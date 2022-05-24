deyanarobova/iStock via Getty Images

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined close to 10% YTD. The selling pressure has seen its market cap shrink to the current $44 billion vs highs of around $53 billion in November last year. This represents a potential bargain for long-term investors, as the food processing and commodities trading giant is not only reasonably valued, but also well positioned to continue delivering strong operational and financial results.

2022 was a banner year for ADM thanks to unprecedented food inflation, which pushed annual revenues to all-time highs of $101.54 billion vs $85.24 billion in 2021 and $64.35 billion in 2020. In contrast, in the period between 2014 and 2020, annual revenue oscillated in the $60 - $67 billion range, highlighting the outsized impact that the recent surge in food prices has had on ADM's top line growth over the past two years.

Making hay while the sun shines

ADM capitalized on favorable industry dynamics in 2022 to significantly boost cash generation. A key area of focus for the management team has been containing the growth in operating costs through investments in automation, digitization and other initiatives aimed at boosting operating efficiency. This has enabled it to manage the pace of operating cost increases amid higher wages and the rising costs of manufacturing and transportation.

Thanks to its focus on efficiency, ADM's total operating expenses increased 26% from $2.64 billion in 2020 to $3.33 billion in 2022 vs a 57% leap in top line over the same period. ADM's ability to grow revenues at a faster pace than operating expenses has allowed it to improve margins considerably.

ADM's current net income margin 4.27% is 45% higher than its 5-year average of 2.93%. Improved margins amid record revenue has resulted in strong cash generation, as shown in the charts below, which are drawn from its Q4 2022 earnings presentation.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

ADM has also been able to deliver strong EPS growth, beating analysts' estimates for 15 consecutive quarters after reporting Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93, which was $0.28 higher than consensus. Annual EPS for 2022 came in at $7.71 vs $4.49 in 2021 and $3.15 in 2020. Annual EPS was in the $2.02 - $3.19 range in the preceding years of 2012 to 2020.

The combination of strong cash generation and strong EPS growth has led to a steady increase in ADM's stock price, which is up 95% in the last 5 years.

When it comes to capital allocation, ADM's management team is making shareholder friendly decisions that could result in the stock retaining and growing the value it has gained in the past five years.

ADM has been creating value for shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. Its dividend is particularly impressive, considering it has grown annual payouts for 50 consecutive years, in addition to having 91 years of uninterrupted dividends, as per statements by its CEO Juan Luciano in the latest earnings call. ADM is a true dividend aristocrat. The current quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share represents a 40% jump from $0.32 in 2017, which is not bad for a 5-year investment horizon, given investors have also benefited from capital gains over this period. The current payout ratio of 20.41% is historically low and leaves room for continued dividend increases in the event of an earnings decline.

ADM's share repurchases have also been key in driving value creation for shareholders. The company spent $1.5 billion buying back its stock in 2022 and has allocated $1 billion for more buybacks in 2023. As a result of buybacks, ADM's outstanding share count has been steadily declining in the past decade, reducing 16% from 658 million in 2013 to 547 million in 2022, as per data on its balance sheet.

Likely to continue performing

The current downtrend in ADM's share price doesn't seem to reflect the favorable prospects of the underlying business, considering the company is likely to continue performing exceptionally well on an operational and financial basis.

The main factor that led to ADM's recent strong performance in 2022 is high food prices. I believe food prices are likely to stay elevated, even though the pace of inflation is admittedly slowing. This is because costs such as fertilizer, energy prices and transportation, which impact food prices, are still expensive historically. ADM is therefore likely to continue enjoying elevated revenues in the next few years. Analysts expect revenues of around $100 billion in both 2023 and 2024, indicating that a slowdown in inflation doesn't necessarily mean a reversion to earnings of prior years.

ADM is also investing in future growth. It spent $1.3 billion on capital expenditures in 2022 and aims to maintain this level of spending in 2023. Its R&D expense of $216 million last year is the highest in over 10 years, underlining the appetite for growth the company has. It's noteworthy that the company today has around 41,000 employees compared with around 30,000 in 2013, highlighting the growth momentum.

ADM operates in three segments - Ag Services and Oil seeds, which accounted for around 78% of 2022 revenue, Carbohydrates Solutions, which accounted for around 13% of revenue, and Nutrition, which accounted for around 7%. The company has in recent years been investing heavily in its Nutrition segment, which is a potential future cash cow in line with consumers' growing preference for products that enhance health and wellbeing. "Our Nutrition business continued to outpace the industry, with 18% constant currency revenue growth for the full year," noted CEO Juan Luciano on the earnings call.

Acquisitions are an important part of ADM's growth strategy, given its scale limits the extent to which organic growth can drive continued outperformance. According to the CEO, the portfolio of acquisitions the company made in 2022 continued to deliver operating profits above its financial projections. This is welcome news as acquisitions can be a double edged sword if not executed properly.

Buy the dip

ADM stock is undervalued when compared to the consumer staples sector and its own historical multiples. It is currently trading at a P/E (fwd) of 11.77x vs the consumer staples median of 19.81x. Its 5-year average P/E is 14.11x. For a quality name like ADM, this undervaluation is unlikely to persist for long, and bullish investors could do well to buy the dip and add on short-term weakness.