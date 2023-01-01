Christoph Burgstedt

Writing about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) back in early January, I was still bullish on the long-term prospects for this leader in RNA interference technology, but a little more concerned about the near-term prospects of the stock given how close it was to my fair value. Weaker than expected guidance for 2023 and concerns about a panel meeting for Onpattro later this year have shaved off about 15% of the stock since then, and driven underperformance relative to the biotech sector.

I’m not that concerned about the near-term guidance, but I do see some risks in the panel meeting for Onpattro. While data from the HELIOS-B study of Amvuttra should mitigate some of the risk for a negative outcome, the reality is that Alnylam still has a few things left to prove within the cardiomyopathy side of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (or ATTR-CM), far and away the larger market opportunity within ATTR.

I’ve made a few minor adjustments to my model, but the impact on my estimated fair value is minor ($239 vs. $242). With the recent underperformance, this is a name that I think is once again worth more consideration, particularly with an active slate of expected trial read-outs for 2023 and 2024.

A Modestly Weaker Guide For 2023 Is The Main Takeaway From Q4 Earnings

Alnylam had previously guided the Street to fourth quarter results that were above prior expectations (around 7% higher), with the strength led by the ATTR franchise. Total ATTR franchise revenue rose 38% yoy and 12% (on 46% yoy and 15% qoq patient growth), with Onpattro modestly underperforming and Amvuttra outperforming as the company continues to see faster adoption of Amvuttra (both in terms of new patients and switchovers).

Givlaari sales rose just 2% sequentially and were once again below expectations, while Oxlumo sales improved 50% and beat expectations. The Givlaari misses are a modest concern me to; I expected a slow and somewhat inconsistent build (growth is gated by patient identification), but I’d still prefer to see beats over misses.

With about $2.2 billion in cash at the end of the quarter I’m not concerned about Alnylam’s funding situation.

What was modestly more concerning was the company’s guidance for FY’23. Management guided product revenue of $1.2B to $1.285B, about 7% below Street expectations, and collaboration revenue of $100M to $175M, about 30% below expectations. The collaboration guidance is disappointing, but not altogether surprising given the slow roll-out of Leqvio, with Novartis (NVS) logging just $42M in sales in the fourth quarter. The company also guided to modestly higher SG&A and R&D expenses.

The Onpattro Panel Meeting Offers More Downside Risk Than Upside Potential

Not long before fourth quarter earnings, Alnylam management announced that the FDA had accepted its filling for a cardiomyopathy label expansion for Onpattro, with a PDUFA date of October 8. The release also confirmed that there would be an FDA panel meeting.

While the standard approval process (including the panel meeting) was the base-case outcome, it’s still not an outcome that offers any real upside to Alnylam.

The APOLLO-B study of Onpattro in ATTR-CM was successful, with the company achieving statistical significance on the primary endpoint of six-minute walk test (6MWT) endpoint (a 14.7m improvement, with a p-value of 0.0162), as well as secondary endpoints like quality of life (KCCQ-OS). While both 6MWT and KCCQ-OS are clinically-validated endpoints, and the FDA signed off on the protocol, those endpoints are controversial with some in the medical community who prefer outcomes-based results (like hospitalization, mortality, et al).

Accordingly, I expect that there will at least be some pontificating and axe-grinding by a panel member or two on the use of these endpoints, though I don’t think it will hold up approval. I also expect that there will be questions about some of the shortcomings of the APOLLO-B results, including its efficacy in treatment-naïve patients and those with heart failure.

I would be surprised if the panel doesn’t vote for approval, but I do see a risk that the panel votes for a relatively narrow label that would restrict the drug to patients who’ve progressed on Pfizer’s (PFE) tafamidis. That wouldn’t mean too much in the real world, as I wouldn’t expect Onpattro to get broad usage beyond that indication, but it wouldn’t be positive for sentiment.

Mitigating this risk is the HELIOS-B data on Amvuttra in early 2024. This study is using a mortality endpoint that should be less controversial, but there are still ongoing clinical risks here as to the drug’s efficacy until final data are in hand. I would also note that the company announced that it won’t be pursuing approvals for Onpattro in ATTR-CM outside of the U.S. and Brazil, as the relatively imminent Amvuttra HELIOS-B results would likely reduce the cost-effectiveness/returns of pursuing such approvals.

More Clinical Data On The Way

Alnylam did have one modest clinical update this quarter, and it was negative. Management has decided to no longer pursue the biannual dosing option for Amvuttra after seeing clinical results that indicated a rebound in TTR levels toward the end of the dosing periods that led to 63% of patients achieving 80%+ TTR knockdown versus 80% for the quarterly dose. With ALN-TTRsc04 (annual dosing) in the clinic, with top-line Phase I data expected around year-end, this isn’t a big loss – Alnylam was pushing to see how far they could stretch dosing on vutrisiran and they got their answer.

The next major update will be the Phase I read-out of ALN-APP in Alzheimer’s disease. Management will be presenting data on safety, tolerability, target engagement, and biomarker data, and it sounds as though 50% knockdown is the hoped-for outcome. I’ll be curious to see how well this drug engages the target and what it can achieve in terms of beta amyloid clearance (assuming management presents that data). As the first major candidate targeting organs outside the liver, this will be an important milestone for extending the applicability of Alnylam’s core technology, to say nothing of the huge potential for an effective Alzheimer’s drug.

Later in the year will come read-outs on KARDIA-1 (midyear) and KARDIA-2 (end of year) in hypertension, as well as early data on ALN-KHK in Type 2 diabetes and top-line Phase III ATLAS data on fitusiran (under control by Sanofi (SNY) through a partnering/licensing arrangement).

The Outlook

I’ve decided to stretch out the timeline to peak sales for Givlaari and Oxlumo by about a year for each, lowering their per-share fair value contributions to about $28 and $13, respectively, from $31 and $15. I’ve also very modestly adjusted the near-term trajectory for the ATTR business, while there’s also a general uplift from the passage of time for the entire business (closer to peak revenue periods).

I am currently modeling nothing from the ALN-APP program, but it would be foolish to think that a negative result here wouldn’t have an impact on sentiment and the share price. Extending RNAi therapy beyond the liver is key to the long-term potential of Alnylam, and the reality is that a lot is riding on this read-out as a proof of concept.

All told, I value Alnylam at $239/share, with about $142 of that from the ATTR program.

The Bottom Line

The ALN-APP read-out is meaningful, given Alnylam’s good record of translating early-stage studies into pivotal study success. With that, a strong result would certainly be positive even if there would still be a long way to go. On the other hand, the panel meeting for Onpattro later this year is likely a risk-heavy event, as the best possible outcome (approval) is largely viewed as the base-case today.

With the decline in the share price, I see a more attractive risk/reward trade-off now, and I think these shares are worth buying on the long-term potential of RNAi as a therapeutic class and Alnylam’s leadership in the technology.