PointsBet Holdings Limited (PBTHF) H1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 11:35 PM ETPointsBet Holdings Limited (PBTHF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCQX:PBTHF) H1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Samuel Swanell - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Brownette - Jarden

Rohan Sundram - MST Financial

Darshana Nair - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PointsBet Holdings Limited H1 FY2023 Financial Results Briefing. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Sam Swanell, Group CEO. Please go ahead.

Samuel Swanell

Good morning. I would like to thank you for joining us [to discuss] PointsBet's half year results. As you know, I'm usually joined by our CFO, Andrew Mellor. Unfortunately, Andy fell ill and is now self-isolating, so I will take you through all the results. Also on the call to answer questions are Johnny Aitken, Andrew Catterall and Scott Vanderwel.

All figures in this presentation are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. I will give a brief overview of the half and we'll then open to questions from analysts and investors.

First and most importantly, we continued our global commitment to responsible gambling. This is an important issue for the long-term sustainability of the industry, and we take our obligations in the area very seriously.

Turning to Slide 5. These results show firstly, that our North American strategy is working. Revenue growth is up and costs are going down. Secondly, the Australian business continues to deliver. And most of all, we have built a very valuable company. We expect a normalized EBITDA loss of between A$77 million and A$82 million for the second half of FY2023. This is a significant decrease to both the reporting period loss of A$149.1 million and a PCP loss of A$117.6 million. The bottom line is revenue

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.