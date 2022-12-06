Sundry Photography

In this analysis of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), we evaluated the company's market leadership in 2022 by conducting an assessment of its performance relative to the top 10 companies operating within the semiconductor industry. This evaluation considered the specific type of company and markets in which they operate. Additionally, we conducted a comparative analysis of the performance and market share of the top 5 semiconductor equipment companies in 2022.

Furthermore, we examined Applied Materials' revenue breakdown, specifically the logic and memory segments, to identify which segment had driven its growth. Based on our projections of customers' capex in these segments, we determined the company's semicon equipment sales growth outlook.

Applied Materials Performed Better Than Semicon Industry

Semiconductor Market Q3 2022 Revenue ('TTM')($ bln) Q3 2022 Growth % Q3 Analyst Consensus Difference % Guidance Q4 Stock Price Change % (Q4 2022) Type Market Samsung Semiconductor (OTCPK:SSNLF) 83.4 11.0% 3.78% N/A 6.6% IDM/Foundry Memory, Foundry Intel (INTC) 69.5 -11.4% 0.25% -15.0% 2.6% IDM Logic TSMC (TSM) 65.2 20.2% 0.79% 29.0% 8.7% Foundry Foundry SK Hynix 38.2 16.8% -29.85% N/A -9.8% IDM Memory Micron (MU) 27.2 -2.0% -1.21% -44.7% -0.2% IDM Memory Qualcomm (QCOM) 44.2 31.7% 0.74% 22.0% -2.7% Chipmaker Logic Nvidia (NVDA) 28.6 17.7% 0.00% N/A 20.4% Chipmaker Logic Broadcom (AVGO) 24.4 19.5% 0.59% 20.0% 25.9% Chipmaker Analog, Logic ASML (ASML) 19.3 -6.8% 5.24% 12.9% 31.6% Equipment Equipment Applied Materials 25.8 11.8% 3.99% 8.0% 18.9% Equipment Equipment Average 42.6 10.9% -1.57% 4.59% 10.19% Click to enlarge

For the top 10 semicon companies by revenue, the average TTM revenue growth rate in Q3 2022 was 12%. Only 3 companies of the top 10 had negative revenue growth including Intel, Micron and ASML. For Intel, we previously highlighted the decline in the PC market at a full-year forecast of -8.2% and forecasted its CCG segment to decline by 16.6% in 2022. Moreover, we highlighted the decline of the memory market ASPs which impacted Micron. Qualcomm, the market leader in baseband processors, had the highest revenue growth, followed by TSMC and Broadcom. However, the average difference with analyst consensus in Q3 2022 was negative at -1.57% mainly due to SK Hynix whose revenue came below expectations as it was impacted by declining memory product revenues.

In terms of the guidance for Q4, the average was only 4.64% excluding Samsung and SK Hynix which did not provide revenue guidance. Intel guided negative growth and continued to cite market weakness in 2023 from its latest earnings briefing due to...

Macro uncertainty, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions in Europe and COVID impacts in Asia, especially in China - Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Moreover, Micron cited a challenging market environment in the memory chip market but also cited the potential for a recovery in 2023 as the company’s CEO stated that it “expects most customers to have reduced inventory to relatively healthy levels by mid-calendar 2023”.

Among the top 10 companies, the equipment makers ASML and Applied Materials had the highest analyst beat. Intel was the only Logic chipmaker to record negative growth in contrast to Qualcomm, Nvidia and Broadcom. In terms of the stock price change, the top 10 companies had an average of 10.19%. In comparison, its revenue growth in Q3 2022 TTM was 10.9% which is in line with its average stock price change, thus indicating that the companies neither became cheaper nor more expensive.

Maintained Market Leadership in Semicon Equipment Market

Semiconductor Equipment Market Q3 2022 Revenue ('TTM') Prorated 2022 Growth % Analyst Revenue Consensus Difference % ASML 19,333 -4.2% 7.1% Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) 15,575 6.5% 18.9% Applied Materials 25,785 7.6% 4.9% Lam Research (LRCX) 17,997 11.1% 3.4% KLA (KLAC) 9,853 22.5% 5.0% Average 17,708 8.7% 7.8% Click to enlarge

Based on the table, we compiled the top 5 semicon equipment makers by their prorated 2022 semicon equipment revenue to compare their performance. Among the top 5 companies, only ASML had negative growth while the average growth was 9.3% and KLA had the highest growth rate of 32%. Moreover, all companies surpassed analyst consensus estimates with an average of 7.8% with Tokyo Electron having the highest beat at 18.9%. Applied Materials had below-average revenue growth as it had highlighted its supply constraints previously but explained that the company took several steps to mitigate its constraints.

Despite having below-average revenue growth among the top 5 equipment makers, Applied Materials had secured its market leadership position in 2022 ahead of Tokyo Electron and ASML which trailed the company at second and third place respectively. Based on our previous analysis of Tokyo Electron, we highlighted its shipment issues due to supply chain disruptions which resulted in shipments being deferred. Furthermore, ASML’s market share had also declined with its declining growth as the company was also faced with supply chain disruptions which resulted in EUV shipments being delayed into 2023.

Growth Driven by Foundry and Logic Customer Segment

Applied Materials Equipment Sales Breakdown (FY) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Average Foundry, logic and other ($ mln) 4,867 3,808 4,694 6,707 9,772 12,406 Foundry, logic and other (%) 51% 36% 52% 59% 60% 66.0% Growth % -21.8% 23.3% 42.9% 45.7% 27.0% 23.4% DRAM ($ mln) 1,432 2,856 1,986 2,273 3,094 3,571 DRAM (%) 15% 27% 22% 20% 19% 19.0% Growth % 99.5% -30.5% 14.5% 36.1% 15.4% 27.0% Flash Memory ($ mln) 3,245 3,913 2,347 2,387 3,420 2,820 Flash Memory (%) 34% 37% 26% 21% 21% 15.0% Growth % 20.6% -40.0% 1.7% 43.3% -17.6% 1.6% Total Systems Revenue ($ mln) 9,544 10,577 9,027 11,367 16,286 18,797 Growth % 10.8% -14.7% 25.9% 43.3% 15.4% 16.2% Click to enlarge

Based on the company’s breakdown for its equipment sales, its Foundry, logic and other segment was its largest segment accounting for 66% of sales in FY2022 followed by DRAM and NAND. While its DRAM segment has a higher 5-year average growth contributed by the surge in 2018, its Foundry, logic and other segment had outperformed both DRAM and Flash Memory since 2019 and drove the company’s overall revenue growth.

Applied Materials Equipment Sales Breakdown (FY) 1Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2022 4Q 2022 Q1 2023 Average Foundry, logic and other ($ mln) 2,740 2,898 3,124 3,577 3,975 Foundry, logic and other (%) 60% 65% 66% 71% 77% Growth % 33.0% 30.3% 11.3% 31.8% 45.1% 30.3% DRAM ($ mln) 1,142 936 710 806 671 DRAM (%) 25% 21% 15% 16% 13% Growth % 89.0% 68.4% -20.3% -18.6% -41.2% 15.4% Flash Memory ($ mln) 685 624 899 655 516 Flash Memory (%) 15% 14% 19% 13% 10% Growth % -22.9% -47.6% 18.8% 8.6% -24.6% -13.5% Total Systems Revenue 4,567 4,458 4,734 5,038 5,162 Growth % 28.5% 12.2% 6.3% 17.0% 13.0% 15.4% Click to enlarge

Following the company’s recent Q1 FY2023 results, the company’s Foundry, logic and other segment continued to increase as a % of revenue to 77% as its growth of 45.1% YoY outpaced its memory segments’ growth which declined by 41.2% and 24.6% respectively in 2022. Thus, this highlighted the company’s strong Foundry, logic and other segment growth for the quarter ending January 2023.

Applied Materials

Based on its annual report, the company’s FY2022 breakdown by customers shows its largest customer as TSMC, the world’s largest foundry, at 20% of revenue and had increased from FY2021 at only 15%, thus we believed benefited its Foundry, logic and other segment growth. Samsung was previously its largest customer in FY2021 at 20% of revenue but was overtaken by TSMC with only 15% of revenue in FY2022. Furthermore, Intel had become one of its large customers with 10% of revenue in FY2022 from below 10% previously.

Memory Capex ($ mln) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Samsung 16,060 13,435 13,435 13,435 13,435 13,435 Micron 10,589 12,067 8,273 16,677 17,513 19,229 SK Hynix 10,905 12,874 12,651 15,726 17,859 20,283 Total 37,554 38,376 34,359 45,837 48,807 52,947 Growth 2.2% -10.5% 33.4% 6.5% 8.5% Logic Capex ($ mln) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F TSMC 30,153 35,219 37,034 39,462 40,692 40,382 Samsung 4,730 3,957 3,957 3,957 3,957 3,957 Intel 25,167 25,050 25,000 30,370 31,979 33,329 Total 60,050 64,226 65,991 73,789 76,628 77,668 Growth 7.0% 2.7% 11.8% 3.8% 1.4% Click to enlarge

Moreover, we forecasted the company’s revenue for semicon equipment sales by its foundry and logic as well as memory segments based on our updated capex forecasts of Samsung, Micron, SK Hynix, Intel and TSMC from our previous analyses. For its logic segment, we forecasted the capex to increase in 2023 by 2.7% which is a slowdown compared to 2022 and a 4-year average of 4.9%.

For the memory segment, we forecasted it to decline in 2023 by 10.5% as Micron and SK Hynix highlighted their planned capex cuts. This is also in line with management's expectation that memory spending would decline in 2023. Though, we expect a recovery in 2024 at a 4-year average of 9.5%.

In terms of wafer fab equipment investments, 2023 will be a down year for memory spending as customers rebalance inventories and defer capacity additions in both NAND and DRAM. We expect DRAM to pick up ahead of NAND, potentially beginning to recover later this calendar year. - Gary Dickerson, President and CEO

Applied Materials Equipment Revenue Forecast ($ mln) 2021 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Foundry, logic and other 9,772 12,406 13,838 15,112 16,019 16,350 Growth % 45.7% 27.0% 11.5% 9.2% 6.0% 2.1% Memory 6,514 6,391 5,333 6,594 7,308 7,899 Growth % 39.8% -1.9% -16.5% 23.6% 10.8% 8.1% Total 16,286 18,797 19,171 21,707 23,327 24,249 Growth % 43.3% 15.4% 2.0% 13.2% 7.5% 4.0% Click to enlarge

Based on our capex forecasts by logic and memory segments, we forecasted Applied Material’s equipment sales in FY2023 through FY2026. Overall, we expect its equipment sales growth to be barely positive at 2% YoY compared to 15.4% in 2022 affected by lower memory and logic capex growth. This is fairly in line with management guidance in its latest earnings briefing of 8% equipment sales growth for Q2 FY2023. Though, we expect its equipment sales growth to recover in 2024, growing at a 4-year forward average of 6.7%.

Risk: Lower Customer Capex

We believe one of the risks for the company is the lower capex outlook of its customers in the memory segment including Micron and SK Hynix which could affect its memory segment growth. While we believe the weak memory market outlook could affect the company’s growth this year, we believe its high dependency on the Foundry and Logic segment (77% of revenue) could offset the weakness of its memory market customers. That said, we also expect lower growth for its Foundry and Logic segment due to lower capex forecasts for its customers. According to management, the company expects lower foundry and logic spending.

We now see leading-edge foundry-logic spending being slightly down year-on-year. While near-term demand headwinds are causing customers to trim capacity additions, they remain firmly committed to strategic investments in advanced nodes to win the battle for next-generation technology leadership. - Gary Dickerson, President and CEO

Verdict

Segment ($ mln) 2022 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Semiconductor Systems 18,797 19,171 21,707 23,327 24,249 Growth 15.4% 2.0% 13.2% 7.5% 4.0% Applied Global Services 5,543 5,476 6,091 6,653 7,133 Growth 11% -1% 11% 9% 7% Display and Adjacent Markets 1,331 1,282 1,235 1,189 1,146 Growth -27% -3.7% -3.7% -3.7% -3.7% Corporate and Other 114 114 114 114 114 Total 25,785 26,043 29,146 31,283 32,642 Growth 10.8% 1.0% 11.9% 7.3% 4.3% Click to enlarge

In summary, Applied Materials outperformed its competitors in both the semiconductor industry and equipment market, securing its market leadership position ahead of Tokyo Electron and ASML despite supply chain disruptions. In FY2022, the company's Logic and Foundry segment experienced significant growth and accounted for 66% of equipment sales and reaching a high of 77% in Q1 FY2023.

However, while Applied Materials has seen high growth in the past, we anticipate a slowdown in equipment sales growth in 2022 due to a lower forecast for top Logic segment customers' capex at 2.7% compared to 27% the previous year. Additionally, the top memory chipmakers Micron and SK Hynix plan to reduce capex this year due to weakness in the memory markets, leading to our expected decline of -10.5%.

We updated our revenue forecast for the company based on its reportable segments with its Semiconductor Systems growing by 2% in FY2023 based on our capex projections and prorated AGS segment growth of -1% from Q1 as the company guided the “negative impact of recent U.S. trade regulations” from its earnings briefing. Our updated revenue forecast for the company results in a lower price target of $129.78, with a 17% upside. This update is due to a higher discount rate (12.5% now vs. 10.6% previously) and lower revenue forecasts (5-year average of 5.7% now vs. 12.4% previously) compared to our previous analysis, thus we rate it as a Buy.