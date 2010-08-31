Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow up to our December 29th article on SH: Buying Levels In SH Are Positive For The Market But Not The ETF. In the article, we recommend investors stay out of ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SH) because of the high levels of bearish sentiment shown by our Master Sentiment Indicator, as well as bearish activity in SH itself. Since publication the NAV has declined 2.5%.

The Master Sentiment Indicator is a contrary opinion indicator. Buying in SH acts as a contrary opinion indicator. This article covers SH, the current buying levels in this ETF, total assets and shares outstanding in the ETF as well as a graphical history of its NAV. The expected performance of this fund is 90% determined by the expected performance of the S&P 500, but in an inverse way.

While investor activity in SH hasn’t changed much since December, the Master Sentiment Indicator still indicates the bull market has farther to go. This is counter to what investor activity in most of the other ProShares ETFs indicate, which is a trading range market. In the case of SH, however, we continue to be recommend that long term and short term investors stay out of SH.

The Master Sentiment Indicator and buying levels in SH

The buying levels in the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF is one of the nine sentiment indicators that goes into our Master Sentiment Index, which is explained (here). The nine indicators are listed here (% buying levels of SH is listed as the fourth indicator below):

5% CBOE Total Puts and Calls Ratio

5% CBOE Equity Puts to Calls Ratio

The CME Commitment of Traders data on the S&P futures

% Buying in the ProShares S&P 500 Inverse Fund

NAAIM Exposure Index (National Association of Active Managers)

Hulbert Rating Service (Stocks)

Hulbert Rating Service (Nasdaq)

The AAII Sentiment Survey

Investors Intelligence Survey

Buying Levels in SH

The first graph plots the average daily buying in SH as a percent of assets. History clearly shows that peak buying normally occurs, not before a decline, but after the decline near the bottom. As the chart shows normally buying levels peak and then rapidly fall away. These are the red spikes you see. This bear market has been different, however, in that buying has stayed at a high level for a considerable period of time. The current level of buying is still high, which is easier to see on the second chart.

Average daily buying levels as a percent of assets in SH (Michael McDonald)

The second chart graphs the Master Sentiment Index against SPY. The MSI is plotted on the Sentiment King ranking scale that goes from plus 10 to minus ten. The green zone represents extremely bearish readings, which are positive for stock prices. The red zone shows the opposite.

The black dashed arrows point out the moments when the indicator went to extremely bearish sentiment. These were all strong buy signals. The current reading of -3.2 indicates that the strong long-term buy signal last October is still in force.

Master Sentiment Indicator (Michael McDonald)

SH - Net Asset Value

The next chart graphs the 18-year history of the net asset value of SH. the long-term decline and this fund is due primarily to the secular bull market we've had since it was established as well as a slight negative bias to short positions that try to duplicate the inverse of the S&P 500. The fund is up 17.4% since December 31st of last year.

SH NAV since inception (Michael McDonald)

SH - Shares Outstanding

The next chart plots the number of shares outstanding since inception. It's currently about 200,000,000 shares. History shows that shares tend to rapidly grow into a bear market reaching peak levels usually near the bottom. And then shares contract as investors leave it when the next bull market develops. It's unclear to us at this time whether October's reading of 245,000,000 shares was that peak for this bear market.

SH Shares Outstanding since inception (Michael McDonald)

SH - Total Assets

Total assets reached a peak in October at $4 billion dollars, then rapidly fell to $2.5 billion before rising again to about $3.2 billion. The chart clearly shows that assets peak at price lows in the market, but we are not yet convinced that October was the final peak.

SH Assets under management (Michael McDonald)

SH – Cash Flow

The chart below shows cash flow in and out of the fund. If more people sell than buy over a given period, there is a net outflow of money. If more buy than sell over that period, there is a net flow of money into the fund. We then divide the amount by the average AUM over the period. In our calculation we use 40 trading days.

As the chart shows, investor timing in SH is not very good. At price lows, when one would want a positive cash flow, the ratio is at its most positive. At price highs, when one would want a negative cash flow, it goes negative.

Even though the ratio is currently negative, this is somewhat normal after the strong buy signal last October. We feel the strong long term buy signal of last October is still in force.

Average daily cash flow over a forty day trading period (Michael McDonald)

Takeaway

The expected performance of this fund is 90% determined by the expected performance of the S&P 500, but in an inverse way. In general, continuing high levels of bearish market sentiment, including continued high buying levels in SH, point to higher prices for the S&P 500 and therefore lower prices for SH.