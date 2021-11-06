Freeport-McMoRan: Buy The Dip

Feb. 28, 2023 12:10 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)1 Comment
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.81K Followers

Summary

  • Copper, gold, and moly producer Freeport-McMoRan saw its stock drop about 7% last week as high-inflation data resulted in prospects for higher interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar.
  • However, the long-term investment thesis is still fully intact: accelerating growth in EVs, clean-green energy, and the need to expand utility grids for the new-era of electricity.
  • FCX stock currently trades with a TTM P/E = 16.7x, but that is based on a year of relatively low copper prices.
  • FCX is the second largest private copper producer in the world (as of 2021 data) and is a bet on strong long-term global demand for copper.

Copper electrical power cable wire

Copper is used for everything from power distribution to windings on electric motors for EVs

FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Hot inflation data last week boosted expectations of higher and higher-for-longer interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve. That, in turn, generated a

U.S. Dollar Index

MarketWatch

Copper Price

MarketWatch

Chart

Leading Global Copper Producers

Statista

Copper Price

Market Watch

FCX: Geographic Copper Production Footprint

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX Earnings Estimates

Yahoo Finance

Chart

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.81K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.