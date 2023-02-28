BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 9:19 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Traci McCarty - Group VP, IR

JJ Bienaimé - Chairman and CEO

Jeff Ajer - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer

Hank Fuchs - President, Worldwide R&D

Greg Guyer - EVP and Chief Technical Officer

Brian Mueller - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Phil Nadeau - Cowen and Company

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan Chase

Chris Raymond - Piper Sandler

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Lachlan Hanbury-Brown - William Blair

Josh Schimmer - Evercore ISI

Operator

Welcome to the BioMarin Fourth Quarter Investor Update Call. Hosting the conference call today from BioMarin is Traci McCarty, Group Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Traci.

Traci McCarty

Thank you, Paul, and thank you all for joining us today.

To remind you, this non-confidential presentation contains forward-looking statements about the business prospects of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., including expectations regarding BioMarin’s financial performance, commercial products and potential future products in different areas of therapeutic research and development.

Results may differ materially depending on the progress of BioMarin’s product programs, actions of regulatory authorities, availability of capital, future actions in the pharmaceutical market and developments by competitors, and those factors detailed in BioMarin’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K reports. We do plan to end this call promptly at 5:30 Eastern Time. So, please reach out if you have questions.

On the call today from BioMarin’s management team are JJ Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Ajer, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer; Hank Fuchs, President, Worldwide Research and Development; Greg Guyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Technical Officer; and Brian Mueller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.