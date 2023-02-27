Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 10:43 PM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)
Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Dingerdissen - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Chris Franklin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Schuller - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Connors - Northcoast Research

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Gregg Orrill - UBS

Davis Sunderland - Baird

Jonathan Reeder - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Essential Utilities Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call. This meeting is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to hand the call over to Brian Dingerdissen. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Dingerdissen

Thank you, Serge. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Essential Utilities 2022 full-year earnings call. I am Brian Dingerdissen, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential. If you did not receive a copy of the press release, you can find it by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at essential.co. The slides that we will be referencing in the webcast of this event can also be found on our website.

As a reminder, some of the matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different [Technical Difficulty] any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent 10-Q, 10-K, and other SEC filings for a description of such risks and uncertainties.

During the course of this call, reference may be made to certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the presentation and also posted in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Here is our agenda for the call today. We'll begin

