It’s been over a month since I last covered Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and there has been quite a bit of news to catch up on. A couple of positive notes:

DM Cut its workforce by 15% , expected to save $50M in 2023.

Several operations closed and consolidated into four hubs.

Desktop Health announces the global availability of Einstein Pro XL – an Affordable Production-Grade 3D Printer for Dental Labs and Other Medical professionals.

Fourth Quarter and full year 2022 financial results are on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Despite the positive news, estimates of earnings are coming in at -0.09 on the high end, plummeting the price to -20.32% since my previous article. I was aware of the volatility and risks here; thus, I was dedicating small positions.

My long-term thesis has not changed and I will continue to add small positions before and after earnings, so long as the thesis does not change dramatically. DM stock continues to be a long term, high-risk and high-return play and I believe the lower it goes based on short term negative sentiment, the better opportunity educated investors have.

After positive current news, positive foundry industry outlook, and performing a detailed doomsday model, I am more bullish than ever on Desktop Metal.

Foundry Industry Outlook

Modern Casting January 2023 edition has an excellent section on the outlook for the total US foundry Industry. A screen shot of page 34 shows very slight decline in facilities, but high growth in 2021 and estimated 2022 and 2023.

US Foundry Outlook (Modern Casting)

If we snag these numbers and multiply the revenue per facility by the number of facilities, we can get a general idea of the total US foundry Industry outlook.

Total US Foundry Industry (Author derived using Modern Casting )

With the y-axis representing millions, that means our expected total US Foundry market is nearing $50 billion in 2023. This seems like a good sign for Desktop Metal's ExOne acquisition.

Here are some other good nuggets of information regarding the foundry industry that help the bullish case:

Modern Casting February 2023 edition - Automated Solutions has hybrid 3D printing solutions on the first page of the table of contents. Our favorite S-Max product is being accompanied by robotic solutions by patternshops.

Modern Casting February 2023 edition - Standard has a bullish article on lead time reduction using hybrid 3D printing. Much of the information here compliments the advantages explained in my previous article.

Kimura Foundry America (KFA) - A foundry established in 2018 designed entirely around the 3D sand binder jetting technology using a six ExOne printers in Japan and three in the United States facility.

American Foundry Society - Metalcasters cautiously optimistic about 2023. 79% of foundries are planning capital investments of at least $100,000 and 40% plan to invest more than $1 million in 2023. categories of investments are as follows:

Capital Investment Categories (American Foundry Society)

In short, The foundry industry looks to be heading in a good direction. This is very good for Desktop Metal.

Valuation

For the valuation segment, I will remain consistent with my investment thesis that DM stock is valued as if ExOne is the only useful acquisition. ExOne is one of twelve total acquisitions made in the last couple years, representing half of the total cost basis. A detailed table below was created by extracting information from their 10-K.

DM Acquisitions (Author Compiled From 10-K)

Not only is ExOne just one company inside Desktop metal's arsenal, ExOne is also comprised of several business segments itself. This includes:

X1 ThermoForm - Vacuum Forming

X1 Layup - Carbon Fiber Layup Molds

X1 - Washout - Sacrificial Composites

X1 - MetalTool - Binder Jet Metal

X1 - Sancast - Binder Jet Sand Molds and Cores for Foundries and Patternshops

For the sake of valuation, we will focus only on the X1-Sancast Portion. I created a graphic to help explain the acquisitions below.

DM Segment Graphic (Author)

Doomsday Scenario

One of my favorite ways to value a company is buy modeling out a doomsday scenario and calculate the return the investor will get. The "doomsday" term here means a really bad scenario, short from bankruptcy.

I grab this "doomsday model" inspiration from Aswath Damodaran, after his valuation on (META). Although I will add, he probably wouldn't touch DM with a ten-foot pole because of the risks involved - but I wanted to give credit where credit is due regardless.

Modeling this scenario will comprise of the following steps:

Make Doomsday Scenario Assumptions. Forecast Revenues. Discounted cash flow ("DCF") model based on Forecasted Revenues. Calculate Expected Return by interpolation of discount factor until current price is reached. This is essentially a reverse DCF.

The complete model can bout found on this excel sheet:

Desktop_Metal_Bible.xlsx

Feel free to download and mess with the assumptions in the tan boxes and let me know what you come up with in the comments.

1. Doomsday Assumptions

The following seven assumptions are made for my doomsday scenario:

The only useful Acquisition was ExOne. This is highly unlikely considering the success of EnvisionTec dental industry. But we'll do it anyway.

Acquisition was ExOne. This is highly unlikely considering the success of EnvisionTec dental industry. But we'll do it anyway. The only useful business segment of ExOne is the X1 Sandcast portion.

The total addressable market are only US foundries - This excludes any pattern shops and global players. This is highly unlikely considering Asian countries are already purchasing these German formed units.

ExOne is not free cash flow positive until year 2026 at a 6.5% of revenue. This rivals other printer companies such as (HPQ). This is a very reasonable assumption in my opinion.

Market share compared to the US Foundry Industry grows at 4% despite it originally growing at 11% the last five years and dominating competition in VoxelJet. I feel this will realistically be higher as the foundry industry shifts towards 3D printing.

ExOne captures 0.25% of the US foundry industry by 2031. This is based on the 4% market share growth. Again, I feel this is rather small.

The total US foundry industry grows at 2.3% YoY the next ten years despite growing 3.8% the last five years and 9.7% the last three years. This is very low considering the United States efforts to shift focus of onshore manufacturing. This assumption essentially means we continue to decline in manufacturing growth.

Terminal Growth of 2.5% and we eventually interpolate a 4.3% discount factor until $1.50 a share is reached.

DCF Assumptions (Author)

2. Forecast Revenue

To forecast revenue, I grow the total US Foundry Industry by 2.3% YoY denoted by my previous assumptions. I then grow ExOne market share by 4% YoY, ultimately settling at 0.25% of the Total US Foundry Industry by 2031.

ExOne Revenue Forecast Based on US Foundry Industry (Author)

3. Discounted Cash Flow Model

I input the forecasted revenue in the DCF and apply the 6.5% free cash flow margin from years 2026-2031. I also input the Net Debt and Shares Outstanding values from Seeking Alpha's Financial Statements. I interpolate the WACC or discount value in my assumptions until I reach ~$1.50 a share - the current price as I write this article.

ExOne DCF (Author)

Doomsday Scenario Conclusion

The way you interpret this exercise:

If all seven doomsday assumptions in section 1 pan out, the investor can expect a 4-5% return if they buy DM at the price of $1.50 per share.

I feel the pie in the sky scenario is uncalculable due such a large TAM and Moore's law capabilities of binder jet printing. If DM grows its current $200 million revenue by 25% the next ten years, which is in line CAGR estimates, Then year 10 revenue is close to $2billion. If they exhibits a 6.5% free cash flow revenue, using a 9% discount rate yields a $5 dollar stock. This returns the investor 17% YoY. I messed with the model a bit and concluded the following scenarios over the next 10 years:

%Chance Return 5% Bankrupt to 4% - highly unlikely due to the demand of manufacturing advances 75% 4% - 17% - Range from doomsday to average. 20% 10-20 Bagger - Moore's Law Continues Click to enlarge

Final Thoughts

DM is still a high risk play with high volatility. With earnings coming up, I expect even more volatile price movements. I still have a small portion of the portfolio dedicated to it, and will be most likely for the foreseeable future, so long as my thesis doesn't change. If modeling a single business segment of a single acquisition, based on doomsday assumptions, still yields a 4% return, I believe the risk reward profile is favorable. The reward here is a 10-20 bagger.

3D printing is the future, and everyone has given up on it based on current prices.