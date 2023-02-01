F&G Annuities: Huge Insider Buying, Bargain Priced At 5.8x Earnings, 3.8% Yield

Feb. 28, 2023 12:13 AM ETF&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (FG)FNF, LNC
Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
Marketplace

Summary

  • Fidelity National Financial spun out 15% of their stake in F&G Annuities on December 1st.
  • F&G earnings crushed Q4 estimates, as this business is benefiting from higher interest rates.
  • F&G trades at only 5.8x forward 2023 earnings.
  • With the company guiding to double-digit sales (and likely EPS) growth, we view fair value as 20-50% higher potentially in 1-2 years.
  • We like collecting the 3.8% dividend while we wait for the market to improve.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Cash Flow Compounders get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Here is the contract for you to look!

skynesher

We are fans of Fidelity National Financial (FNF), a long-term Compounder with a remarkable track record of generating well above market returns (especially from M&A activity followed by spinoffs). On December 1st last year, FNF spun

Average AUM F&G

Average Assets Under Management (Company financials)

F&G Assets under Management

FG IR

AUM Yields F&G IR

AUM Yields F&G IR

AUM F&G

Author spreadsheet, company financials

Gross sales F&G

Gross Sales (FG Investor relations)

F&G EPS potential

F&G EPS potential (Author spreadsheet)

P/E Valuation F&G

P/E Valuation (Author spreadsheet)

Comp Trading Multiples

Comp Trading Multiples (Bloomberg)

Thanks for reading!  We look for high quality investment ideas at our Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There we provide our BEST 2-4 ideas per month. Our picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 30% annual returns, putting us well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks).  Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!

This article was written by

Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
12.34K Followers
Buy the best stocks in the world: companies that can compound earnings

I am a former hedge fund portfolio manager who trades for my personal account. I espouse Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. A graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, I lived in NYC for a decade before relocating to the Charlotte, NC area with my family.

I am collaborating with NJ Value Investor on my Marketplace service Cash Flow Compounders.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long FNF as well

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.