Scrap-Car Deal Battle Is A Heaping Mess

Feb. 27, 2023 10:35 PM ETIAA, RBA
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • When is a merger worth it? For shareholders, when it gets the buyer something it couldn’t get otherwise.
  • Unfortunately, for investors in industrial equipment purveyor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, that’s not entirely the case in its $7 billion deal with salvage-yard operator IAA.
  • Fandozzi, who has a background in the world of private equity-backed dealmaking, is confident that she sees things more clearly.

Ritchie Bros. Auction

SweetyMommy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

When is a merger worth it? For shareholders, when it gets the buyer something it couldn’t get otherwise. Unfortunately, for investors in industrial equipment purveyor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA, RBA:CA

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.46K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.