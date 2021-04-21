Tim Boyle

US durable goods crashed on Monday, falling more than expected at 4.5% MoM (4% forecasted). However, the market reacted positively to the news as core durable goods, which excludes aircraft, rose 0.8%. Durable goods sales are a critical economic indicator because businesses and households quickly reduce large purchases under economic strain. This data provides evidence that economic conditions are improving slightly after worsening for much of 2022. Of course, durable goods sales have stagnated since the beginning of 2022 and have declined after inflation, so there is some way to go before the bottom has formed. Much of this will depend on the trend in prices and wages, as those factors are vital drivers of durable goods sales.

One stock that is particularly impacted by core durable goods sales is Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Whirpool is the leading US home appliance company with significant global operations under numerous brands. The stock has fallen by around 40% since its 2021 peak as its profit margins collapse under inflationary pressures. The company is significantly exposed to two core economic issues; supply chain challenges (relating to supply-side inflation) and household economic demand. Over the past year, the supply-chain issues facing Whirlpool have slowed amid a decline in inflationary pressures and "post-pandemic economic normalization," although they persist to an extent. However, household demand remains tempered due to lower personal savings, higher borrowing costs, and the fact that many people have made extensive appliance upgrades during the pandemic era ("pulling demand forward").

The recent rise in core durable goods orders and other supportive economic data - like pending home sales -could signal a bottom for WHR. If so, WHR would likely be discounted today and offers a decent dividend yield that would likely rise on an economic rebound. Still, there is reason to believe that Whirlpool's challenges are not over due to more permanent economic supply constraints. If so, WHR is at risk of creating a "false bottom" that may catch value investors off guard. Indeed, weighing the evidence, I believe most investors may want to avoid catching this falling knife.

Whirlpool's Sales May Fall Further in 2023

The macroeconomic environment since 2021 has been increasingly challenging for Whirlpool. Rising manufacturing costs have caused its expenses to grow, while falling economic demand has driven its sales to decline. These issues have led to immense strain on Whirlpool's operating margins that have shuttered its stability. See below:

Data by YCharts

After spiking in 2020-2021, Whirlpool's profit margins have quickly reversed initially due to a decline in gross margins. More recently, the company's operating expenses have also increased compared to sales, causing its operating margins to fall below 2008 recession lows. The company's estimated unit sales per share (or appliance-price adjusted sales per share) have fallen since 2020, but not at the pace or extent they had from 2009 to 2013. I believe Whirlpool's primary issue today is rising costs and not falling consumer demand. However, falling consumer demand is a more prominent risk factor since its real sales have not fallen as much as they did during the last recession.

Total US household appliance orders, adjusted for household appliance prices, roughly correlate to Whirlpool's "unit sales per share." This metric has risen slightly in recent months but appears to remain in a negative trend after peaking in 2021. See below:

Data by YCharts

Household appliance sales are naturally cyclical since most appliances only need to be upgraded every decade. Households dramatically reduced such purchases following the 2008 recession, creating significant latent demand from 2015 that peaked in 2020. In my view, appliance sales are likely slightly above the "steady state" level. The recent pull-back in demand is not significant since demand remains slightly above historically normal levels. Thus, if economic strains facing households continue to grow, then I expect household appliance demand will fall significantly further.

The most crucial driver for home appliance demand is likely home sales, a significant predictor of Whirlpool's sales because large appliance purchases are often made during home transactions. Of course, a massive decline in home affordability has driven a collapse in existing home sales (and pending sales). As you can see below, there is also a correlation between existing home sales and total household appliance sales:

Data by YCharts

Existing home and pending sales have fallen to the lowest levels since the 2008 recession and are around the minimum made during the 2020 lockdown. The chief cause is abysmal affordability due to the sharp rise in prices during the ("sub 3% mortgage-rate era") combined with the massive increase in mortgage rates last year. While appliance sales correlate to home sales, appliance sales have not declined nearly as much as home sales. Thus, even if sales rebound (as evidenced by recent data), they will likely not rise much as affordability remains weak - indicating demand for household appliances will likely continue to deteriorate.

Further, other key demand drivers, such as the personal saving rate, real hourly income, consumer sentiment, and the consumer credit default rate, all indicate strain in core consumer demand. Most of these measures worsened throughout 2022 as prices rose quickly enough to threaten household financial stability. While direct inflationary pressure appears to have peaked, consumer credit pressure seems to be mounting, as seen in increasing defaults and slowing consumer credit growth. I believe consumer credit measures are essential to watch since they indicate that banks are likely to pull back consumer lending amid growing risks, likely hampering household appliance sales (much of which are made on credit). Rising consumer interest rates will likely hamper Whirlpool's demand due to elevated financing costs.

Supply Chain Issues Will Likely Persist

Since 2021, Whirlpool's most significant financial challenge has been the rising costs associated with supply chain issues, significantly hampering the company's profit margins. This issue ultimately extends from the massive decline in durable goods capacity utilization during 2020 and has been further hampered by the durable goods labor shortage and productivity decline. Durable good capacity utilization and labor productivity have since risen to cyclical highs, and job openings are falling (though still significantly elevated), implying economic supply chain strain is fading. See below:

Data by YCharts

In the short run, this data is positive for Whirlpool, suggesting that acute strains from the lockdown era no longer greatly impact the company. Immense job openings in the durable goods manufacturing market indicate that a labor shortage persists, creating production cost pressures. Together, the supply chain has "turned a corner" in a positive direction. Still, until job openings normalize, I do not suspect production cost inflation will return to normal levels. Production cuts associated with falling sales may cause this later this year.

That said, in the long run, Whirlpool still faces supply-chain issues. In reality, COVID lockdowns exposed fundamental problems in the supply chain that pre-existed the pandemic. Most notable is the long-term stagnation and decline in US manufacturing labor productivity and capacity. Since the 2008 recession, US (and most western nations) manufacturing productivity has stagnated as companies avoid investing in new infrastructure. The number of US factories has decreased for decades, exposing US manufacturers to more significant global supply chain risks.

Whirlpool's products are large and heavy, so they're generally produced near their selling point. The rise in energy prices increases the "cost" of exporting manufacturing overseas, particularly for heavier items. Whirlpool is extensively exposed to this issue since it sources products from all over the world to create its appliances. Further, with geopolitical risks elevated, the complexity involved with managing a global supply chain creates tremendous risks for Whirlpool.

The company posted a considerable "one-off" loss last quarter due to a confidential issue with one of its EMEA suppliers. The firm also suffered a massive write-down due to the sale of its European business. While investors tend to write these off as "one-off" issues, the fact is that growing global supply chain strain and interdependence appear to be causing more "one-off" issues. Further, the loss of manufacturing productivity and aging US factories means this issue will likely persist for a decade or more. In the short-run, Whirlpool's "supply chain cost inflation" issue is fading. Still, it remains a major long-term challenge for the firm that increases its exposure to "black swans" risks - such as trade conflicts, energy price increases, pandemics, and wars (or geopolitical issues).

The Bottom Line

Overall, there are decent bullish and bearish arguments to be made for Whirlpool. On the one hand, it appears that the growing cost strain is ending for now. However, I believe that could quickly return due to the company's elevated exposure to the precarious global supply chain. Further, while the January pending home sales and core durable goods sales were stronger than expected, they were not strong. Fundamentally, most issues negatively impacting appliance sales appear persistent, and demand may fall much further if a recession occurs.

Macroeconomic risks aside, WHR trades at a lower forward "P/E" of 8.7X and a dividend yield of 5%. These are generally attractive valuation measures that discount cyclical risk exposure. Still, the company has also had considerable financial deterioration over the past year, seeing its Altman Z-score falling below 2. See below:

Data by YCharts

The company's Altman Z-score is not so low that it is in financial jeopardy, but it is at some risk if its margins and sales continue to deteriorate. Increases in its financial debt and sharp declines in its working capital suggest it does carry exposure to a sharp or prolonged recessionary or stagflationary dynamic.

Overall, I am slightly bearish on WHR today because I believe economic prospects are not likely to reverse favorably for the firm. I would not bet against WHR because its valuation is much lower than before, partially offsetting its high economic risk exposure. Further, the stock could rise in the short run as short-sellers (~11% of outstanding shares) exit amid the slightly positive recent economic data. Still, I believe the longer-term economic trend remains bearish for the firm, with falling sales likely to be a more significant issue than rising production costs in 2023.