It’s been over a month since I last covered Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and there has been quite a bit of news to catch up on. A couple of positive notes:
Despite the positive news, estimates of earnings are coming in at -0.09 on the high end, plummeting the price to -20.32% since my previous article. I was aware of the volatility and risks here; thus, I was dedicating small positions.
My long-term thesis has not changed and I will continue to add small positions before and after earnings, so long as the thesis does not change dramatically. DM stock continues to be a long term, high-risk and high-return play and I believe the lower it goes based on short term negative sentiment, the better opportunity educated investors have.
After positive current news, positive foundry industry outlook, and performing a detailed doomsday model, I am more bullish than ever on Desktop Metal.
Modern Casting January 2023 edition has an excellent section on the outlook for the total US foundry Industry. A screen shot of page 34 shows very slight decline in facilities, but high growth in 2021 and estimated 2022 and 2023.
If we snag these numbers and multiply the revenue per facility by the number of facilities, we can get a general idea of the total US foundry Industry outlook.
With the y-axis representing millions, that means our expected total US Foundry market is nearing $50 billion in 2023. This seems like a good sign for Desktop Metal's ExOne acquisition.
Here are some other good nuggets of information regarding the foundry industry that help the bullish case:
Modern Casting February 2023 edition - Automated Solutions has hybrid 3D printing solutions on the first page of the table of contents. Our favorite S-Max product is being accompanied by robotic solutions by patternshops.
Modern Casting February 2023 edition - Standard has a bullish article on lead time reduction using hybrid 3D printing. Much of the information here compliments the advantages explained in my previous article.
Kimura Foundry America (KFA) - A foundry established in 2018 designed entirely around the 3D sand binder jetting technology using a six ExOne printers in Japan and three in the United States facility.
American Foundry Society - Metalcasters cautiously optimistic about 2023. 79% of foundries are planning capital investments of at least $100,000 and 40% plan to invest more than $1 million in 2023. categories of investments are as follows:
In short, The foundry industry looks to be heading in a good direction. This is very good for Desktop Metal.
For the valuation segment, I will remain consistent with my investment thesis that DM stock is valued as if ExOne is the only useful acquisition. ExOne is one of twelve total acquisitions made in the last couple years, representing half of the total cost basis. A detailed table below was created by extracting information from their 10-K.
Not only is ExOne just one company inside Desktop metal's arsenal, ExOne is also comprised of several business segments itself. This includes:
For the sake of valuation, we will focus only on the X1-Sancast Portion. I created a graphic to help explain the acquisitions below.
One of my favorite ways to value a company is buy modeling out a doomsday scenario and calculate the return the investor will get. The "doomsday" term here means a really bad scenario, short from bankruptcy.
I grab this "doomsday model" inspiration from Aswath Damodaran, after his valuation on (META). Although I will add, he probably wouldn't touch DM with a ten-foot pole because of the risks involved - but I wanted to give credit where credit is due regardless.
Modeling this scenario will comprise of the following steps:
The complete model can bout found on this excel sheet:
Feel free to download and mess with the assumptions in the tan boxes and let me know what you come up with in the comments.
The following seven assumptions are made for my doomsday scenario:
To forecast revenue, I grow the total US Foundry Industry by 2.3% YoY denoted by my previous assumptions. I then grow ExOne market share by 4% YoY, ultimately settling at 0.25% of the Total US Foundry Industry by 2031.
I input the forecasted revenue in the DCF and apply the 6.5% free cash flow margin from years 2026-2031. I also input the Net Debt and Shares Outstanding values from Seeking Alpha's Financial Statements. I interpolate the WACC or discount value in my assumptions until I reach ~$1.50 a share - the current price as I write this article.
The way you interpret this exercise:
If all seven doomsday assumptions in section 1 pan out, the investor can expect a 4-5% return if they buy DM at the price of $1.50 per share.
I feel the pie in the sky scenario is uncalculable due such a large TAM and Moore's law capabilities of binder jet printing. If DM grows its current $200 million revenue by 25% the next ten years, which is in line CAGR estimates, Then year 10 revenue is close to $2billion. If they exhibits a 6.5% free cash flow revenue, using a 9% discount rate yields a $5 dollar stock. This returns the investor 17% YoY. I messed with the model a bit and concluded the following scenarios over the next 10 years:
|%Chance
|Return
|5%
|Bankrupt to 4% - highly unlikely due to the demand of manufacturing advances
|75%
|4% - 17% - Range from doomsday to average.
|20%
|10-20 Bagger - Moore's Law Continues
DM is still a high risk play with high volatility. With earnings coming up, I expect even more volatile price movements. I still have a small portion of the portfolio dedicated to it, and will be most likely for the foreseeable future, so long as my thesis doesn't change. If modeling a single business segment of a single acquisition, based on doomsday assumptions, still yields a 4% return, I believe the risk reward profile is favorable. The reward here is a 10-20 bagger.
3D printing is the future, and everyone has given up on it based on current prices.
