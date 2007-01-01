Many Signs Signal Trouble Ahead

Feb. 28, 2023 1:48 AM ET
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Marketplace

Summary

  • As 2023 got underway, the sentiment I felt was relief. Relief that we finally got an equity and credit rally after a painful 2022.
  • However, conditions on the ground remain challenging. The Fed remains committed to easing inflation while ignoring other market headwinds.
  • If we look at some macro signals, we see the market is anticipating a steep correction. Oil has dropped, treasury yields have spiked, and corporate earnings are less robust.
  • The good news is we went from TINA to "There Are Lots of Alternatives". With cash paying 4% and nations like China looking to benefit from re-opening, investors have options.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Silhouette of a lone rider on a horse standing on hill. Behind him is Dramatic storm sky and lighting behinde him the on the sky.

Inga-Av

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the broader market and some recent signals that have me staying up at night. Simply, I see an environment brewing that is ripe for a significant correction and

U.S. Treasury Yield

U.S. Treasury Yield (St. Louis Fed)

Crude Oil Index

Crude Oil Index (Yahoo Finance)

Final Destination of Russian Crude

Final Destination of Russian Crude (Reuters)

Earnings (US Large-caps)

Earnings (US Large-caps) (Charles Schwab)

Historic P/E Trends

Historic P/E Trends (FactSet)

Wage Growth (<span>U.S.</span>)

Wage Growth (U.S.) (S&P Global)

Labor Force Participation Rate (<span>US</span>)

Labor Force Participation Rate (US) (St. Louis Fed)

Savings Rates

Savings Rates (Ally Bank)

China Outflows

China Outflows (Bloomberg)

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
7.98K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields

I've been an investor since 2008, which was an invaluable and humbling experience. This is central to my strategy of looking for quality, value, and diversification - generally staying away from risky/over-hyped ideas. I won't pump any investment nor discuss a topic I don't genuinely follow / research. In that spirit, I list my portfolio here for transparency.  

I'm a native New Yorker and I work for a major U.S. bank. I escaped to North Carolina for graduate school and I don't see myself ever leaving. I was a D1 athlete in college (men's tennis) and compete competitively to this day. My Bachelor's and MBA are both in Finance.

Broad market: VOO; QQQ; DIA, RSP

Sectors: VPU / BUI; VDE, RYE; KBWB; XRT

Non-US: EWC; EWU; EIRL; EWA

Dividends: DGRO; SDY, SCHD

Municipals/Debt Funds: NEA, BBN, PDO, PCK, VCV, PML

Stocks: WMT, JPM, MAA, SWBI, MCD, DG, WM

Cash position: 30%

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, RSP, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.