ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 10:12 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Johnson - Vice President, Investor Relations

Steve Davis - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Schneyer - Chief Financial Officer

Brendan Teehan - Chief Operating Officer, Head, Commercial

Kathie Bishop - Chief Scientific Officer and Head, Rare Disease

Doug Williamson - Head, Research and Development

Conference Call Participants

Ritu Baral - Cowen

Tessa Romero - J.P. Morgan

Marc Goodman - SVB Leerink

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Citi

Eddie Hickman - Guggenheim Partners

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

David Hoang - SMBC Nikko

Kyle Qian - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I will be your coordinator for today. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today’s call.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Mark Johnson, Vice President of Investor Relations at ACADIA. Please proceed.

Mark Johnson

Thank you. Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us on today’s call to discuss ACADIA’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Joining me on the call today from ACADIA are Steve Davis, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of our performance and a review of our business; Mark Schneyer, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our financial results and guidance; then Brendan Teehan, our Chief Operating Officer, Head of Commercial, will provide updates on our new private commercial performance before being joined by Kathie Bishop, our Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Rare Disease, to provide an overview on trofinetide. Our newly appointed Head of Research and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.