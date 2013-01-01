Berezko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In December 2021, I wrote an article about Culp (NYSE:CULP) suggesting that the fall in the company's share price presented a good opportunity for long-term focused investors as the balance sheet was strong enough to overcome the headwinds derived from the coronavirus pandemic crisis after a difficult period as a result of the trade conflicts between China and the United States. At the time of the publication, the share price declined by 76.12%, but after a further decline of 38.21% since then (while the S&P 500 only declined by 17.21%), the price already accumulated a total decline of 85.28% from all-time highs.

This further share price decline has been a consequence of three main factors. First, volumes have decreased as a result of lower consumer demand. Second, inflationary pressures have continued to impact the company's profit margins as the management is waiting for calendar 2023 to launch a new line of products with updated prices. And finally, the management decided to temporarily cut the dividend in 2022 in order to preserve cash until the current headwinds subside, which seems like a good measure in the long term despite the short-term pain for shareholders.

Still, the company holds plenty of cash on hand and inventories while the balance sheet remains debt-free, which significantly reduces the risk of the company's failure. In this sense, my opinion is that Culp has sufficient resources to face the current inflationary pressures, lower volumes, and a potential global recession, which could leave a dividend yield on cost as high as 8.22% in case it could be fully restored once these headwinds ease. Nevertheless, investors shouldn't count on the dividend (at least in the short to medium term) considering the multiple headwinds the company still faces.

A brief overview of the company

Culp is a textile manufacturer that produces and supplies a wide range of mattress and upholstery fabrics worldwide. The company was founded in 1972 and its market cap currently stands at ~$68 million, employing around 1,500 workers in manufacturing and distribution facilities located in the United States, Canada, China, and Haiti.

Although currently suspended, the company used to pay a fixed dividend, as well as occasional special dividends, since 2013. The dividend suspension during fiscal 2022 is the consequence of a conservative policy in which the management is trying to preserve as much cash as possible due to the current and potential future headwinds derived from the current complex macroeconomic context marked by inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, lower consumer demand, and a potential global recession due to rising interest rates by central banks, which implies a considerable risk for those investors who expect a high capital appreciation or a high dividend yield on cost. In this sense, I believe Culp is a company for investors with enough patience and risk tolerance to wait for the turnaround to take place.

Currently, shares are trading at $5.53, representing an 85.28% decline from all-time highs of $37.56 in December 2016, and a 68.36% decline from the peak of $17.48 reached in February 2021. Without any doubt, this represents a very sharp drop in the share price that is accompanied by a high degree of risk derived from current (and potential) headwinds, which must be carefully analyzed in order to determine whether the company is prepared to survive the storm. First of all, we are going to explore the past and recent evolution of the company's net sales in order to start painting a picture of the company's current situation.

The negative trend in net sales goes on as volumes keep declining

Everything was going well until 2018 as the company was achieving more than acceptable net sales growth rates, but since then, a series of headwinds that have been triggered one after another has caused a continuous disruption of the positive trend. First, the trade conflicts between China and the United States caused a volume drop in the 2018-2019 period. Later, in 2020, mandatory shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis worsened the situation and, although in 2021 there was a recovery of 17% compared to 2020, net sales again declined by 1.63% in 2022. Although this is a very slight drop, the situation has continued worsening since then.

Culp net sales (10-K filings)

As for fiscal 2023, net sales declined by 24.62% year over year during the first quarter, and by 21.70% during the second quarter, leaving a trailing twelve months' net sales of -12.41% compared to full fiscal 2022. This has been caused by lower consumer demand in the domestic mattress and residential home furnishings industries as well as an excess of retail and manufacturer inventories. Furthermore, net sales of $58.38 million during the past quarter (second fiscal quarter) are significantly lower than the $74.56 million achieved during the third fiscal quarter of the past fiscal year, with which trailing twelve months' net sales are expected to continue falling at least during the next quarter.

But despite the drop in net sales, the P/S ratio is at very low levels compared to the past decade at 0.262 as investors' sentiment is very negative at the moment.

In this sense, the company is generating net sales of $3.82 for each dollar held in shares by investors, annually. The current P/S ratio represents a 68.24% decline from the average of 0.825 during the past decade, and a 77.24% decline from the peak of 1.151 reached in December 2016. This means that investors are willing to pay less for the company's sales, which is explained by the fact that in addition to the assumption that the third quarter of fiscal 2023 will presumably be worse than the same quarter of fiscal 2022, profit margins are receiving a strong blow derived from the current inflationary pressures worldwide. Also, we must consider that the negative trend in net sales could continue in the future, especially now that recessionary risks represent a growing concern.

Using fiscal 2022 as a reference, the company generates 69.3% of net sales within the United States, whereas 13.3% are generated through operations in the rest of North America, 14.6% in the Far East and Asia, and 2.8% in the rest of the world, which in my opinion represents a relatively high geographical diversification.

Margins are seriously affected by inflationary pressures and lower volumes

To the decline in profit margins experienced in the 2018-2019 period due to lower volumes derived from trade conflicts between the United States and China followed a further decline in 2020 due to mandatory restrictions produced by the coronavirus pandemic, labor shortages, and increased transportation costs.

2021 was overall a good year for the company, but current inflationary pressures, as well as lower volumes due to a slowdown in consumer demand, are putting a lot of pressure on the company's gross profit and EBITDA margins.

In this sense, the trailing twelve months' gross profit margin currently stands at 5.72%, while the EBITDA margin dropped to -5.11%. What is worse is that during the past quarter, the gross profit margin was below the average of the past 12 months at 3.79% while the EBITDA margin has fallen sharply to -16.25%. In this sense, the management has not been able to pass on the increase in costs derived from high inflation rates to customers, something that should begin to change as soon as in the first quarter of this calendar year as the company is launching its new line of products with prices adapted to current conditions.

It should be said that the two main headwinds (inflationary pressures and lower volumes) that the company is enduring are (in my opinion) due, in large part, to the current macroeconomic landscape, so I think the current slump in margins is more of a temporary nature. This is so because high inflation is an issue that is currently affecting all the regions of the world to a greater or lesser extent and because customers have inventories at high levels. For this reason, I will analyze the resources that the company has in order to face the current difficulties and a potential recession. But first, I would like to take a look at how the drop in profit margins has impacted cash from operations.

In this sense, the company reported trailing twelve months' cash from operations of -$9.95 million during the past quarter, which represents a very significant decline compared to $21.48 million in fiscal 2021. Furthermore, inventories declined by $11.6 million during the same period while accounts receivable declined by $10.06 million. But despite these very negative numbers, it should be noted that accounts payable have also been reduced by $16.2 million in the period while annual capital expenditures were successfully reduced to $2.85 million.

As for the past quarter, the company reported positive cash from operations of $0.9 million, which was possible thanks to a reduction of $11.5 million in inventories and $2.4 million in accounts receivable. Nevertheless, accounts payable were also reduced by $4.8 million. In this sense, it is clear that the company is losing resources (cash) at a great rate, but the good news is that the balance sheet continues to be robust thanks to the conservative use of cash that management has historically made.

As for now, the company recently closed its Shanghai cut and sew facility and will close two U.S. facilities during the third quarter in order to implement a rationalization of production in order to adapt to the lower demand, which should allow for some margin stabilization. It also moved its R&D and prototyping capabilities from High Point, North Carolina, to its Stokesdale, North Carolina facility. The management expects to save $3 million per year thanks to these actions.

The company has a robust balance sheet, but investors shouldn't have high expectations regarding the dividend in the short and medium term

The company currently holds $19.14 million in cash and equivalents and $52.22 million in inventories. Furthermore, the company's balance sheet is debt-free. These three factors together offer some room for maneuvering until the current inflationary pressures are reduced, but that comes at a high risk of inventory write-offs due to customers' high inventories.

The company has paid low fixed quarterly dividends in the 2013-2021 period (in terms of cash payout ratios) and managed to raise them from $0.03 in 2013 to $0.115 in fiscal 2022, but the management decided to suspend the dividend since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 in order to preserve cash, as well as reducing inventories, limiting capital expenditures, and controlling overhead costs. Considering the current price of $5.53 per share, a full restoration of the quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share would leave investors with a whopping dividend yield on cost of 8.32%, but it is important to take into account that this is the best case scenario, and before assuming that this may happen once current headwinds ease, it is necessary to evaluate the dividend cash payout ratio of the past few years.

To do this, I have calculated what percentage of the cash from operations has been used each year for the payment of the dividend since in this way we can assess the historical capacity of the company to cover the dividend through actual operations.

Fiscal year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cash from operations (in millions) $20.22 $26.11 $26.80 $34.07 $27.47 $13.87 $4.97 $21.48 -$17.44 Dividends paid (in millions) $2.20 $7.58 $8.14 $6.28 $6.84 $4.73 $5.08 $5.29 $5.51 Cash payout ratio 10.90% 29.03% 30.38% 18.43% 24.91% 34.11% 102.11% 24.64% - Click to enlarge

As we can see in the table above, the company has paid very low cash payout ratios over the years, except for fiscal 2020 due to difficulties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic crisis and for fiscal 2022 as a result of negative cash from operations caused by inflationary pressures. The variability in dividends paid from one year to another is due to the fact that the company paid special dividends during fiscal 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018).

These low cash payout ratios suggest a full dividend restoration is actually plausible in the long term once the increase in production costs is passed on to customers to a large extent (and once a potential recession is overcome), but investors should not jump into investing in Culp based on the hope of a dividend resume due to the high risks associated with current headwinds.

Risks worth mentioning

The absence of debt on the company's balance sheet reduces its risk profile, but we must not forget that there are significant risks that must be taken into account before investing in Culp.

First, it is important to understand that the company is losing cash as a result of increased production costs and reduced volumes. In this sense, time is playing against the company despite the fact that there are still many resources left (cash and equivalents, inventories, and, in the worst case, debt).

The company may not be able to pass a sufficient part of production costs on to customers in the short to medium term, making it difficult to return to generating positive cash from operations. If this happens, its resources (cash and inventories) could be depleted to the point of being forced to use debt.

The continuous increases in interest rates by central banks with the aim of reducing high inflation rates could cool the different economies of the world to the point of leading them to a global recession. This is a very important risk to be aware of as the demand for Culp's products could decrease even further, which would lead to reduced volumes and profit margins.

Taking into account the evolution of sales since 2018, it is important to take into account that these could continue to decline, especially if recessionary risks become a reality. In this sense, a continuation of the downward trend could raise worrisome concerns among investors, which could lead to another fall in the price of shares.

Considering customers' high inventories, the company is at high risk of not being able to clear its inventories successfully, which may ultimately lead to significant write-offs. It will also difficult the company's pricing power in the short to medium term.

Regardless of current balance sheet health, if negative trends and headwinds continue to persist, investors could potentially lose their entire investment; additionally, due to the low float, it may be difficult to offload their holdings should the worst case scenario play out.

Conclusion

Culp's situation is very delicate at the moment, and proof of this is in the price of its shares. On the one hand, volumes are falling due to lower consumer demand and, on the other, customers remain with high inventories. At the same time, Culp has a need to increase the price of its products as soon as possible, which should start happening from calendar 2023 (albeit slowly) with the new design launches, in order to stop losing cash.

Despite this, we must take into account that adapting the price of the products to the final consumer in times of high inflation usually takes time, especially when customers have full inventories. For this reason, I consider it important not to forget that the company's resources are somewhat abundant with cash and equivalents of $19.14 million and inventories of $52.22 million. Furthermore, there is no debt on the balance sheet, so the company does not have to pay interest. Nevertheless, the company's ability to empty its inventories is limited due to customers' high inventories, which could lead to significant write-offs and lower pricing power.

For this reason, although I believe Culp has the necessary resources to survive the current inflationary pressures and even a potential recession and that investors who dare to take the risk may be able to obtain a potential dividend yield on cost of over 8% in the long term should the dividend be restated once current headwinds subside, this is not something that is guaranteed since the headwinds have not ceased since 2018 and the company has not yet enjoyed enough respite to recover part of the lost operations. In this sense, I consider Culp stock an investment for high-risk tolerance investors as the investment could be entirely lost if current headwinds persist for a long time.

