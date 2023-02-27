ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 8:42 PM ETViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Harrison - Director of IR

Scott Drake - President and CEO

Bill Burke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rick Wise - Stifel

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the ViewRay Q4 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Monday, February 27, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Harrison, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Harrison

Thank you, operator. And welcome to ViewRay's fourth quarter conference call. Joining me today are Scott Drake, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burke, our Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier today, ViewRay issued a press release and appendix for today's call, both of which are available on our website. Going forward, we will be providing an appendix of key metrics, which will be filed with our 8-K in lieu of an earnings presentation. Today's call is being broadcast and webcast live. A replay will be available on our website for 14 days.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the discussion during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent filings with the SEC.

Also, the discussion will include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and two years of historical results can be found in our appendix and exhibit of our current report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

I will now turn

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.