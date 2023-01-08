John Sommer

The Thesis

A big sell off has resulted from less than spectacular earnings to close out 2022 for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). Now starting 2023, decreased natural gas prices and a compressor fire have the potential to take down this oil giant and set Q1 up for another disappointment. I project $0.65 to $0.75 per share dividend payout for Q1. Despite these headwinds, Devon remains a highly investible company. If anything, 2022 shows what kind of gold mine the company can be when energy prices get rolling. I will show how Q1 financials can potentially play out so investors can be prepared for any repeat drops in share price as well as develop a price level for attractive returns for the long term investor. Embrace near term pain for long term gain.

The Headlines

Let's look into why such a dramatic drop has occurred in the first place. The dividend came in at a surprisingly low $0.89/share for a 34% reduction from the previous quarter. It was however, tied to an 11% increase in the base dividend (now a quarterly $0.20/share). Reviewing the supplemental tables documents helps to see the company's inner workings.

Sales Are Down

It shouldn't come as a surprise that revenues, free cash flow, and overall earnings are down since commodity prices had dropped over the full duration of Q4. I outlined that thought process in my previous article. The total impact to net income was better than I would have suspected, reducing FCF $193 million or about 9% from Q3. This accounts for a $0.15 reduction to the variable dividend ($193 million/653 million shares).

CAPEX is Up

Devon rang the register on this one in Q4. An additional $247 Million was diverted back into the company assets for a whopping 36% increase from Q3 and 80% from Q4 of 2021. In the near term, this reduced the variable dividend by $0.19. Looking at the bigger picture, this isn't lost money. It has been reinvested into the business to fund increased production. Over the long term, investors should expect a return on investment due to increased volume/efficiency.

Q1 Looks Challenged

We have three different head winds for Q1. First, the company put out forward guidance for Q1 volume impacts due to a compressor fire at a facility in the Delaware Basin. This will cut production by 10,000 BOE/day and result in volumes in Q1 being flat compared to Q4. Second, commodity prices are lower so far in the first half of Q1. Unless that changes materially, free cash flow will face pressures. I'll dig into the impacts of commodity prices later. Third, CAPEX will be in the ballpark of $920 million for Q1 and Q2, thus maintaining the spending rate seen in Q4.

In the absence of hedging, using an average price $3.00/MCF and $78/barrel WTI, I project a dividend of $0.65 to $0.75 per share. If natural gas prices rebound, we may be having a different conversation entirely, but as it stands, I feel there is significant risk to share price following Q1 earnings. Will this remain forever? No. There are several factors that could lead to a natural gas rebound. I'll dive into that in just a bit.

Hitting Rock Bottom

I've painted a pretty grim picture thus far for the near term. Don't forget Mr. Market is looking at this performance in the backdrop of some stellar cash generation in Q2 and Q3. Luckily, these problems are near term in nature. I have very little reason to believe energy prices will lower significantly from here. Let's look over some positives.

Cash Reserves Grew

Even with the reduced cash flow, the company stored up $144 million in its cash reserves. Those who appreciate the bolt-on acquisitions of Validus and Rim Rock should be in favor of this move. To continue in the direction of capital efficient bolt-ons requires one of two things, either cash or issuance of more shares (oil peer (FANG) has issued over 10 million shares for acquisitions). I much prefer using straight cash, versus diluting shareholder equity AND the variable dividend. Cash reserves also gives flexibility for the company to capitalize on the gift that the market has given....buybacks.

Buybacks

Devon has $700 million in buyback authorization remaining. They have stated that their average repurchase value is about $51/share. Now that Rim Rock and Validus are in the fold, it is logical that the value at which the company finds a compelling return is now at a higher share price. For example, the Validus purchase gives the company even more exposure to the Eagle Ford basis which consistently has top level margins in the Devon portfolio. This was a best in class add on for cash generation. With Devon's current share price, and almost $1.5 Billion in the bank, I believe Devon will be aggressive to capture on the current disconnect in enterprise value and share price.

Crude Price Floor

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest level since 1984. Recently, a 3 million barrel refill bid was rejected by the DOE because the required specifications for sale (i.e. price) were not met. At the same time, the SPR is slated to receive bids to sell 26 million barrels of crude oil from the reserve on February 28th. While this will create a near term supply boost, the SPR is not an infinite reserve and eventually will need to be refilled. The DOE has established criteria to refill the reserve at $70/barrel. This will establish, at a minimum, a price floor for crude. If the administration is hard pressed to fill these reserves sooner rather than later, this floor may have to be revised upward as I do not believe we will challenge these levels in the near term.

Providing further support to a price floor in the mid to low $70/barrel is coming from outside the United States. Russia has stated that it will cut production by 5%. These two moves may serve to counter-balance each other in the near term.

EIA

Natural Gas Recovery

The drop in natural gas prices has been nothing short of severe, but supply and demand may be coming back into balance. The increased demand from the Freeport terminal coming back online can be a game changer. At full capacity this terminal can process 2 BCF/day, or twice the amount of Devon's entire portfolio. This could be opportune timing to coincide with reduced supply due to production cutbacks.

For the majority of producers, the current price is now below breakeven pricing. You can see from the chart below, even Haynesville, one of the largest natural gas reserves, is $0.50 underwater at today's prices. This will eventually result in a decrease in production in these areas. And yes, you'll note that Devon's Delaware and Eagle Ford basins have break even prices that are negative. This is because these basins were drilled for crude. Producers in these areas sell the NGLs and Natural Gas as a "side business" for lack of a better term. The shale in the Marcellus and Haynesville areas are pure natural gas plays.

I think we will see a slight recovery from here, ultimately recovering into the $3 to $4 range. Devon's average price across its entire portfolio was $4.01 for Q4 so it is possible Q1 will be the only victim. If the free fall continues, brace for more near term pain. I would also reference this excellent article on the direction of natural gas.

Bloomberg New Energy 2019 Factbook

History Lesson

If you are skeptical that natural gas can meaningfully affect the bottom line of this oil giant, let us look at 2021 (not all that long ago right?). From Q1 to Q2 of 2021, natural gas prices fell 18% while crude prices rose 9% in that same quarter. The average price per BOE that the company sold rose a measly 2%. Effectively, natural gas losses wiped out all of crude's gains.

If natural gas prices average $3.00 for Q1, we are looking at a 25% decrease from Q4 coupled with roughly a 5% drop in crude prices. Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude we will see a meaningful decline in price/BOE in the upcoming quarter. I model an average price point of roughly $48.50/barrel vs $53.66/barrel from Q4 (a 9.6% decline). This was generated using $77 crude, $3.00 natural gas, and modeling NGLs to follow the price of natural gas ($18.50/barrel).

However, a natural gas rebound can provide significant uplift and drive the dividend back to the $1.00 territory in subsequent quarters. Let us not forget that Q4 of 2021 generated enough FCF for a $1.00 dividend at $4.68 average natural gas and $75 per barrel crude (admittedly at a lower CAPEX and volume run rate).

Hedging

One form of protection the company does have from the natural gas floor falling out from under them is hedging. The company has roughly 20% of its 2023 natural gas prices hedged at $3.78/MMBTU (see page 68 to the 10-Q report in the link). This can serve to soften some of the blow seen in the first two months of the year. Being only 20% hedge is somewhat of a drawback in my opinion but hind sight is always 20-20.

The Big Picture

Most investors view Devon as an oil play, but forget that roughly 50% of the revenues are generated from natural gas and NGLs. Since the upcoming quarter is projected to be rough, let us remember that Devon lives and dies by commodity prices, and that one quarter isn't the whole story. As we progress through the back end of the year, Devon will start to show some momentum. Volumes will tick up (5% growth projected) and CAPEX will be reduced by about $90 million per quarter or about a $0.07 uplift in the variable dividend thanks to less spending.

The benefit of additional volumes is a little harder to pin down. If we assume prices are roughly flatline from here, an additional boost to FCF in the ballpark of $90-$100 million is reasonable (30 MBOE/D increase in production). Combined, we are looking for $0.14 of upside to the variable dividend in 2H2023 versus Q1 thanks to lower CAPEX and increased volumes.

The duration of depressed natural gas prices will determine the bottom for DVN shares. This is where the opportunity lies. I am of the notion to buy Devon shares on bad news under the lens of a 2-3 year minimum investment position. I believe long term these "hick ups" provide opportunities to capture excellent value at a cheap price.

The Risks

The longer and lower the price dives in natural gas and NGLs, the worse it will be for Devon (in the near term). Hedging may be able to provide some relief in the form of stop losses (thus actual results will be better than I predict). Hedging may also only be a short-term tactic as contracts will eventually get restructured to be more in line with market rates. If natural gas prices remain low for the bulk of 2023, the hedge prices the company is able to negotiate over the long term will not be as favorable.

Inflation could also keep driving CAPEX up. If high rates of inflation persist, the CAPEX budget may have to expanded. This will mute any potential uplift that is projected for the second half of the year and eat into FCF.

Summary

I have discussed the headwinds for the upcoming quarter, mostly caused by the free fall in natural gas prices. Q1 will almost certainly be lower in terms of revenue, FCF, and dividend payouts. I also expect near term pressure on share price to continue throughout the first half of 2023. This is under the assumption of no meaningful changes in crude prices for the year. Q1 results may trigger another massive sell off like we just saw over after Q4 results.

However, a natural gas recovery can drive FCF back to the levels seen prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. If we assume Devon will be returning to $1.00 dividend payouts by Q2, buying below $50/share will maintain a 7% return with large potential of upside should energy prices spike again. Buying at current prices (below $55) will still net approximately 6.5% for 2023. Let the near term pain be your long term gain.