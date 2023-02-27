PostNL N.V. (TNTFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 9:17 PM ETPostNL N.V. (TNTFF), PSTNY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

PostNL N.V. (OTCPK:TNTFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jochem van de Laarschot - Director Communications and Investor Relations

Herna Verhagen - Chief Executive Officer

Pim Berendsen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Claassen - Degroof Petercam

David Kerstens - Jefferies

Stefano Toffano - ABN AMRO-ODDO BHF

Henk Slotboom - The IDEA!

Marco Limite - Barclays

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the PostNL Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Analyst Call. [Operator Instructions]

Now, I would like to hand over the conference call to Mr. Jochem van de Laarschot, Director, Communications and Investor Relations, PostNL. Please, go ahead, sir.

Jochem van de Laarschot

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today. With me here in the room are Herna Verhagen, our CEO; and Pim Berendsen, our CFO. As usual, we will start with a presentation and take you through the slides also available on our website and in the webcast. After which we will open the floor for your questions. Herna, over to you.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you, Jochem and welcome to you all. I’ll start on Slide 4. The year 2022 turned out differently then we had all expected it at the end of 2021. After a few years that were dominated by the pandemic, we expected to start to see recovery and to gradually return to more normal situation, macro economically and of course also our operating environment.

The war in Ukraine changed everything, as well as creating terrible human suffering it has raised safety risks and uncertainty within Europe to levels not yet seen this century. The war, now ongoing for more than 12 months also deeply impacted local, regional, and global markets. High inflation and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions put real pressure on consumer spending through the year. Meanwhile, most countries

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.