Bitcoin: Further Upside As Recovery Continues (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • The new trading year started on a high note for Bitcoin. From its low in November, Bitcoin is currently up more than 53%.
  • Technically, Bitcoin is consolidating the first breakout but already eyeing the next breakout above 25,000.
  • The beaten-down crypto sector is still far from experiencing euphoria or exuberant optimism, and as a result, surprises remain to the upside.
  • Despite a positive outlook in the short term, restrictive monetary policies by central banks as well as increasing regulation remain a big burden for a highly speculative asset like Bitcoin.

Glowing dark background with bitcoin symbol.

peshkov

In our previous article about Bitcoin, we presented arguments in favor of a significant rebound following the disheartening bear market of 2022. In spite of regulatory scrutiny and renewed apprehension amongst investors on Wall Street, Bitcoin has persistently rallied, surging to

Performance Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. stocks vs. gold since 1st of October 2022, as of February 23rd, 2023.

Performance Bitcoin vs. Ethereum vs. stocks vs. gold since 1st of October 2022, as of February 23rd, 2023. (Tradingview)

Bitcoin in USD, weekly chart as of February 23rd, 2023. Source: Tradingview

Bitcoin in USD, weekly chart as of February 23rd, 2023 (Tradingview)

Bitcoin in USD, daily chart as of February 23rd, 2023. Source: Tradingview

Bitcoin in USD, daily chart as of February 23rd, 2023. (Tradingview)

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, as of February 22nd, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin

Crypto Fear & Greed Index, as of February 22nd, 2023. (Lookintobitcoin)

Crypto Fear & Greed Index long term, as of February 20th, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin

Crypto Fear & Greed Index long term, as of February 20th, 2023. (Lookintobitcoin)

Seasonality for Bitcoin, as of February 22nd, 2023. Source: Seasonax

Seasonality for Bitcoin, as of February 22nd, 2023. (Seasonax)

Bitcoin/Gold-Ratio, weekly chart as of February 23rd, 2023. Source: Tradingview

Bitcoin/Gold-Ratio, weekly chart as of February 23rd, 2023. (Tradingview)

Total assets of the Federal Reserve as of February 20th, 2023. Source: Federal Reserve

Total assets of the Federal Reserve as of February 20th, 2023. (Federal Reserve)

Risk-on factors have been outperforming as of February 22nd, 2023. Source: Sentimentrader

Risk-on factors have been outperforming as of February 22nd, 2023. (Sentimentrader)

Bitcoin Rainbow Price Chart Indicator as of February 20th, 2023. Source: Lookintobitcoin

Bitcoin Rainbow Price Chart Indicator as of February 20th, 2023. (Lookintobitcoin)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

