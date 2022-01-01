gremlin

Investment Thesis

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was spun off from Intel (INTC) last October and went public. The company got off to a hot start and the share price is already up over 40%.

Mobileye operates in an attractive industry that is huge and growing rapidly. It also has a strong competitive advantage thanks to its mapping technology. It announced its fourth-quarter earnings a few weeks ago and the results are very impressive. Top-line Growth remains strong and profitability improved significantly with net income flipping from negative to positive. However, after the run-up in share price, the current valuation seems elevated, which limits the potential upside. Therefore I rate the company as a hold.

Data by YCharts

Why Mobileye?

Mobileye Global is an Israel-based mobility technology company founded back in 1999. The company offers advanced driver assist (ADAS) and self-driving system (AV) solutions through EyeQ, its proprietary system-on-chip, alongside its unique mapping system. Its solutions enable different levels of autonomous-driving capabilities, such as eyes-on-hands-off driving. Over 100 million of EyeQ have been shipped and 700+ models currently use the chip. The company's current customers include most leading car manufacturers such as Ford (F), GM (GM), Honda (HMC), and more.

The ADAS market is huge and continues to grow quickly. According to Fortune Business Insights, its TAM (total addressable market) is forecasted to grow from $43.6 billion in 2022 to $124.3 billion in 2029, representing a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 16.1%. The demand for ADAS is increasing as it improves safety and also allows hands-free driving on certain road types. Most car companies do not have the technology required for ADAS and AV, therefore they rely on Mobileye's solutions to onboard these features.

The company also has a strong competitive advantage and performance thanks to REM (road experience management) mapping. Mapping is essential for AV as the car has to know precisely where it currently is and what is nearby. The company excels in mapping technology as millions of cars that are equipped with Mobileye's solution help collect data and transmit them to the cloud in real time. It has already harvested 12.1 billion miles of data and is collecting 29 million miles of data every day. As more car uses Mobileye, the mapping system will grow even faster and further improves its reliability and performance, making it hard for competitors to keep up.

Amnon Shashua, CEO, on REM map

Our REM map now cover nearly all roads in the U.S. and Europe. As a result, we have been able to execute long-distance expeditions with carmakers, customers covering thousands of miles in both U.S. and Europe with little human intervention. This ability to show that the technology truly works everywhere has been critical in moving discussions to the decision phase.

Mobileye

Q4 Earnings

Mobileye reported its fourth-quarter earnings a few weeks back and the results are superb, with significant improvement in both the top and bottom line.

The company reported revenue of $565 million, up 59% YoY (year over year) from $356 million. The growth is mainly driven by EyeQ-related revenue was up 48% YoY. SuperVision product contributed the remaining growth despite being less than 1% of overall volumes, demonstrating the strong growth potential here. The company expects revenue from SuperVision to more than double in 2023, as demand is red hot.

Mobileye’s future business backlog continues to grow and reached $6.7 billion (3.5 times FY22 revenue) with 64 million units projected to be shipped by 2030. This is significant as it provides strong revenue visibility and allows the company to grow even during weaker market cycles.

Amnon Shashua, CEO, on backlog

We generated new business representing $6.7 billion of estimated future revenue at about $105 per unit on a content per car blended basis. This is about 3.5 times our actual revenue in 2022 and double our current ASP. Overall, we estimate that our current book of business represent over $17 billion of total future revenue through 2030. As long as our new business wins continue to outpace our actual shipments in a particular year, this number will continue to grow.

The company showed very impressive operating leverage which was quite unexpected. Gross profit was up a whopping 95% YoY from $154 million to $300 million as the gross profit margin jumped from 43% to 53%. It also reported a GAAP net income of $30 million compared to a net loss of $(44) million, as S&M (sales and marketing) expenses came down from $36 million to $29 million. The operating margin was 4%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.04 compared to $(0.07) a year ago. The company's balance sheet is very healthy. It ended the quarter with $1 billion in cash and no debt, which provides a lot of financial flexibility moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

Mobileye has strong growth prospects and its fourth-quarter result is superb. The company operates in a fast-growing market that should continue to provide strong tailwinds moving forward. Its latest earnings results showed revenue growth of 50%+ with significant improvement in its margins and bottom line. Unlike most other chip technology companies, Mobileye has a thick backlog that allows it to navigate the market downturn much more comfortably. It should continue to see solid growth as long as it focuses on production and delivers the projected unit to customers on time.

After the rally in the past few months, the company is now richly valued. It is currently trading at a fwd PE ratio of 56.1x, which is quite high. The company is quite unique and is growing revenue at almost 60% while doubling gross profit. However, the valuation gap compared to other chip companies is just too big. For instance, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) currently has a PE ratio of just 19.4x which represent a 65.4% discount. I do like both the company’s prospects and financials but I just do not see much upside potential from the current price level. Therefore I rate the company as a hold and will wait for a more compelling entry point.