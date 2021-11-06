Copper is used for everything from power distribution to windings on electric motors for EVs FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Hot inflation data last week boosted expectations of higher and higher-for-longer interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve. That, in turn, generated a rally in the U.S. Dollar Index and a corresponding fall in the price of copper. That being the case, shares in Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) fell ~7% on the week (see below). However, that could represent a nice entry point for investors who have missed the rally in copper and FCX over the past few months. Here's why.

Investment Thesis: Supply/Demand

I say it could be a good opportunity for investors because, according to 2021 data from Statista, Freeport-McMoRan is the second largest publicly traded copper producer on the planet:

But supply is only half the equation, what about demand? But that too appears to be solidly in FCX's favor. I say that because EV sales are booming and accelerating, and copper is a vital component of building EVs because high-efficiency electric motors require copper windings. In addition, the Biden administration's ability to pass the bi-partisan Infrastructure Act, Clean Energy Act (also known as the "IRA"), and CHIPS & Science Act, all help ensure strong demand for copper going forward. That's because, in aggregate, these acts allocate $100's of billions to build of everything from large-scale electric power transmission lines, to EV-charging networks, to EV tax-credits, and for new domestic semiconductor plants - all of which will require copper.

Note just this week that one of the largest electric utility grid operators in the U.S. warned about coming electric power shortfalls. That likely means more renewable and nat gas power generation (i.e. more copper windings), more copper electric components, and more electric power transmission lines.

Meantime, CNBC reported earlier this month that the reopening of China, and the repeal of stringent pandemic related restrictions, are resulting - as in the U.S. - a surge of demand for copper in the automotive and energy transition industry. CMC Markets analyst Tnia Teng said:

China’s reopening has a major impact on copper’s price as this improves [its] demand outlook and will push copper prices even higher due to the supply shortage, at the back of the clean energy transition which makes mining harder.

Social unrest in Peru (10% of global copper supply) and Chile (#1 in copper production) are straining supply. Indeed, after protestors looted and set fires on its properly, last month Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) announced it was suspending operations at its Antapaccay mine in Peru. Meantime, a Goldman Sachs note said: "Overall we believe Chile will likely produce less copper from 2023 to 2025."

Longer-term, S&P Global research indicates that - driven by the energy transition - copper demand could double by 2035 with a demand shortfall reaching almost 10 million tons.

The combination of strong demand and significant supply disruptions will likely lead to a resumption of the rally in copper, which despite the pullback last week, is still up ~$0.50 (+15%) since the lows of last September:

Now, FCX operates two mines in South America - Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. Yet in its Q4 presentation, note the company produces more copper in both North America and Indonesia:

That's because the company has 5 copper mines in the U.S. and 2 in Mexico. FCX's Grasberg mine in Indonesia has some of the lowest copper development costs anywhere and also produces gold and silver.

With its top-tier and geographically diverse asset base, investors can rely on FCX to reliably deliver an estimated 4.1-4.3 billion pounds of copper annually over the next few years. Meantime, its gold and moly production has upside potential as well (both in terms of price and production). Note that FCX produced 458,000 oz of gold in Q4 and 19 million pounds of moly. Indeed, the fallback in the price of gold was likely another reason for weakness in the shares last week.

Valuation

FCX stock currently trades with a TTM P/E = 16.7x, but that is based on a trailing year of relatively low copper prices. Going forward, according to Yahoo Finance, estimates for FY23 earnings are $1.93/share and $2.44/share next year:

Yahoo Finance

With the stock closing Friday at $39.89/share, that implies a forward P/E = 20.7x, pretty much in-line with the S&P500.

While those estimates may come down over the short-term due to the developments last week mentioned earlier in the article, the company's mid- to long-term prospects are still excellent in my opinion. That's because I expect the rally in copper to reassert itself relatively soon based on the strong underlying supply/demand fundamentals I pointed out earlier.

Risks

Risks include the still-high cost of diesel fuel - a primary cost for miners. However, note that diesel was stronger last year than currently, and FCX's cash costs for copper was only $1.50/lb for all of 2022.

If China assists Russia in Ukraine with lethal weaponry, all bets are off as that a full-blown trade war between China and the U.S. and its Democratic & NATO allies would likely break-out and significantly reduce copper demand from EV supply chains and the global economy in general.

Summary & Conclusions

Freeport-McMoRan remains my favorite stock in the Materials Sector due to strong fundamental global copper demand from the EV and electric utility sectors. The price of copper going forward should be a strong catalyst for FCX and could easily reach $4.5-$4.75 this year (as it did early in 2022). My FCX price target for 2023 is for the stock to hit $50/share, about 25% higher than Friday's close.

I'll end with a 5-year price chart of FCX the copper price used by the U.S. PPI Index: