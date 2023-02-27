Bunzl plc (BZLFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2023 11:41 PM ETBunzl plc (BZLFF), BZLFY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.76K Followers

Bunzl plc (OTCPK:BZLFF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank van Zanten - CEO

Richard Howes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Simona Sarli - Bank of America

Rory McKenzie - UBS

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs

Dominic Edridge - Deutsche Bank

Karl Green - RBC

Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley

Sylvia Barker - JPMorgan

Gerry Hennigan - Goodbody Stock Brokers

Frank van Zanten

Good morning, and welcome to Bunzl's 2022 Full Year Results Presentation. It's great to see some of you here in the room today. Richard Howes, our CFO is also here with me, and will take you through our financial results after my introduction. I will then review our performance in more detail, discuss our outlook for the remainder of the year, and provide a brief update on the strategic progress we have made.

But before we begin, I want to take a moment to thank all my colleagues for their contribution to Bunzl's continued success. These very pleasing results continue to demonstrate the caliber and commitment of all the people at Bunzl. They also highlight the ongoing resilience of our business model, and our diversification across geographies and sectors.

I'm incredibly proud of how the Group continues to respond with agility to varying external circumstances, allowing us to continue to grow the business from strength-to-strength. We have been able to maintain our long track record of success by continually innovating to ensure we remain the partner of choice for our customers.

Let me start with the main financial highlights of our results. Over the year, revenue at constant exchange rates grew by 9.8%. This has been strongly supported by price increases, which our teams have worked hard to achieve. Revenue also benefited from acquisition growth, as well as volume recovery growth in the first half. We saw

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.