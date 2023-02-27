Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 11:32 PM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Buckland - Vice President of Investor Relations

Andy Inglis - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Neal Shah - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Alex Smith - Investec

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Subash Chandra - The Benchmark

James Hosie - Barclays

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

Matt Smith - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, everyone, welcome to Kosmos Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Just a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, let me turn the call over to Jamie Buckland, Vice President of Investor Relations at Kosmos Energy.

Jamie Buckland

Thank you, operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. This morning we issued our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings release. This release and the slide presentation to accompany today's call are available on the Investors page of our website. Joining me on the call today to go through the material, are Andy Inglis, Chairman and CEO, and Neal Shah, CFO.

During today's presentation, we will make forward-looking statements that refer to our estimates, plans, and expectations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially due to factors we note in this presentation and in our U.K. and SEC filings. Please refer to our annual report, stock exchange announcement, and SEC filings for more details. These documents are available on our website.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Andy.

Andy Inglis

Thanks, Jamie, and good morning and afternoon to everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results call. As I normally do

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.