Medicenna: Multiple Catalysts Ahead In 2023

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.69K Followers

Summary

  • Medicenna is testing MDNA11, an IL-2 superkine, with potential in various cancer types, in a phase 1/2 trial called ABILITY.
  • A February 2023 update tells us MDNA stock has been able to increase the dose of MDNA11 without issues so far.
  • The ABILITY trial is set to produce more data in Q1'23, but also in Q3'23 and Q4'23.

Portrait of two young female doctors in their office at the hospital

FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) is a biotech that develops modified cytokines, called superkines, that may have benefit across a range of cancers and inflammatory conditions. This article focuses on MDNA11, an interleukin-2 (IL-2) superkine with potential in various cancers, as we should see

MDNA11 mechanism of action MoA

Figure 1: MDNA11 targets IL-2 receptors containing the beta and gamma subunit, but not the alpha subunit, thus avoiding activation of T-regs, and favoring the activation of CD8+ T-cells and NK cells. (MDNA Corporate Presentation Q1 2023.)

MDNA11 efficacy data

Figure 2: Response data from MDNA's ABILITY trial of MDNA11. Note that one patient initially dosed at 10 μg/kg underwent dose-escalation to 30 and then 60 μg/kg. (MDNA Corporate Presentation Q1 2023.)

ABILITY MDNA MDNA11

Figure 3: Schematic of the Phase 1/2 ABILITY study of MDNA11 in select tumors. (MDNA Corporate Presentation Q1 2023.)

MDNA55 external control arm

Figure 4: Comparison of the MDNA55 data to that of an external control arm calculated using Acorn AI. (MDNA Corporate Presentation Q1 2023.)

CLDX rindopepimut

Figure 5: Pooled data from ACTIVATE, ACT-II and ACT-III trials of rindopepimut in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. (Celldex Presentation slide from SmithOnStocks article, December 2013.)

MDNA shares outstanding

MD&A for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022, filed as part of a 6-K, February 7, 2023.

MDNA warrants structure

MDNA's Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ending December 31, 2022.

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.69K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.