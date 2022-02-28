Massimo Giachetti

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) will report Q4 2022 earnings on February 28th, 2022 and hopefully provide more insight on the forward 2023 guidance and as well as the upcoming APE conversion vote. The company wants to convert APE into AMC shares but could dilute AMC shareholders in the process.

The entire APE strategy seemed like a way to seize cash from optimistic retail investors in an attempt to repay AMC's long term debt.

The underlying issue is that AMC hasn't innovated its business in years and cannot control its cash burn. I wonder if AMC CEO Adam Aron will speak further on this Q4 2022 earnings conference call.

Perhaps AMC should embrace AI within its theatres to help free up cash flow (more on this later).

Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Analysts are expecting quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion and earnings loss of 22 cents per share. I don't expect anything out of the ordinary here since AMC continues to burn through cash. Several recent quarters of operating margin improvement are a good sign but the negative effects of the APE conversion could outweigh everything else in this report.

More Dilution Coming if APE Conversion Gets Approved

AMC is planning a special shareholder meeting on March 14th, 2023 to vote on the APE conversion plan. If approved, AMC shareholders will get diluted and a reverse split could reduce total shares outstanding to around 150 million.

Reverse splits are normally bearish and I don't expect the market to respond positively. Short sellers will probably jump on AMC stock again and send shares lower.

Don't Expect Significant Changes in 2023

I don't expect any significant news to change the overall sentiment on AMC anytime soon. AMC burned through $174 million in cash during Q3 2024 despite hitting nearly $1 billion in quarterly revenue. Free cash flow hit negative $278 million even though quarterly attendance increased 37.9% to nearly 54 million in the same quarter.

Modern day theatre chains have a bad business model that hasn't introduced any 21st century innovations.

I don't understand why AMC Theatres hasn't introduce AI or Web 3.0 as a way to move the company forward into the next digital revolution.

Using AI could decrease employee headcount, allow the company to pay remaining employees more money, and help the company reach positive EBITDA without relying on dilutive measures.

Halts Are Preventing a Short Squeeze From Happening

In my previous AMC article, I mentioned how an AMC short squeeze could occur on a positive earnings report and the possibility of AMC turning positive EBITDA in the near future.

AMC's short interest is around 23% with 194 million shares on loan.

However, AMC must deal with a handful of headwinds that prevent the stock from soaring to the moon.

First off, stock halts have crushed AMC buying momentum several times over the last few years. Could it be Wall Street manipulation that is stopping AMC stock from going parabolical?

Risk Factors

AMC stock benefited from cheap margin bet due to low margin borrow rates. The Fed raised interest rates and took away a lot of buying momentum from retail investors.

The pandemic is entering America's rearview window yet AMC continues to burn through cash without any solutions other than diluting retail investors to stay afloat.

AMC CEO Adam Aron is 68 years old and may be too long in the tooth in my opinion. He looks more like a liability to AMC Theatres than an asset at the moment.

A younger, more tech savvy CEO would be a better fit for AMC Theatres if the company wants to stay in business.

I'm Reconsidering AMC Stock Altogether

As interest rates continue to rise, I'm losing interest in AMC stock as a solid long term investment based on bad business economics and resistance from the market makers.

Big tech stocks such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA) look like more attractive investments at the moment. These companies have enough consumer demand and cashflow to weather almost any storm.

AMC stock was once a great short squeeze opportunity but I believe that window may have passed already. Don't expect any serious gains while interest rates are high and the company continues to burn through cash and take advantage of retail shareholders.