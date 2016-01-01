passion4nature/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) is an interesting company with a lot of moving parts. The company was formed from a recent combination between legacy Raytheon and United Technologies, a conglomerate Dividend Aristocrat with disparate business lines. United spun off Carrier (CARR) air conditioning, Otis (OTIS), an interesting business in its own right, and combined Pratt and Whitney and its own recently acquired Collins Aerospace with Raytheon to form a new aerospace and defense contractor.

FAST Graphs

The company maintains its dividend streak from its time as United Technologies, at 29 years of consecutive increases. Over time, the company has beaten the market, and in this article, I'll discuss why I think it will continue to do so into the future.

Defense contractors tend to make for good investments. The companies have remained relatively stable over time, the top defense contractors today are not very different from those 40 years ago. Important contracts are awarded to one or the other, but they maintain a wide moat and strong relationships with governments. The barriers to entry are immense. The equipment these companies produce are often on very long contracts, with service and parts included. Unproven companies are much less likely to be chosen for contracts considering the importance of the product, security implications, and the need to flex significant manufacturing prowess to meet targets.

In Raytheon's aerospace business lines, the company benefits from similar trends. A significant amount of up-front cost and engineering goes into aircraft engines and components, and once a plane design is certified it's unlikely portions of it will be replaced by a lower-cost supplier. Airplane engines are only supplied by a handful of global companies, and entrenched relationships between the engine and component suppliers and the two major airplane manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, are difficult to overcome for new entrants.

Raytheon completed its mega-merger in 2020, right into the teeth of the greatest shock the air travel industry has likely ever faced. The reorganization made sense from the outside. United Technologies paired elevators, air conditioners, jet engines, and helicopters together. Raytheon combines its jet engines, aircraft parts, and defense business. However, the merger is still relatively fresh when zooming out. The company has realized $1.4B in synergies so far, but most recently is reorganizing its reporting to combine the two Raytheon segments.

Now that air travel is bouncing back and is expected to grow strongly over the long-term and considering defense spending generally increases over time and we live in a very tense environment now, Raytheon is well-positioned to benefit from both trends from here.

Company Presentation

Recent results were strong for the company. In 2022, the company drove sales growth of 6% to $67.1B, EPS growth of 12% to $4.78 per share, and backlog growth of 12% to a whopping $175B on a book-to-bill of 1.28. The company's backlog looks very healthy.

Across the segments, Collins saw 15% sales growth on the back of a recovery in commercial air traffic, and similarly Pratt and Whitney grew sales 11%. Raytheon Intelligence and Space drove a sales decline of 8% and recently divested the companies training and services segment. Raytheon Missiles and Defense grew sales 6%.

Raytheon's positioning will likely see the strongest growth in commercial aerospace from here. The defense portion of the company is moaty, and will shield the company from some shocks, but it isn't going to set the world on fire with its growth. Collins has parts on the Boeing 737 Max, and Pratt and Whitney geared turbofan engines are on the Airbus 320 (some of them) and the Airbus 220 (all of them). The contracts for future aircraft designs will be an important thing to keep an eye on. As I discussed above, those designs lead to significant, long-term recurring revenue streams for the company, and are not likely to be unseated once approved.

Company Presentation

Looking forward, management is projecting $72-73B in sales in 2023 (7-9% growth), adjusted EPS of $4.90-$5.05, and free cash flow of $4.8B.

Operating profit is projected to grow 20%, with $2B in labor and material inflation, pension headwinds, higher taxes, and higher expenses bringing the EPS figure lower.

Management discussed on the call the likelihood of meeting its $10B free cash flow in 2025 goal. They discussed it will likely be more like $9B, but this still represents substantial growth considering the 2023 target of $4.8B. If the company delivers, we will be looking at substantial free cash flows with a management team committed to returning capital to shareholders.

Statista

The company is projecting 20% increase in commercial air traffic next year, and reclaiming the highs seen in 2019. Looking above, global air travel is an excellent market to invest in. As global markets mature, air travel will grow substantially. As I discussed above, the jet engine and parts suppliers are a small group, and Raytheon should benefit strongly as air travel grows.

Macro Trends

Looking at defense spending, the US is expected to spend $858B in 2023, an increase of 10%. The EU is increasing spending by $70B, and Japan is increasing by 26%. In a perfect world, defense spending wouldn't increase the way it has, but with tensions where they are considering the Ukraine-Russia conflict and concerns over China, I don't anticipate a drop-off in the near-to-medium term. I showed the numbers from 1990 on considering the post-Cold War period is not all that comparable to the pre-Cold War period. Regardless, we are actually at a smaller % of spending today per GDP than we have been at some points in the past 3 decades. On the top, in constant dollar terms, it's effectively up and to the right.

Data by YCharts

Raytheon is still working through fully realizing synergies with United Technologies, and just announced the integration of two of its four reporting segments. The company is taking on quite a bit in terms of restructuring, and it will be important to follow for investors to see how those expenses bear fruit in cost synergies.

Despite that, the company expects to repurchase $3B in shares next year, and has continued to hike the dividend. The most recent increase was 7.6%, with the 10-year average at 5.5%. The dividend is well covered by free cash flow, and will be even more so if the company reaches its cash flow goals.

Raytheon is a fantastic dividend growth stock. The company has significant barriers to entry, recurring revenue streams, and long-term contracts. This gives predictability to the business, and as the company comes into its own and starts to generate higher and higher cash flows, I see this as one of the better dividend growth stocks in the market to own for the long-term.

FAST Graphs

Looking at valuation, the company has compounded earnings at around 10% annualized over the long-term. This isn't exactly a perfect way to look at things considering how the business changed 3 years ago. However, the valuation of 20X earnings seems appropriate, despite coming in a little lower than the long-term average.

FAST Graphs

Zooming in to more recent history, earnings growth is up to 12% annualized, and the growth line is inflecting upwards after this year, anticipating stronger earnings growth than previous years.

FAST Graphs

Based on analyst estimates and multiple expansion to 25X earnings (never a given), an investment today could yield around 22% annualized. I don't think that's likely, but it's possible. Let's call that the bull case. Looking at it with no multiple expansion, you'd be getting 14% annualized. Not bad.

FAST Graphs

Free cash flow has been choppy, which is expected based on the past few years. There's an inflection post-2023 where analysts project substantial gains in cash flows.

FAST Graphs

Based on those projections, and a 22X multiple to free cash flow, an investment today could yield around 12% annualized. I used the 22X multiple based on the likelihood of multiple compression as the company right-sizes its free cash flow generation.

Raytheon is well-positioned to benefit from macro trends in the years to come. The company's recurring revenue streams and significant backlog make it a fantastic dividend growth stock, and management projections for free cash flow growth point to a company set to compound away with market-beating returns. There's risk here, as well. If the company falls short in R&D and starts missing out on contracts, there will be indicators but that could result in material underperformance. Additionally, the company's continual restructuring offers no guarantees of improvements in margins or cost synergies. I'm giving the company the benefit of the doubt for now considering the significant shifts in the business combined with Covid in the past few years. All that being said, I think Raytheon is a buy here around fair value.