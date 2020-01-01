courtneyk

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), a once hot 2020 IPO, recently reported better than expected Q4 results, but their 2023 outlook left a lot to be desired. Coming into the public market a few years ago, LMND was widely believed to have the best AI systems that would give them a competitive advantage in pricing their insurance products. They quickly gained a massive following, boasting strong growth rates and customers additions.

However, as these growth rates have decelerated, the company continues to bleed cash, with adjusted EBITDA loss of $225 million in 2022 only expected to get worse in 2023, despite revenue still growing.

Despite the strong 16% stock performance so far this year, I am a little more hesitant around this name longer-term as they have yet to prove their ability to scale and generate profits.

2023 guidance reflects ongoing top line and in-force premium deceleration, as well as increasingly large losses. At some point, investors may start to question the company's long-term ability to operate without needed an outside capital raise or filing bankruptcy. Sure, the company has ~$700 million of net cash/investments on the balance sheet, but 2022 net loss was nearly $300 million and while operating cash flow loss was $163 million, they added back $59 million of stock-based compensation, which is only expected to get larger.

For now, I remain on the sidelines with the stock trading at 1.3x tangible book value, seeing more downside risk than upside reward.

Financial Review and Guidance

During the quarter, LMND reported revenue of $88.4 million, which came in ~13% above consensus estimates for $74.0 million and represented 116% yoy growth.

This growth during the quarter was driven by both gross earned premium and customer count. Gross earned premium reached $151.3 million during the quarter, growing 69% yoy, which was primarily due to the increase of in-force premium earned during the quarter.

Customer count increased 27% yoy to 1.81 million, compared to 1.43 million at the end of last year. However, customer count has slowed in recent quarters, with Q4 growing only 2% sequentially and using that as a run-rate pace, this would imply 2023 customer growth of just 8-9% yoy, a significant deceleration.

In addition, the slowdown in customer growth metrics can also be seen with the premium per customer, which increased only slightly to $346 during Q4, compared to $343 at the end of the last quarter. Yes, this was still up 30% yoy, but the sequential slowdown could cause some questions as to how future growth may shape up.

Despite the still strong top line growth and yoy customer growth metrics, the company is still struggling with improving profitability. Adjusted gross profit during the quarter was $17.9 million, which represented a 20% margin, down from the 31% margin in the year-ago period. And with sales and marketing expenses continuing to ramp, adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $51.7 million during the quarter, bringing the full-year 2022 loss to $225.1 million, worse than the $184.2 million loss in 2021.

One thing that investors should be aware of is the increase in net loss ratio LMND has been experiencing in recent quarters. In fact, Berkshire Hathaway even called out some adverse trends they are seeing with the auto industry.

Increases in used car prices are producing increased claims severities on total losses and shortages of car parts are contributing to elevated claims severities on partial losses In addition, injury claims severities continued to trend higher in 2022

In fact, the highest claims were not just limited to auto, LMND experienced higher insurance losses, which is partially why their profitability improvement has stalled.

For Q1, LMND expects revenue of $87-89 million, which would represent flat sequential growth and would imply quite a bit of revenue deceleration. Sure, this could end up being conservative, but investors may need to shift away from the thought of LMND being a top-notch growth story. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter is expected to be $63-65 million.

For the full-year, LMND expects in-force premiums of $695-700 million, which reflects ongoing deceleration and implies ~12% yoy growth for the year. Investors should also remember that insurance premiums typically have some sort of pricing escalators embedded into growth, so one could reasonably this 12% growth is ~4 points from pricing increases and ~8 points from core growth.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the full-year is expected to be $240-245 million, which would be worse than the $225 million loss reported in 2022. While the company expects adjusted EBITDA to continue to improve on an annualized basis, driven by a better loss ratio and operational efficiencies, one must begin to question their ability to operate as an ongoing concern longer-term.

Yes, LMND has ~$1 billion of cash/investments on their balance sheet, but they also have nearly $300 million of unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses within their liabilities and with the company's net loss of $300 million in 2022, this does not give them a long runway left to operate.

Valuation

While LMND stock initially jumped 3% the day after earnings, the stock has quickly retraced and is now ~3% below the pre-earnings report levels. I believe most of this pullback was driven by investors understanding the dynamics of revenue and premium growth significantly decelerating, as well as losses continuing to pile up.

In the current macro environment, investors have been favoring companies that are not only delivering on their top-line targets, but also materially improving their profitability. And LMND does not seem to fit the bill on either of these fronts, making me question the company's long-term ability to operate.

The stock currently trades at ~1.3x their tangible book value, and given the somewhat negative outlook for 2023, I am hesitant to believe the stock could trade much higher from here.

In fact, I believe there currently remains more downside risk to the name than upside reward. As long as growth continues to decelerate and adjusted EBITDA losses continue to widen, bullish investors may start to jump ship and join the short side, with short interest already at 23%. For now, I remain on the sidelines and will wait for the financial picture to become more clear before conducting more work on this shaky name.