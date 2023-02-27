Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 10:42 PM ETRevolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Margaret Horn - Chief Operating Officer

Mark Goldsmith - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Kelsey - President of Research and Development

Jack Anders - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Faisal Khurshid - SVB Securities

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Partners

Marc Frahm - Cowen and Company, LLC

Eric Joseph - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Benjamin Burnett - Stifel Financial Corp.

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ami Fadia - Needham & Company

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Revolution Medicines Q4 Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Peg Horn, Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead.

Margaret Horn

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Mark Goldsmith, Revolution Medicines Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Steve Kelsey, the Company's President of Research and Development; and Jack Anders, our Chief Financial Officer.

As we begin, I would like to note that our presentation will include statements regarding the current beliefs of the Company with respect to our business that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements. I encourage you to review the legal disclaimer

