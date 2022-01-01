RingCentral: After Post-Earnings Nosedive, Stock Looks More Attractive

Feb. 27, 2023 9:18 PM ETRingCentral, Inc. (RNG)EGHT
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
219 Followers

Summary

  • RingCentral's stock plunged after missing Q4 results and issuing cautious guidance.
  • Risks such as contract renewals and competition remain, but so do opportunities such as a new AWS partnership.
  • RNG stock looks attractively priced after the pullback.

RingCentral office building in Miami, Miami, FL, USA.

JHVEPhoto

RingCentral's (NYSE:RNG) stock took a huge hit after its recent earnings disappointment. However, the stock is starting to look attractive prices, and the company still has potential growth opportunities ahead within the Contact Center space and with a new AWS

ARPU

Company Presentation

RNG Results

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
219 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.