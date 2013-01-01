Culp: Robust Balance Sheet But Watch For Persistent Headwinds

Feb. 27, 2023 10:55 PM ETCulp, Inc. (CULP)
Summary

  • Culp's net sales have not stopped falling since 2018 due to a series of headwinds.
  • Now, inflationary pressures and delays in pricing action are having a huge impact on profit margins.
  • Volumes are lower as customer demand is currently low.
  • The company has a robust balance sheet with zero debt, which greatly reduces overall risks.
  • In my opinion, this could represent a good opportunity for long-term investors as the share price decline offers a good entry point.

El colorido tapizado tela de muestras

Berezko/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In December 2021, I wrote an article about Culp (NYSE:CULP) suggesting that the fall in the company's share price presented a good opportunity for long-term focused investors as the balance sheet

Culp Inc

Culp Inc (Culpcontract.com)

Culp net sales

Culp net sales (10-K filings)

