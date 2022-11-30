Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis highlight

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) was able to achieve a better-than-expected top line as a result of significantly higher transaction margins and take rates, and significantly better-than-expected expenditures as a result of increased CAC efficiency. With the increasing emphasis incumbents are placing on digital client acquisition and price, which RELY did not identify as a factor in the quarter, I think these trends are very positive. In addition, RELY, despite guiding slightly ahead of consensus, delivered a very profitable quarter and offered a very cautious projection for profitability in 2023. The company's guidance calls for a sequential decline in margins from 4Q due to seasonality, but I have reason to believe that actual results will be better. First, RELY has reduced its fraud costs in transaction margins, which has led to a sequential improvement after a particularly high 3Q. Second, RELY is poised to reap rewards from expanding scale and cash to A2A tailwinds in its receive markets. Finally, despite investor worries about increased competition, RELY has shown surprisingly strong improvements in its CAC efficiency. All things considered, I still see RELY as a digital disruptor in a sizable and expanding market that gains from developing market digitization trends by utilizing its scaled cross border A2A payment platform.

Nonetheless, I expect RELY to continue generating strong growth and its strict focus on unit economics will lead to expanding margins in the years to come. Hence, I continue to believe RELY is cheap and is a buy.

Results

Strong net adds with active customers coming in at 4.1 million, or 5% above consensus and up 48% y/y, were the main contributors to RELY's 4Q22 revenue of $191 million, which was 6% above consensus. Send volume of $8.1 billion fell 1% short of consensus estimates. Strength in net adds was somewhat offset by 5% lower volume per customer than anticipated. Revenue without transaction expense came to $119 million, which was 14% more than consensus estimates. The revenue beat was combined with lower than anticipated transaction expenses (-5% versus consensus). Despite a sequential rise in operational costs, adjusted EBITDA exceeded consensus expectations by coming in at $7.5 million (3.9% margin), or $9.5 million.

Margins

While new fraud algorithms launched in 4Q performed effectively during the quarter, 4Q gross margins (62%) beat consensus expectations of (59%) in a reversal of trends from the previous quarter. Although management expects some variation in future losses, I expect to see improvement in gross margin sequentially from 4Q22.

Middle East Expansion

United Arab Emirates, the second-largest send country by volume, was added as an outgoing remittance send country in January, according to management. I am enthusiastic about this expansion for the potential to accelerate long-term growth. While the revenue contribution will be insignificant in 2023, I believe it will eventually grow to a big contributor given the size of the market – $63B in remittance flows by World Bank in 2022. More importantly, management also stated that the acquisition of Rewire will help and hasten RELY's entry into the Middle East. I expect to see traction from these growth initiatives in the Middle East in FY23.

Guidance

Management provided guidance for FY23. The midpoint of the guide, $860 million to $880 million, is 3% higher than consensus estimates. As opposed to the -$1 million consensus estimate, management expects adjusted EBITDA to be between breakeven to $10 million for the year, corresponding to margins of 0% to 1.1% - which is a major good news given investors are looking for profits than growth these days. Management also made additional comments regarding the guidance, stating that they anticipate that the macro environment will remain stable in comparison to 4Q22, and consumer spending patterns will return to normal in 2023 as opposed to 2022 as FX normalizes. Management also believes RELY will benefit from an expanding competitive advertising market.

Conclusion

RELY strikes me as a mission-driven growing firm that is providing cutting-edge digital solutions to the dated international remittance sector. I continue to view RELY as a long-term share gainer in a fragmented market dominated by legacy providers, and believe RELY stock is a buy at this price.