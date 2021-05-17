Teradyne And Advantest: A Duopoly In The Semiconductor Value Chain

Feb. 28, 2023 1:21 AM ETAdvantest Corporation (ATEYY), TERADTTF, KLAC, TSM
Marcel Knoop profile picture
Marcel Knoop
156 Followers

Summary

  • Teradyne and Advantest dominate the semiconductor test equipment market with a combined market share of around 95%.
  • I expect both companies to grow in line with the overall semiconductor market (6-8% CAGR) until 2030.
  • The balance sheets are very strong, both companies are generating high returns on capital and act in a duopoly position in a growing market.
  • My DCF valuations indicate that both companies are undervalued.

Robotic vision sensor camera system for soldering and assembly pcb boar

kynny

Introduction

In this article, I want to start coverage of Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY, OTCPK:ADTTF). Both companies are semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Together, they own around 95% of the semiconductor test equipment market.

While Teradyne is

Chart
Data by YCharts

Slide from the earnings presentation showing revenue breakdown for KLAC

KLAC CY22 revenue breakdown (KLAC 2nd quarter FY23 earnings presentation)

Slide from the earnings presentation showing Advantest revenue breakdown

Advantest revenue breakdown (Advantest 3rd quarter FY22 presentation)

Summary slide of the presentation stating market growth in line with semiconductor market (to $1 trillion)

Advantest Market Estimate (Advantest IR Technical Briefing Presentation)

Slide from the Q4 2022 Presentation showing the 2026 financial model

Teradyne 2026 Financial Model (Teradye Q4 2022 Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart showing ROCE since 2016

ROCE for both companies since 2016 (Author Calculation from companies reports)

Chart
Data by YCharts

DCF Valuation

Teradyne DCF Valuation (moneychimp.com)

DCF Valuation with the aforementioned assumptions

Advantest DCF Valuation (moneychimp.com)

This article was written by

Marcel Knoop profile picture
Marcel Knoop
156 Followers
I am an individual investor from Germany, Europe with a working background in tax consulting and an academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high or above average Gross/Operating Margins, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KLAC, TER, TOELF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock in ATEYY over the next 72 hours.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.