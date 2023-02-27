Rover Group, Inc.(ROVR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 10:33 PM ETRover Group, Inc. (ROVR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

Rover Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROVR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Walter Ruddy - VP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

Aaron Easterly - CEO, Director and Co founder

Brent Turner - President and COO

Charlie Wickers - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maria Ripps - Canaccord

Ralph Schackart - William Blair

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Lamont Williams - Stifel

Lauren Schenk - Morgan Stanley

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Danny Pfeiffer - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Rover Fourth and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Walter Ruddy, Investor Relations at VP Capital Markets. Please go ahead, sir.

Walter Ruddy

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us to discuss Rover's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results. In this call, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market close, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investors.Rover.com. As a reminder, this call is being webcast live from our Investor Relations website and is being recorded and will be available for replay from our Investor Relations website shortly after this call.

With me on the call this afternoon is Aaron Easterly, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; Brent Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Charlie Wickers, Chief Financial Officer at Rover.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that management will make certain forward-looking statements within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on this call including future GAAP and non-GAAP financial and operating results, business performance in 2023 guidance, marketing and other strategies, future growth, prospects, profitability and liquidity, expected investments

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.