Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 10:12 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Viktoriia Nakhla - Investor Relations

Bryan Fairbanks - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Schemm - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Amy Fernandez - Vice President, General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

John Lovallo - UBS

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Joe Ahlersmeyer - Deutsche Bank

Tim Wojs - Baird

Trey Grooms - Stephens

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Jeff Stevenson - Loop Capital

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley

Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Trex Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Viktoriia Nakhla, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Viktoriia Nakhla

Thank you everyone for joining us today. With us on the call are Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Schemm, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining Bryan and Dennis is Amy Fernandez, Vice President, General Counsel as well as other members of Trex management.

The company issued a press release today after market close containing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. This release is available on the company’s website. This conference call is also being webcast and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website for 30 days.

I would now like to turn the call over to Amy Fernandez. Amy?

Amy Fernandez

Thank you, Viktoriia. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements on this call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.