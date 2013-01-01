Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund that was launched and is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. Along with First Trust, Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. co-manages this fund. FPF has an asset base of $1.2 billion, 51 percent of which is invested in corporate bonds. 6.5 percent of the portfolio is invested in corporate convertible bonds; and 42 percent of its assets are invested in preferred stocks. Almost 72.5 percent of its investments are institutional investments. It targets preferred securities issued by financial institutes such as insurance companies, banks, and institutes operating in the capital markets. Despite having a low duration of almost 4 years, FPF has lost significant value as rates have gone up and the fund has started trading at a discount to its NAV. Currently FPF is priced at $18, at a discount of 10 percent.

FPF Invests in Various Types of Preferred Securities and Has a Low Duration

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund seeks a high level of current income through investing in income-producing securities, that includes debt securities, convertible preferred securities, non-convertible securities, hybrid preferred securities, floating rate preferred securities, fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, and contingent convertible securities. Going by its historical data, the fund seems to have successfully achieved its objective. FPF was formed during 2013 and has been paying monthly dividends since then. During the past 10 years, annual average yield was almost 8 percent, so as the yield during trailing-twelve-months. This consistent strong yield has resulted in a double-digit total return over the long run. Annual Average total return between 2016 and 2021 was 10.25 percent

The Ongoing Geo-Political and Economic Situation Have Significant Impacts

The top holding of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), witnessed a massive price loss, which also impacted its preferred stocks. AerCap is an aircraft leasing company, and due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the company has suffered a lot. The company earns significant income from leasing aircraft. More than 150 of its aircrafts are leased to Russian airlines, and the carriers have refused to return the jets. News like this is a kind of setback for investors of this fund. Besides AerCap, significant investments have been made in bonds of financial institutes such as Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), Highlands Holdings Bond Issuer, Ltd., Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY), Land O'Lakes Capital Trust, Assurant, Inc. (AIZ), Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd., Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), Fortegra Group (FRF), etc.

FPF does not have any investment in Russian stocks. However, some financial services companies in which the fund invested may get impacted if they have significant exposure to the Russian economy. Preferred stocks from financial institutes like Barclays PLC (BCS), Land O'Lakes Capital Trust, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCPK:SCGLF), Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCPK:CRARF), Cobank AcbH (OTCPK:CKNQP), UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCPK:UNCFF), The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), etc. thus come under scrutiny.

For example, UniCredit S.p.A. is one of the few western lenders that still retains a significant presence in Russia. FPF invested in fixed income securities of UniCredit S.p.A. This bank is attracting increased regulatory scrutiny and facing enormous criticism for continuing their operations as this is viewed by many as an indirect support to the war. As these banks suffer losses due to their closure of operations as well as from existing exposures, there is a possibility of preferred dividends being impacted for the current year. As preferred dividends are cumulative in nature, these banks may carry forward the due pay-outs in the future years, in case there are not enough current earnings. As a result of which FPF’s coupon income may come down.

Investors Should not get tempted by FPFs consistent strong yields & Returns

All these preferred stocks have high coupons, mostly between 6 percent to 8 percent. A pressure on their finances may be detrimental for income-seeking investors who are relying on strong and steady yield of this fund. All these above mentioned investments together comprise almost 30 percent of FPF’s total investment. A high expense ratio of 1.92 percent makes this fund even more risky. So, an investor must practice caution while buying this fund, and not get tempted by its consistent strong yields. In addition to all these, in a changing interest rate environment, the nature of coupons held by the portfolio also becomes of prime importance. With most securities being held up in fixed to floating rates, the portfolio bears some risk due to the rising rates, but convertibility into floating rates provides a cushion.

A brief look into the portfolios of its peers such as Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC), Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA), Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS), Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (FFC), reveals that these preferred securities focused funds are much more diversified than FPF. Preferred stocks of energy, industrial and infrastructure companies are almost missing out in that list of FPF’s top investments in preferred stocks and bonds. Some of these funds also have witnessed lower yields since the onset of covid-19 pandemic. FPF, however, is going strong. Since FPF is trading at discount, that surely is a reasonably good price point to enter, but investors need to carefully watch the price, as the fund’s market price witnesses a high volatility. Waiting for a higher discount should not be a bad idea either.

Investment Thesis

Over the years, First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has successfully achieved its objective of generating strong and steady current income. An average yield of almost 8 percent, followed by a double-digit average total return makes this fund attractive. The fund is fundamentally all right, and the yield is sustainable, in case the economies and markets behave usually the same way as in the past. And here lies the skepticism. Significant investments have been made in bonds and preferred stocks of financial institutes, some of which may suffer due to their exposures that get impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict. Fate of investments in AerCap Holdings is highly dubious. FPF’s High expense ratio causes further concern.

Several rate hikes during the past few years have made fixed income funds’ real returns less lucrative. But, at the same time, these funds are consistently generating above-average yields. Due to the current macroeconomic scenario, geo-political uncertainties, and a fear of possible recession, this trend is expected to continue for some more time. Currently, the fixed-income sector is depressed, and we even witness some record lows and discounts. However, if we do not panic and understand the situation, we would see that whatever the circumstances are, there will always be profitable trades. In these hard times, we just need to be more patient. Investors who are convinced with this view should go for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund.