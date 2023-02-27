Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 11:32 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)
Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

James Hart - Vice President of Investor Relations

Peter Anevski - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Livingston - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Sturmer - President

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc

Stephanie Davis - SVB Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Progyny Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Hart. The floor is yours.

James Hart

Thank you, John and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. With me today are Peter Anevski, CEO of Progyny; Michael Sturmer, President; and Mark Livingston, CFO. We will begin with some prepared remarks before we open the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our comments and responses to your questions today reflect management's views as of today only and will include statements related to our financial outlook for both the first quarter and full year 2023 and the assumptions and drivers underlying such guidance, including the impact of our sales season and client launches, our anticipated number of clients and covered lives for 2023, anticipated employment levels of our clients in the industries that we serve, the timing of client decisions, our expected utilization rates and mix, the impact of COVID-19, including variance on our business, clients, member activity and industry operations; our ability to acquire new clients and retain and upsell existing clients, our market opportunity, size and expectation of long-term growth, our plans for the expansion of our business, including expansion into other markets and of services offered our business performance, industry outlook, strategy, future investments, plans and objectives which are forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from

