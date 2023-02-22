Brett_Hondow

Introduction

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a stock that has long been owned by Warren Buffett. He first bought a stake in the fourth quarter of 2011 and now DaVita comprises 0.9% of his total equity portfolio (his 11th largest equity position). Since then, the stock has performed strongly, but recently it has lost strength. DaVita's share valuation by its PE ratio is more favorable than that of the S&P500, but investors are concerned about its near-term growth potential and its high debt load.

DaVita is a stock to hold because of its near-term pressures but it may be a good candidate when its debt load is reduced to more favorable levels.

DaVita’s Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2022 Results

For the full year 2022, DaVita saw year-over-year revenue remain flat, but adjusted operating income fell from $1,815 million to $1,450 million in 2022 due to margin pressures. The U.S. dialysis metrics also showed mediocre results, as treatments declined 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the previous quarter. Patient costs increased due to higher utility costs, closure costs, higher healthcare reimbursement costs, higher pharmaceutical costs and an increase in professional fees.

Full-year 2022 operating results were strongly impacted by closure costs. From its fourth-quarter results:

These closures are the result of a strategic review of our outpatient clinic capacity requirements and utilization, which have been impacted both by declines in our patient census in some markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as by our initiatives toward, and advances in, increasing the proportion of our home dialysis patients.

Also in 2022, $51 million in costs were incurred to combat unionization, including a California ballot initiative.

Looking ahead, DaVita provides the following outlook for full-year 2023 results:

2023 Expected Guidance (DaVita's 4Q22 Investor Presentation)

Dividends And Share Repurchases

DaVita does not pay dividends but repurchases shares. Repurchasing shares is a tax-efficient way to return cash to shareholders and also provides the potential to increase the share price; demand increases while the number of shares outstanding has decreased. It also increases earnings per share, making the PE ratio more favorable when annualized earnings remain flat.

From 2018 to 2021, DaVita repurchased more shares than it earned in free cash flow, increasing net debt. The buyback yield was very high at 10+% per year, indicating that the stock could be undervalued. In 2022, DaVita repurchased fewer shares than it generated in free cash flow (87%) but added cash to its cash reserves.

DaVita's Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and Author's Own Calculations)

In December 2022, the cash balance was $322 million, long-term debt was $8,693 million and short-term debt was $231 million; net debt was $8,602 million. The 2021 free cash flow was $1,289 million; the ratio of net debt to free cash flow is then 6.7, which I think is quite high.

Interest coverage as of December 2022 was extremely low at 2.52, which indicates that its debt is on the high side. We see interest expense rising from $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $101 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Still, DaVita's recurring revenue stream makes this debt figure less risky than thought.

Now the company needs to deleverage because this high interest rate environment increases interest expenses significantly.

Furthermore, I'd rather see a small dividend in addition to the share repurchases so DaVita can attract income investors. This would allow the share price to rise to normal valuation levels. Moreover, the dividend per share also increases as the company repurchases shares.

DaVita’s Stock Valuation

One way to assess its stock valuation is by taking a look at its PE ratio. From the chart below, the PE ratio is currently 13.2 which seems like a favorable number. Several analysts expect adjusted earnings per share to increase in the coming years. They expect that earnings per share for fiscal year 2025 to be around $8.14, which puts the PE ratio at 10.1. Historically, the 3-year median PE ratio is 13.2. So compared to its historical PE ratio, the PE ratio seems undervalued by 23%.

I also assume that fewer shares will be repurchased than in recent years, and that DaVita is prioritizing paying down some of its debt. I am somewhat pessimistic about the analysts’ expectation of its earnings per share growth in the near term.

The PE ratio does not include cash and debt into the stock’s valuation. And DaVita has a high amount of debt on its balance sheet. But let's include cash and debt in the valuation figures.

To include cash and debt into the valuation figure, a common metric is the enterprise value to EBIT ratio. This ratio includes market capitalization, and cash and debt, and compares these to the company's EBIT. This gives a better understanding of the valuation of DaVita including its high levels of debt.

Conclusion

DaVita is a stock that has been in Warren Buffett's portfolio for many years. The company has performed strongly over the past decade, and management has been shareholder-friendly by buying back many shares. Now the company is under short-term pressure from higher patient costs, labor issues, higher interest expenses and lower patient volumes. While lower patient volumes may be temporary, the company still has a significant debt load that is too high to sustain in this climate of rising interest rates. DaVita should reduce its debt so that it can more easily maintain its interest expense. The outlook for free cash flow for 2023 is on the mediocre side: the company expects free cash flow of $650 million to $900 million. As for the stock's valuation, the forward PE ratio compares favorably with historical values. However, I think analysts are a bit optimistic about future adjusted EPS estimates. Taking cash and debt into account, we see that the EV/EBIT ratio is a bit expensive compared to the 3-year average. DaVita is on hold because we don't see an optimistic outlook for the near term due to ongoing pressures, and the stock's valuation is considered "fairly valued," in my opinion.