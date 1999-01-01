matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is a supply chain software-as-a-service company. Their core product offering is relatively broad and covers the full lifecycle across product purchasing, inventory management, and point-of-sale. The integrated platform is designed to function as a business ‘operating system’ in which a business can be viewed holistically and customers can be tracked in conjunction with their purchases. This capability also opens the door for more efficient reporting and analytics.

manh.com 2.26.23 manh.com 2.26.23

Manhattan Associates is a mature software company. It was founded in 1990 and went public in 1999, at $15 a share. Since then the stock has appreciated nearly 1,000% while significantly outperforming the S&P.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

This article will review the company’s financials and valuation in order to determine if it may be a good investment.

Financials

Since this company has a relatively long operating record it makes sense to look at its performance on a year-by-year basis. Starting with revenues, we see that the firm has generally been growing, albeit with 3 down years over the last 10. While it’s never good to see revenue declines in any business, these decreases were relatively small relative to the firm’s overall growth rate. This can be considered a mid-size entity as revenues are still short of the $1B yearly mark.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23 SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

The company has also remained profitable throughout these reporting periods. As with the revenue figures, net income appeared to decline in 2017 and materially decreased over the following 2 years, ending up at only 69% of the then-record 2016 figure. It actually took the firm another 3 years to regain its footing and achieve that same level of net income, although 2022 saw it cross that threshold again and achieve a new ceiling on its earnings.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23 SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

The story with cash flows appears to mirror that of its revenues and income level. Nonetheless it is good to see that the firm has been consistently cash-flow generative even as it sustained variance across its top and bottom line metrics. This indicates clearly that the operating model is a proven one. The firm appears to have managed its cash flows relatively well, with free cash flow rising materially in 2017 even as its net income decreased. The prior year's number of $170.3M is also a record figure for the firm. As of fiscal year 2022, a full 22.2% of its revenues filtered into free cash flow – certainly, a solid number.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

It is also interesting that the company is generating free cash flow in excess of its net income; this appears to have been true for every single year of the past 10. This is not a common occurrence. This is not due to non-operating activities such as investing; as can be seen below, the firm is indeed generating these cash flows from operations. This indicates a cash-efficient operating cycle wherein the company has been able to take in cash from customers at a faster rate than it pays its expenses.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

Round this out with a look at the balance sheet, we see that the company has relatively low levels of debt – only $20M (2.6% of revenues) for the 2022 reporting period. Assets presently exceed liabilities by $205.4M; this is healthy and should certainly allow the company to continue generating the cash flows that it has been.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

Valuation

Given the company’s quality fundamentals, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it is trading at a relatively high price. Indeed, there are a finite number of technology companies in the market today that are generating cash on a consistent basis.

The firm’s price/earnings ratio is materially higher than the Information Technology sector at large – 2.87x that of the average. This is a significant premium.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

The cash flow valuation is somewhat cheaper but not overly so, with Manhattan Associates trading at 2.56x that of average. The ratio of its earnings valuation to its cash valuation would be 1.12x, meaning the market is actually discounting this company’s cash generation somewhat relative to its net earnings. However, I don’t see that disparity as necessarily being significant enough to present a purchasing opportunity.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

Additionally, we should keep in mind that the firm is outperforming the technology sector at large across the past year. Looking at its performance vis-à-vis the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), we see that even though the ETF is down nearly 12% over the past year, Manhattan Associates is up 7% - all the while maintaining a tight correlation with the ETF. The small countercyclical blip in Q4 2022 also appears to have reversed quite quickly. We also see that the overall price return of MANH held above the tech sector ETF throughout this time; it preserved its value.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

Correlation stayed consistent in 2023. MANH stock broke its overall trend of outperforming the ETF in January but has handily regained this in light of its recent earnings beat.

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

Conclusion

Overall Manhattan Associates is a quality company as per its fundamentals. It is also relatively expensive and appears to mostly trade as a high-beta technology stock. I consider it a good pick for investors looking for exposure to supply chain software. The cash flows here are robust and the balance sheet is indeed very healthy, and I have no concern about this company’s ability to operate and continue generating this performance.

In terms of return, however, this stock likely isn’t going to be a home run. It will generally return about 1.5x of the technology sector at large as per its price history. Yet, the upside here is that it maintained its value even as the technology sector sold off throughout the last year - that's worth quite a lot in my book. As a significantly cash-generative and profitable entity with very limited debt this aspect of the security is sensible. Taking all of this into consideration, along with the fact that it is trading at a (slightly) lower multiple on cash flows than earnings, I am going to call it a buy.