JONGHO SHIN

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is in the alternative energy business, providing all things hydrogen, like fuel cells and equalizers. While most people have surely heard of wind and solar, hydrogen is also a form of clean, zero-emission energy and a lot of nations and companies have begun using hydrogen as a source of energy given that it's far more efficient than regular gasoline engines and you get a better bang for your buck.

There are certainly drawbacks to this technology and energy source, but the company has been using all of its tools to grow at a record pace due to partnerships with companies and industries all over the world.

Even though it has been growing its revenues at a record pace, the high cost of manufacturing and then marketing these products have caused a real profitability concern, one which has me remaining quite bearish on the company's near and longer term prospects.

Let's dive in to what's going on and how I view their future within the industry.

The Positives: The Growth

Plug Power operates in one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Over the course of the next decade, through 2033, industry experts project that the green hydrogen market will grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of a whopping 47%. This is compared to the overall green energy market which is projecting a roughly 9% CAGR over roughly the same time period.

While this growth is quite impressive, it's still a rather low revenue figure, currently valued at around $2 billion. With a 47% annualized growth rate, that means that the industry can be worth north of $95 billion by 2033, presenting Plug Power with a superb opportunity.

Not only that, but their partnerships with major companies like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT) and others have allowed them to grow revenues, and to be projected to grow future revenues, at a faster rate than the overall industry, pointing to them gaining market share within the industry.

The other positive is that Plug Power has been making good use of their cash on hand, which they have been using to pay off long term debt and lower interest expense, which should result in more savings in the long run.

The company has paid off around $10 million in long term debt and has restructured a fair bit more to stop the rising interest rate environment from taking a bigger bite out of their cash reserves. As a result, the company's interest expense bill has declined every quarter this year relative to the past.

On top of that, they've been increasing their long and short term investments, which means that they are taking in more in interest income each and every quarter. That is a record this past quarter, with Plug Power producing over $13 million in interest income, offsetting the $9 million in interest expense.

Hydrogen energy, although a far superior choice than gasoline engines due to the fact that 1) it produces just water vapor, which is environmentally friendly, and 2) produces nearly double the output than traditional fuel cells per unit, still holds several long term challenges.

The Negatives: There Are Many

The first negative is the biggest, in my view. While most alternative energy sources like wind and solar have gotten cheaper to produce, hydrogen energy costs for Plug Power have continued to rise over the past several years.

Increasing Cost of Revenue

With heavy subsidies, the company has managed to only report 3 years of positive gross income, with the rest being significantly in the red. Not only that, but the company has not managed to make any major headway with reducing the cost of their revenues, which have remained relatively stable:

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cost 96.5% 128% 112% 95.5% N/A 120% Click to enlarge

In the company's latest reporting quarter, they reported that the cost of revenues were 121% of their revenues, which was up from 116% over the same time period the year before. This has been fairly consistent over the past few years, which indicates to me that they are making very little headway into reducing costs and beginning the road to profitability.

Increasing Operating Expenses

The second part of this is that all the while the company is not reducing the costs of their revenues (or raising prices to offset some of this), they are also recording record growth in the operating costs it takes them to make these sales.

This is due to a higher headcount, marketing efforts and the likes. In the last reporting quarter, while revenues grew by more than 31%, the company's operating expenses rose by almost 80%.

SG&A expenses grew by 102%, R&D expenses grew by 68% and "other expenses" decreased by 24%. Even if the company would manage to increase their gross profit, or establish one in the first place, these rising costs to produce the subsequent rise in sales will delay any prospect of profitability.

Sales Growth Outperforming: Not Enough

When I wrote about PLUG stock back in June of 2021, here's where sales expectations stood (direct quote from article):

Analysts expect the company to report a near quadrupling in 2021 to $464 million, followed by a 56% increase in 2022 to $722 million, a further 54% increase in 2023 to $1.11 billion and another 52% increase in 2024 to $1.68 billion.

Even though I wasn't sure about the company being able to produce those sales, they actually exceeded my expectations and reported $502.85 million in the 2021 time period, over the $464 million previously expected.

For the coming years, analysts expectations have climbed for sales, with analysts currently projecting that the company will report $755.8 million in sales for the current year (compared to $722 million previously expected), $1.37 billion in the coming year (compared to $1.11 billion) and $2.16 billion in 2024 (compared to the previously expected $1.68 billion).

These revisions have more or less been met over the past year, with some quarter missing a little and some overperforming. I expect that to continue.

Profit Projections: Out The Window

When it comes to the company's EPS projections, here's what was previously projected back in June of 2021:

When it comes to EPS, analysts expect the company to report a loss of $0.25 in 2021, followed by a loss of $0.17 in 2022, a loss of $0.01 in 2023 and then earnings per share of $0.20 in 2024.

Now, however, the company has reported a loss of $(0.82), far below the previously projected loss of $(0.25).

For the coming year, analysts project that the company will report EPS at a loss of $(1.07), compared to previously projected loss of $(0.17). For the upcoming year, the projection currently stands at a loss of $(0.62), compared to a loss of $(0.01) and for 2024, when projections called for the company to be profitable at a $0.20 EPS, projections currently stand at a loss of $(0.13).

So, all in all, not good.

Thesis: Even With Price Action, Avoiding

So even though the company's sales are overperforming expectations and growing at a rapid pace well above the industry's average, the company's cost of revenues and operating expenses are too high for me to see any feasible road to profitability in the near term.

There is currently no signs that any of these metrics will reverse course and as a result, I am bearish on the company's longer term prospects. Even though the company's share price has taken quite a hit over the past few quarters, I still can't find a way to justify a long term position here. Hydrogen technology remains expensive and the company isn't doing much to address operational issues which would put them on any sort of road to profitability.

I will revisit this thesis sometime at the end of 2023 when, hopefully, we'll have some more information about the company's longer term goals.