Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader market and some recent signals that have me staying up at night. Simply, I see an environment brewing that is ripe for a significant correction and I think the market has gotten much too complacent. After a year that I think investors were too pessimistic, the opposite is taking hold, with optimism leading some to ignore the warning signs flashing in front of us.

Of course, there are positives we can focus on. These include rising wages, a strong job market, and the fact we are nearing the end of the Fed rate hike cycle. Yet, the market is telling us to be concerned about future growth if we look at metrics like oil prices, treasury yields, and GDP estimates. At this point, there is a massive push-pull environment that will ultimately be decided by corporate earnings - and the verdict is not yet out on which direction those will go. As such, I suggest patient, careful buying, and a use of cash management since we are finally getting paid a reasonable amount to sit tight and wait.

Why Worry? A Host of Macro-Signals

To start off I am going to lay out a few metrics that are worrying when looked at in both isolation and in total. This is not meant to be overly alarmist. The fact is that warning signals don't always turn out to be justified. We can see trouble ahead and avert it - that is very possible to happen this time around as well. But I am never blind to these risks either, and I see quite a few macro-signals that suggest the market is planning for some turbulence. That means you should be too.

The first of which is the treasury market. The yield on the 6-month treasury bill has hit the 5% level. While this may seem like a "good" thing, we have to consider the context. Yes, it is good for treasury investors in that they are earning a higher yield. But we need to remember this is an unusual range for T-bills. This last time we saw this level was 2007 - and we all remember what happened in the two years that followed:

U.S. Treasury Yield (St. Louis Fed)

What I am getting at is that this occurrence is both rare and slightly ominous. Of course, it is a reflection of Fed rate hike movements and those have been widely broadcast. So it is not a complete surprise. But it also says investors can earn a high yield in a "safe" asset class (perhaps less safe with the upcoming debt ceiling debate!). At the very least it has forced me to look-back at how the equity environment fared the last time this happened, and the result was not pretty. This is central to my cautious outlook.

A similar theme plays out when I look at the oil market. Benchmark crude is a good measure of what the market thinks about future economic growth. On this front, there is clearly a lot of concern. Crude has dropped sharply since last year and has traded in a narrow range for the past three months at these (relatively) depressed levels:

Crude Oil Index (Yahoo Finance)

It is important to remember that growth forecasts are not the only driver of crude prices. Balancing out growth sentiment is the fact there has been an increase in US crude inventories and ineffective sanctions on Russian crude. I say ineffective because the oil is still making its way to market, just outside the Western world, finding a home in places like India and China:

Final Destination of Russian Crude (Reuters)

Even with this understanding, I still see an overriding risk-off sentiment pushing crude lower. This is due to primarily by the prospect of continued rate hikes from the Fed that some market participants (myself included) see the Fed's actions pushing the U.S. economy into recession. The country just is not used to a "higher for longer" rate environment and I don't think consumers or businesses are truly prepared for it.

On that note, corporate earnings is the third signal of concern. While earnings for Q4 have not been collectively bad by any means, there has been some relative weakness. If we look at metrics like the earnings "beat rate" and the percent at which those companies beat estimates by, we see a slowdown:

Earnings (US Large-caps) (Charles Schwab)

In fairness, this still shows a large number of companies are beating expectations. But the number has been dropping, as has the spread at which they have been beating by. Is this a calamity? Of course not, and it actually gives me some confidence due to the resilience of large-cap U.S. companies in a challenging environment.

But it also concerns me that the premium investors will pay for U.S. stock exposure is likely to fall when this type of news is digested. That means stocks could drift lower due to the "P" aspect of the "P/E" ratio, which is above its long-term average:

Historic P/E Trends (FactSet)

The takeaway for me is to be careful. Stocks are not cheap by any measure and earnings are not impressing the way they have been in recent past. Can that change? Yes. Do I want to make a large bet on it changing at these levels? Not a chance.

Labor Market A Saving Grace, In Part

Despite the negative tone of the last paragraph, I will now highlight some of the positives of this environment. With all the negatives discussed, one has to wonder how the market is faring this well in the first place. Part of it has to due to corporate resilience, the other part is due to the labor market. In short, there is quite a bit of strength.

A few key factors here are the unemployment rate and wage growth. At 3.4%, unemployment is lower than it has been for a long time. Further, while wage growth is slowing in recent months, it is still elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. This is helping support consumer/household spending:

Wage Growth (U.S.) (S&P Global)

All good news - right?

Mostly the answer is yes here. But to stay consistent with the theme of this article, I want to point out the flaws in just focusing on unemployment and wage growth. A major sore spot that has accelerated since the pandemic has been the decline in labor force participation. This measures those who are working or looking for work. If someone is deemed to no longer be looking, they fall off the unemployment figure. This means that fewer Americans can be working but unemployment can be low. This is precisely the environment we are in today:

Labor Force Participation Rate (US) (St. Louis Fed)

The significance of this is that it means fewer people are working that "should" be working. This extends to the consumer spending and real estate backdrops in that those sectors could have stronger outlooks than are warranted if we only focus on wages and unemployment. Those latter metrics signal strength - but lower participating rate can explain why so many are having trouble keeping up with expenses and inflation. If you have dropped out of the labor force entirely but are not independently wealthy / retired, then you probably aren't living the dream.

I personally want to see this figure rise meaningfully by a few percentage points before getting too bullish on retail/consumer discretionary areas. We are asking fewer people to work, earn, and support the economy, and that is not likely to be the most sustainable condition.

At Least We Have Options

To wrap up the review I want to highlight the good. On the surface the market looks challenging, especially for equity investors. But we have moved from a "there is no alternative" circumstance to one with many alternatives. For example, after years of depressed interest rates, the Fed's actions have made their way to savings accounts. While a 4% savings rate may not be "high", especially in an inflationary environment, it is still enough (in my view) to justify being patient and keeping cash on the sidelines:

Savings Rates (Ally Bank)

This is central to why I have pumped up my savings allotment (as I discussed in an article a few weeks back). It has helped with my piece of mind and also allowed a smoother ride for my portfolio over a more volatile February.

Of course, moving to savings may not be right for everyone. This is especially true for working professionals, those who already have a cash cushion, or those who have other forms of income like social security and pensions. This again brings me back to the "alternatives" message. We have options here. China is one in particular I like as it is a country looking to see an economic rebound in 2023 - 24, as opposed to the U.S. and Europe that are anticipating a slowdown or recession over the next 12 - 18 months.

Beyond this macro-divergence for China, it is also a bit of a contrarian play. When I look outside the U.S., I want to find themes that other investors do not want. That has served me well over time. In the case of China, foreign investors are starting to flee the country, which is a trend I find interesting:

China Outflows (Bloomberg)

I would note that buying Chinese bonds or equities is not for everyone. This is still considered a developing part of the world and China has significant regulatory and political risks we are not used to domestically. But this is true for many non-developed investment opportunities and I view this as a bit of a contrarian play at the moment given the steady outflows by foreigners.

The tale here is that U.S. investors have options. There are defensive sectors here (like Utilities and Staples), Energy has pulled back a bit, cash is paying a reasonable return, and value is being offered outside our borders. This makes the investment landscape intriguing even though challenges are piling up domestically.

Bottom-line

I have locked up what was some easy profit since 2023 started. I personally view the current market condition as one that is ripe for a correction and I have raised cash, increased my muni allocation, and diversified overseas in order to protect myself as best I can. While the market has ignored these troubling headlines for a while, I think the point of emphasis is that it won't take much bad news to have an oversized reaction. That is the real risk - not that any one metric is going to seriously derail the U.S. economy, but rather than the market is too complacent and will therefore overreact to a negative development. As a result, I will be staying patient, and I hope this review provides readers with some somber messaging to balance out what I view as unjustified optimism in this market.