 Analyst Consensus Difference %
|
Guidance Q4
|
Stock Price Change % (Q4 2022)
|
Type
|
Market
|
Samsung Semiconductor (OTCPK:SSNLF)
|
83.4
|
11.0%
|
3.78%
|
N/A
|
6.6%
|
IDM/Foundry
|
Memory, Foundry
|
Intel (INTC)
|
69.5
|
-11.4%
|
0.25%
|
-15.0%
|
2.6%
|
IDM
|
Logic
|
TSMC (TSM)
|
65.2
|
20.2%
|
0.79%
|
29.0%
|
8.7%
|
Foundry
|
Foundry
|
SK Hynix
|
38.2
|
16.8%
|
-29.85%
|
N/A
|
-9.8%
|
IDM
|
Memory
|
Micron (MU)
|
27.2
|
-2.0%
|
-1.21%
|
-44.7%
|
-0.2%
|
IDM
|
Memory
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
44.2
|
31.7%
|
0.74%
|
22.0%
|
-2.7%
|
Chipmaker
|
Logic
|
Nvidia (NVDA)
|
28.6
|
17.7%
|
0.00%
|
N/A
|
20.4%
|
Chipmaker
|
Logic
|
Broadcom (AVGO)
|
24.4
|
19.5%
|
0.59%
|
20.0%
|
25.9%
|
Chipmaker
|
Analog, Logic
|
ASML (ASML)
|
19.3
|
-6.8%
|
5.24%
|
12.9%
|
31.6%
|
Equipment
|
Equipment
|
Applied Materials
|
25.8
|
11.8%
|
3.99%
|
8.0%
|
18.9%
|
Equipment
|
Equipment
|
Average
|
42.6
|
10.9%
|
-1.57%
|
4.59%
|
10.19%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
For the top 10 semicon companies by revenue, the average TTM revenue growth rate in Q3 2022 was 12%. Only 3 companies of the top 10 had negative revenue growth including Intel, Micron and ASML. For Intel, we previously highlighted the decline in the PC market at a full-year forecast of -8.2% and forecasted its CCG segment to decline by 16.6% in 2022. Moreover, we highlighted the decline of the memory market ASPs which impacted Micron. Qualcomm, the market leader in baseband processors, had the highest revenue growth, followed by TSMC and Broadcom. However, the average difference with analyst consensus in Q3 2022 was negative at -1.57% mainly due to SK Hynix whose revenue came below expectations as it was impacted by declining memory product revenues.
In terms of the guidance for Q4, the average was only 4.64% excluding Samsung and SK Hynix which did not provide revenue guidance. Intel guided negative growth and continued to cite market weakness in 2023 from its latest earnings briefing due to...
Macro uncertainty, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions in Europe and COVID impacts in Asia, especially in China - Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.
Moreover, Micron cited a challenging market environment in the memory chip market but also cited the potential for a recovery in 2023 as the company’s CEO stated that it “expects most customers to have reduced inventory to relatively healthy levels by mid-calendar 2023”.
Among the top 10 companies, the equipment makers ASML and Applied Materials had the highest analyst beat. Intel was the only Logic chipmaker to record negative growth in contrast to Qualcomm, Nvidia and Broadcom. In terms of the stock price change, the top 10 companies had an average of 10.19%. In comparison, its revenue growth in Q3 2022 TTM was 10.9% which is in line with its average stock price change, thus indicating that the companies neither became cheaper nor more expensive.
|
Semiconductor Equipment Market
|
Q3 2022 Revenue ('TTM')
|
Prorated 2022 Growth %
|
Analyst Revenue Consensus Difference %
|
ASML
|
19,333
|
-4.2%
|
7.1%
|
Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF)
|
15,575
|
6.5%
|
18.9%
|
Applied Materials
|
25,785
|
7.6%
|
4.9%
|
Lam Research (LRCX)
|
17,997
|
11.1%
|
3.4%
|
KLA (KLAC)
|
9,853
|
22.5%
|
5.0%
|
Average
|
17,708
|
8.7%
|
7.8%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
Based on the table, we compiled the top 5 semicon equipment makers by their prorated 2022 semicon equipment revenue to compare their performance. Among the top 5 companies, only ASML had negative growth while the average growth was 9.3% and KLA had the highest growth rate of 32%. Moreover, all companies surpassed analyst consensus estimates with an average of 7.8% with Tokyo Electron having the highest beat at 18.9%. Applied Materials had below-average revenue growth as it had highlighted its supply constraints previously but explained that the company took several steps to mitigate its constraints.
Despite having below-average revenue growth among the top 5 equipment makers, Applied Materials had secured its market leadership position in 2022 ahead of Tokyo Electron and ASML which trailed the company at second and third place respectively. Based on our previous analysis of Tokyo Electron, we highlighted its shipment issues due to supply chain disruptions which resulted in shipments being deferred. Furthermore, ASML’s market share had also declined with its declining growth as the company was also faced with supply chain disruptions which resulted in EUV shipments being delayed into 2023.
|
Applied Materials Equipment Sales Breakdown (FY)
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Average
|
Foundry, logic and other ($ mln)
|
4,867
|
3,808
|
4,694
|
6,707
|
9,772
|
12,406
|
Foundry, logic and other (%)
|
51%
|
36%
|
52%
|
59%
|
60%
|
66.0%
|
Growth %
|
-21.8%
|
23.3%
|
42.9%
|
45.7%
|
27.0%
|
23.4%
|
DRAM ($ mln)
|
1,432
|
2,856
|
1,986
|
2,273
|
3,094
|
3,571
|
DRAM (%)
|
15%
|
27%
|
22%
|
20%
|
19%
|
19.0%
|
Growth %
|
99.5%
|
-30.5%
|
14.5%
|
36.1%
|
15.4%
|
27.0%
|
Flash Memory ($ mln)
|
3,245
|
3,913
|
2,347
|
2,387
|
3,420
|
2,820
|
Flash Memory (%)
|
34%
|
37%
|
26%
|
21%
|
21%
|
15.0%
|
Growth %
|
20.6%
|
-40.0%
|
1.7%
|
43.3%
|
-17.6%
|
1.6%
|
Total Systems Revenue ($ mln)
|
9,544
|
10,577
|
9,027
|
11,367
|
16,286
|
18,797
|
Growth %
|
10.8%
|
-14.7%
|
25.9%
|
43.3%
|
15.4%
|
16.2%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
Based on the company’s breakdown for its equipment sales, its Foundry, logic and other segment was its largest segment accounting for 66% of sales in FY2022 followed by DRAM and NAND. While its DRAM segment has a higher 5-year average growth contributed by the surge in 2018, its Foundry, logic and other segment had outperformed both DRAM and Flash Memory since 2019 and drove the company’s overall revenue growth.
|
Applied Materials Equipment Sales Breakdown (FY)
|
1Q 2022
|
2Q 2022
|
3Q 2022
|
4Q 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
Average
|
Foundry, logic and other ($ mln)
|
2,740
|
2,898
|
3,124
|
3,577
|
3,975
|
Foundry, logic and other (%)
|
60%
|
65%
|
66%
|
71%
|
77%
|
Growth %
|
33.0%
|
30.3%
|
11.3%
|
31.8%
|
45.1%
|
30.3%
|
DRAM ($ mln)
|
1,142
|
936
|
710
|
806
|
671
|
DRAM (%)
|
25%
|
21%
|
15%
|
16%
|
13%
|
Growth %
|
89.0%
|
68.4%
|
-20.3%
|
-18.6%
|
-41.2%
|
15.4%
|
Flash Memory ($ mln)
|
685
|
624
|
899
|
655
|
516
|
Flash Memory (%)
|
15%
|
14%
|
19%
|
13%
|
10%
|
Growth %
|
-22.9%
|
-47.6%
|
18.8%
|
8.6%
|
-24.6%
|
-13.5%
|
Total Systems Revenue
|
4,567
|
4,458
|
4,734
|
5,038
|
5,162
|
Growth %
|
28.5%
|
12.2%
|
6.3%
|
17.0%
|
13.0%
|
15.4%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
Following the company’s recent Q1 FY2023 results, the company’s Foundry, logic and other segment continued to increase as a % of revenue to 77% as its growth of 45.1% YoY outpaced its memory segments’ growth which declined by 41.2% and 24.6% respectively in 2022. Thus, this highlighted the company’s strong Foundry, logic and other segment growth for the quarter ending January 2023.
Based on its annual report, the company’s FY2022 breakdown by customers shows its largest customer as TSMC, the world’s largest foundry, at 20% of revenue and had increased from FY2021 at only 15%, thus we believed benefited its Foundry, logic and other segment growth. Samsung was previously its largest customer in FY2021 at 20% of revenue but was overtaken by TSMC with only 15% of revenue in FY2022. Furthermore, Intel had become one of its large customers with 10% of revenue in FY2022 from below 10% previously.
|
Memory Capex ($ mln)
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023F
|
2024F
|
2025F
|
2026F
|
Samsung
|
16,060
|
13,435
|
13,435
|
13,435
|
13,435
|
13,435
|
Micron
|
10,589
|
12,067
|
8,273
|
16,677
|
17,513
|
19,229
|
SK Hynix
|
10,905
|
12,874
|
12,651
|
15,726
|
17,859
|
20,283
|
Total
|
37,554
|
38,376
|
34,359
|
45,837
|
48,807
|
52,947
|
Growth
|
2.2%
|
-10.5%
|
33.4%
|
6.5%
|
8.5%
|
Logic Capex ($ mln)
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023F
|
2024F
|
2025F
|
2026F
|
TSMC
|
30,153
|
35,219
|
37,034
|
39,462
|
40,692
|
40,382
|
Samsung
|
4,730
|
3,957
|
3,957
|
3,957
|
3,957
|
3,957
|
Intel
|
25,167
|
25,050
|
25,000
|
30,370
|
31,979
|
33,329
|
Total
|
60,050
|
64,226
|
65,991
|
73,789
|
76,628
|
77,668
|
Growth
|
7.0%
|
2.7%
|
11.8%
|
3.8%
|
1.4%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
Moreover, we forecasted the company’s revenue for semicon equipment sales by its foundry and logic as well as memory segments based on our updated capex forecasts of Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, Intel and TSMC from our previous analyses. For its logic segment, we forecasted the capex to increase in 2023 by 2.7% which is a slowdown compared to 2022 and a 4-year average of 4.9%.
For the memory segment, we forecasted it to decline in 2023 by 10.5% as Micron and SK Hynix highlighted their planned capex cuts. This is also in line with management's expectation that memory spending would decline in 2023. Though, we expect a recovery in 2024 at a 4-year average of 9.5%.
In terms of wafer fab equipment investments, 2023 will be a down year for memory spending as customers rebalance inventories and defer capacity additions in both NAND and DRAM. We expect DRAM to pick up ahead of NAND, potentially beginning to recover later this calendar year. - Gary Dickerson, President and CEO
|
Applied Materials Equipment Revenue Forecast ($ mln)
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023F
|
2024F
|
2025F
|
2026F
|
Foundry, logic and other
|
9,772
|
12,406
|
13,838
|
15,112
|
16,019
|
16,350
|
Growth %
|
45.7%
|
27.0%
|
11.5%
|
9.2%
|
6.0%
|
2.1%
|
Memory
|
6,514
|
6,391
|
5,333
|
6,594
|
7,308
|
7,899
|
Growth %
|
39.8%
|
-1.9%
|
-16.5%
|
23.6%
|
10.8%
|
8.1%
|
Total
|
16,286
|
18,797
|
19,171
|
21,707
|
23,327
|
24,249
|
Growth %
|
43.3%
|
15.4%
|
2.0%
|
13.2%
|
7.5%
|
4.0%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
Based on our capex forecasts by logic and memory segments, we forecasted Applied Material’s equipment sales in FY2023 through FY2026. Overall, we expect its equipment sales growth to be barely positive at 2% YoY compared to 15.4% in 2022 affected by lower memory and logic capex growth. This is fairly in line with management guidance in its latest earnings briefing of 8% equipment sales growth for Q2 FY2023. Though, we expect its equipment sales growth to recover in 2024, growing at a 4-year forward average of 6.7%.
We believe one of the risks for the company is the lower capex outlook of its customers in the memory segment including Micron and SK Hynix which could affect its memory segment growth. While we believe the weak memory market outlook could affect the company’s growth this year, we believe its high dependency on the Foundry and Logic segment (77% of revenue) could offset the weakness of its memory market customers. That said, we also expect lower growth for its Foundry and Logic segment due to lower capex forecasts for its customers. According to management, the company expects lower foundry and logic spending.
We now see leading-edge foundry-logic spending being slightly down year-on-year. While near-term demand headwinds are causing customers to trim capacity additions, they remain firmly committed to strategic investments in advanced nodes to win the battle for next-generation technology leadership. - Gary Dickerson, President and CEO
|
Segment ($ mln)
|
2022
|
2023F
|
2024F
|
2025F
|
2026F
|
Semiconductor Systems
|
18,797
|
19,171
|
21,707
|
23,327
|
24,249
|
Growth
|
15.4%
|
2.0%
|
13.2%
|
7.5%
|
4.0%
|
Applied Global Services
|
5,543
|
5,476
|
6,091
|
6,653
|
7,133
|
Growth
|
11%
|
-1%
|
11%
|
9%
|
7%
|
Display and Adjacent Markets
|
1,331
|
1,282
|
1,235
|
1,189
|
1,146
|
Growth
|
-27%
|
-3.7%
|
-3.7%
|
-3.7%
|
-3.7%
|
Corporate and Other
|
114
|
114
|
114
|
114
|
114
|
Total
|
25,785
|
26,043
|
29,146
|
31,283
|
32,642
|
Growth
|
10.8%
|
1.0%
|
11.9%
|
7.3%
|
4.3%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
In summary, Applied Materials outperformed its competitors in both the semiconductor industry and equipment market, securing its market leadership position ahead of Tokyo Electron and ASML despite supply chain disruptions. In FY2022, the company's Logic and Foundry segment experienced significant growth and accounted for 66% of equipment sales and reaching a high of 77% in Q1 FY2023.
However, while Applied Materials has seen high growth in the past, we anticipate a slowdown in equipment sales growth in 2022 due to a lower forecast for top Logic segment customers' capex at 2.7% compared to 27% the previous year. Additionally, the top memory chipmakers Micron and SK Hynix plan to reduce capex this year due to weakness in the memory markets, leading to our expected decline of -10.5%.
We updated our revenue forecast for the company based on its reportable segments with its Semiconductor Systems growing by 2% in FY2023 based on our capex projections and prorated AGS segment growth of -1% from Q1 as the company guided the “negative impact of recent U.S. trade regulations” from its earnings briefing. Our updated revenue forecast for the company results in a lower price target of $129.78, with a 17% upside. This update is due to a higher discount rate (12.5% now vs. 10.6% previously) and lower revenue forecasts (5-year average of 5.7% now vs. 12.4% previously) compared to our previous analysis, thus we rate it as a Buy.
