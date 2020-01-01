Lemonade: A Sweet Sip Of Reality With Concerning Losses

Feb. 28, 2023 1:24 AM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)
The Software Side of Life profile picture
The Software Side of Life
4.37K Followers

Summary

  • Lemonade recently reported a better-than-feared Q4, though 2023 guidance signals wider adjusted EBITDA losses.
  • The insurance marketplace remains highly competitive, and it is difficult for new companies to differentiate themselves.
  • Valuation remains a bit pricey at 1.3x tangible book value.

Happy mature couple meeting investments and financial advisor at home

courtneyk

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), a once hot 2020 IPO, recently reported better than expected Q4 results, but their 2023 outlook left a lot to be desired. Coming into the public market a few years ago, LMND was widely believed to have the best

Chart
Data by YCharts

Q4 Results

Lemonade

Gross and Net Loss Ratio

Lemonade

Guidance

Lemonade

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Software Side of Life profile picture
The Software Side of Life
4.37K Followers
Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.