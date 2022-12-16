Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has outperformed the broader markets, gaining over 7% since my previous article versus flattish S&P 500 (SPY) performance. The company's latest earnings release, where its EPS was better than estimates, served as a catalyst for the stock. Looking forward, KBR should continue to see good revenue growth in FY2023 and beyond, driven by strong end-market demand. The demand in both its segments, Government Solutions (GS) and Sustainability Technology Solutions (STS), is expected to remain robust. The STS segment should benefit from the rising opportunities in energy transition and decarbonization, while the growth in the GS segment should be driven by factors such as the ramp-up of HomeSafe Alliance work, geopolitical tension, and the growth in the space industry. The company's M&A strategy can also provide additional upside to revenue growth.

Furthermore, I anticipate an improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin for FY2023 due to a favorable mix and operational leverage. The stock is attractively valued if we consider the company's growth prospects over the next few years. Hence, I have a buy rating on the company and believe it can continue to outperform.

Revenue Analysis & Outlook

KBR reported over 10% Y/Y decline in revenues in FY22. However, the underlying business remains strong, and most of this decline was from tough comps from Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) program from the second half of FY21, in which KBR provided humanitarian support to refugees from Afghanistan. This project helped boost revenue growth in the GS segment in FY2021 but was low-margin work. The situation was different in FY2022, as the OAW program was a non-recurring project, and the absence of this project led to a 13.5% Y/Y decrease in revenue in the GS segment. However, if we exclude the OAW project, the revenue in the GS segment was up by 9.6% Y/Y in FY2022. The Sustainability Technology Solutions segment also saw high demand in FY2022, driven by global progress towards decarbonization goals, energy transition, and security. These megatrends benefited the segment, and the revenue increased by 4.5% in FY2022.

KBR’s Historical Revenue (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

The TTM Book-to-bill ratio for KBR stood at 1.2x, driven by $8.2 billion of bookings and options in FY2022. As a result, the company's backlog and award options increased to ~$19.8 billion, slightly higher than the previous year. While the underlying order trend remained strong, the Government Solutions backlog for FY2022 was $11.5 billion, down approximately 8.5% Y/Y due to adverse exchange rate movements in the British Pound against the U.S. dollar and delays in some contract awards. The Sustainability Technology Solutions backlog for the year was $4 billion, up approximately 71% Y/Y.

KBR’s Backlog (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, KBR has good growth prospects in both Sustainable Technology Solutions and Government Services segments. The growing opportunities in energy transition, decarbonization, and the hydrogen economy should propel the STS segment's order growth. Additionally, the growth in the GS segment should be driven by the HomeSafe Alliance work, geopolitical tension, and the growth in the space industry. Furthermore, the company is expected to continue pursuing its M&A strategy, which should provide further upside to revenue growth.

Sustainable Technology Solutions Segment

KBR continues to invest in sustainable process technologies and has a world-leading ammonia technology that contributes to over 50% of the world's ammonia production. While traditionally, ammonia was primarily used in the fertilizer industry, I believe there is a significant growth potential for it, as it is crucial for near-term energy transition requirements and the longer-term growth of the hydrogen economy. Ammonia has a good potential to be used as a carbon-free alternative for ocean marine vessels. Moreover, ammonia is an efficient carrier of hydrogen, with one part nitrogen and three parts hydrogen, making it critical for the future of a green hydrogen economy. This should be a long-term driver for KBR.

In the near to medium term, the Inflation Reduction Act announced by the U.S. government should drive the company's revenues. The Act provides $369 billion in funding for Energy Security and Climate Change programs over the next decade, and KBR is well-positioned to benefit from this Act. The company has already started seeing increased activity due to funding from this act, and I expect the order momentum to increase as the year progresses.

Government Solutions Segment

KBR government solutions business should benefit from the global focus on national security and safety that has increased due to geopolitical tensions and is getting reflected in government budgets. Last December, the U.S. lawmakers passed an $858 billion defense spending budget for FY2023, an 8% increase from FY2022. Additionally, in October 2022, the Australian government announced an increase of 7.8% Y/Y in its defense budget for FY2022-23 to AUD 48.7 billion, indicating potential opportunities for KBR in the coming quarters.

Further, KBR should benefit from the ramp-up of the HomeSafe Alliance order. As discussed in my previous article, late last year, a joint venture led by KBR - HomeSafe Alliance - secured a contract worth ~$20 billion. The contract has the potential to last for nine years and involves providing a service for managing the movement of goods for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and their families. It is expected that revenue will start to increase from this project in late FY23 and early FY24, following a 9-month transition period from the date the contract was awarded. This indicates a meaningful acceleration in growth from the next year.

KBR is also poised to benefit from increased government focus and investments in the space industry. The convergence of defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial stakeholders, increased speed in developing new capabilities, and digitalization are driving growth in the industry. KBR's Mission Planning & Digital Systems Engineering helps build physics-based models and "fly" digital missions in a virtual environment. This increases speed, reduces costs, and improves reliability. Also, through Space Domain Awareness, the company is providing technologies such as electro-optical sensors and electronic warfare to track and monitor space assets, enabling safe operations for all. Given the company's technologically advanced portfolio and strong demand in the space industry, I am optimistic about the company's long-term outlook in this end market as well.

M&A Prospects

At the end of FY2022, KBR's cash and cash equivalents totaled $389 million, and the company's long-term debt was ~$1.376 billion. KBR's net leverage improved from 2.5x in FY2021 to 2.1x in FY2022. If we look at the company's current leverage and between $425mn and $460mn in operating cash flow guidance, the company is in a good position to do bolt-on M&As, which should add to its good organic growth prospects.

So, I am optimistic about the company's revenue growth outlook.

Margin Outlook & Analysis

The company's margin improved in FY2022 as the mix improved with the completion of the low-margin OAW program work in the first quarter of FY2022.

KBR Adjusted EBITDA Margins (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, the adjusted EBITDA margin of KBR should improve in the coming quarters, driven by operational leverage and a favorable mix shift. The STS segment, which has much higher margins than the GS segment, continues to grow faster than the GS segment. Management expects the contribution of the Sustainability Technology Solutions segment to KBR's earnings to increase from ~30% in FY2022 to ~36% in FY2023. This mix shift should help overall margins in the near and long term.

Valuation & Conclusion

The company is trading at 19.37x FY22 consensus EPS estimates while its multiple on FY24 and FY25 consensus EPS estimates are 15.27x and 12.09x, respectively. Management has guided for the company's adjusted EPS to increase from $2.71 in FY22 to ~$4.75 in FY25. Sell-side analysts are expecting the company to post over 26% Y/Y EPS growth in FY24 and FY25. I believe it is achievable given the upcoming ramp-up of HomeSafe Alliance work, IRA stimulus-driven demand, long-term secular drivers, inorganic growth prospects, as well as margin improvement from mix shift and operating leverage. Given the company's strong growth prospects, I find the current valuation cheap and believe KBR stock can continue its outperformance.