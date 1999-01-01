Manhattan Associates: Supply Chain Software Value Stock

Feb. 27, 2023 10:34 PM ETManhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)
Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
442 Followers

Summary

  • Manhattan Associates has been in business for two and a half decades, all the while keeping profitable and generating significant cash flows.
  • Interestingly, the stock maintained somewhat of a price premium during the tech sector sell-off of 2022.
  • The company's last year was its best yet, and it has continued to outperform the tech sector at large in the wake of its latest filing.
  • This is a good stock for investors looking to gain exposure to supply chain software.

Green Check Mark on black

matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is a supply chain software-as-a-service company. Their core product offering is relatively broad and covers the full lifecycle across product purchasing, inventory management, and point-of-sale. The integrated platform is designed to function as

manh.com 2.26.23

manh.com 2.26.23

manh.com 2.26.23

manh.com 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

SeekingAlpha.com MANH 2.26.23

This article was written by

Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
442 Followers
Equity long/short. Value and growth investing with a focus on technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.