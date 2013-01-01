ImagineGolf/iStock via Getty Images

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has long set itself apart from its Canadian rivals through its exposure to emerging markets. I've covered them several times over the years, and the bank has been a laggard compared to the overall American stock market, while some of its peers have outperformed.

My perspective has shifted a little on this, and I wanted to update my readers on where the bank currently stands, and what the past decade has looked like compared to the bank's peers.

In recent articles, I've discussed the importance of looking in the rear-view mirror at the same time as looking forward. Winners keep winning, and an investment in a company that has lagged the market needs some kind of positive catalyst that you can hang your hat on improving the company's results going forward.

BNS has slightly outperformed the market over the long term due to its generous dividend. In the past 2 decades, the company's price appreciation has resulted in 6% annualized returns, compared to 7.5% for SPY. However, adding in dividends, an investment in BNS would have resulted in closer to 9.5% annualized total returns versus 7.6% in SPY. However, the past ten years, the company has underperformed. Since 2013, BNS has returned 2.4% annualized (that's including the dividend), while SPY has returned 13.5%.

Looking at the Canadian listing, the American listing has outperformed due to forex fluctuations over the long term. An investment in the Canadian listing over the past 2 decades has returned 8.4% annualized. Over the past decade, the Canadian listing has generated returns of 5.1% annualized against 2.4% for the American listing. For me, I'll own the American listing regardless, and hope the foreign exchange will average out over the long run.

Looking at stock price returns against the peer group, BNS has significantly underperformed. An investment in 2013 would have lost 10.4% not including dividends compared to a 63% return for the 2 leading Canadian banks, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

So, what's different? The benefits of the Canadian banking market should benefit all the banks, and do considering the profitability and operating metrics. Add to that, BNS has consistently been among the leaders in its efficiency ratios, or operating expenses against revenues. All the banks have invested heavily in digital initiatives over time to bring the banks up to par. BNS appears to have done so responsibly and with an eye to expense growth.

As far as net income goes, BNS is valued cheaper today than it was. Although the stock price has declined over the past decade (USD denominated), net income has increased. The increase is not up to par, however. BMO had a recent surge in the most recent year, but was relatively in-line with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and RY prior to that. TD leads the pack, which isn't surprising considering the success the company has driven in its American operations. BNS is the clear laggard here.

Looking at returns on equity paints a slightly different picture. BNS maintains a return on equity better than CM, which is likely due to CM's late-entry into the American market considering the bank used to lead the group when it operated only in Canada. Again, TD leads the pack and BMO had a recent surge based on their earnings bump. There's a theme developing here.

The ultimate issue is the company's international operations. In the most recent year, BNS drove a 26.4% return on equity in its Canadian Banking operations, up from 25.3% in 2021. However, the International Banking segment drove 13% ROE from 10.6% the year prior. Although these figures aren't terrible compared to the world banking segment, international banking is ultimately dilutive to BNS ROE over time.

The higher returns on equity overall come from the Canadian banking market. The government enforces the oligopoly and maintains a strict regulatory environment which lowers risk, keeps out foreign competition, and ultimately drives higher profitability. I've written at length about this in past articles, but it bears repeating. The larger the Canadian banks' operations get outside of Canada, the more likely you see returns on equity dip. It appears the American market has been better for TD than the Pacific Alliance and international markets have been for BNS.

As far as the bank's international results, profitability bounced back this past year. Net income grew 25% yoy, and BNS maintains a higher net interest margin in international banking than the home market.

The problem here is the high growth investors expected from this segment haven't materialized. BNS has a foothold and has opportunistically grown in the markets most well-suited to accretive bottom-line growth. The opportunity is immense.

Latin America is underbanked, overall, and as the economies grow in those countries, BNS maintaining a leadership position there should yield strong results. However, thus far, the segment has been more of a drag on the company's results than a boon. Efficiency ratios there improved from 54.2% to 53.2% in 2022, but still lag the Canadian operation's 44.6%, an improvement from 45.2% in 2021. The bank has had difficulty reaching its all-bank efficiency ratio target of 50%, which was torpedoed by the pandemic.

In all, BNS invested in the Pacific Alliance to spur growth, to mixed results. The investment has weighed on the bank overall, but earnings are growing, if slowly.

Looking at the past 20 years or so, BNS stock is trading at a pretty substantial discount to its long-term average of 12X earnings. The dividend yield has ballooned to 5.8%, considerable higher than the previous times I've written on the company and much higher than peers RY, TD, and BMO.

Zooming in a little bit, it's easier to understand why. Earnings growth has dropped from the long-term average of 7.5% to 5% in the past decade, and the bank's average multiple has come down with it to 10.7X earnings. The bank is still undervalued compared to that average, but less so.

Based on a return to 12X earnings, an investment today could yield an annualized total return of up to 22%. However, it's difficult to see the catalyst to drive it there. I do think BNS is undervalued, even considering its lagging performance indicators.

I think an investment today will net you a solid dividend yield, which is very unlikely to be cut. Reversion to the mean as the overall economic environment improves should provide investors a solid return from here. However, I view an investment today as more short-term with an eye to whether the bank can turn it around. The CEO is turning over this month, as Brian Porter retires and is replaced by board member L. Scott Thomson. Thomson took over earlier this month and has been a member of the board of directors since 2016. However, prior to that, he worked at Talisman Energy, Bell Canada, and Goldman Sachs.

It will be interesting to see how he steers the ship from here. Bringing in an outsider could be good for the bank, considering its relative underperformance against the peer group. However, it's a risk.

Macro risks remain, and the Canadian housing market is obviously a point of contention for an investment in any Canadian bank. I've discussed that in previous articles, and it's not something I see as a significant risk to a long-term thesis. However, a housing downturn is likely, and lowering rates is probable into the end of next year. BNS management has discussed being well-positioned to benefit from a lowering rate environment, shifting product mix around. They should be, considering the zero interest rate environment of the decade before the pandemic.

In all, I think BNS stock is a buy here on a shorter-term reversion to the mean. As for a longer-term investment, I'll stick with RY and TD for now until I see improvements in the company's growth initiatives.