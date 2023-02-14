SusanneB

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Glenn Greenberg’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Greenberg’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2023. Please visit our Tracking Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q3 2022.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value increased ~10% from $2.89B to $3.17B. The top three holdings represent around 41% of the portfolio while the top five are at 58%. The largest position is Apollo Global which is at ~16% of the portfolio.

New Stakes:

F&G Annuities & Life (FG): FG came to market as a result of a spin-off from Fidelity National Financial. Terms called for FNF shareholders to receive 68 shares for every 1000 shares held. Shares started trading at ~$19 last December and it currently goes for $20.73. Brave Warrior received ~630K shares due to the shares ~9.2M shares of FNF they held. The rest (~5.4M shares) were acquired at prices between ~$17 and ~$25. The stake is at 3.8% of the portfolio.

AutoNation (AN): The small 0.78% of the portfolio stake in AN was established this quarter at prices between ~$96 and ~$124 and the stock is now well above that range at ~$140.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META): These two minutely small (~0.01% of the portfolio each) stakes were established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Valvoline Inc. (VVV): VVV was a 4.78% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$22.75 and ~$26.75. Last quarter saw a ~28% reduction at prices between ~$25 and ~$32. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$25 and ~$34. The stock currently trades at ~$35.

Amazon.com (AMZN) and PulteGroup (PHM): These two minutely small (~0.01% of the portfolio each) stakes were sold during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Apollo Global (APO): APO is now the largest stake at ~16% of the portfolio. The position was purchased in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$56 and ~$80. The three quarters through Q2 2022 had seen a ~200% increase at prices between ~$46.75 and ~$80. The stock currently trades at $70.42. Last two quarters have also seen minor increases.

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG): ABG is a 1.57% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between ~$147 and ~$199 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$227. This quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between ~$141 and ~$188.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): The original 4.32% of the portfolio stake in GOOG was purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between ~$48 and ~$54. Q4 2019 saw a ~20% selling at prices between ~$59 and ~$68. Next quarter saw another ~25% selling at prices between ~$53 and ~$76. That was followed with a ~60% reduction in H2 2020 at prices between ~$71 and ~$91. Q1 2021 saw the position reduced to a minutely small stake at prices between ~$86 and ~$107. The stock currently trades at ~$90. This quarter saw a ~70% stake increase but the position is still very small at 0.06% of the portfolio.

First American Financial (FAF) and Moody’s Corp (MCO): These two minutely small (less than ~0.1% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Elevance Health (ELV) previously Anthem: ELV is currently the second largest 13F position at ~14% of the portfolio. It was established in Q3 2019 at prices between $238 and $311. Q1 2020 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $175 and $306. That was followed with a ~50% increase in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$288 and ~$371. Q3 2021 saw another ~20% stake increase at prices between ~$358 and ~$398. The stock currently trades at ~$476. Last four quarters saw a ~14% trimming and that was followed with a ~27% reduction this quarter at prices between ~$454 and ~$547.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF): FNF is a large (top three) ~11% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$40.50 and ~$47. There was a ~40% stake increase next quarter at prices between ~$42 and ~$49. The stock is now just below their purchase price ranges at $39.67. Last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Primerica, Inc. (PRI): PRI is a large (top five) ~10% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost-basis in the low-20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q1 2020 saw a stake doubling at prices between $62 and $137. The four quarters through Q1 2021 had seen a combined ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$81 and ~$153. The stock currently trades at ~$185. Last several quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: They have a ~5.9% ownership stake in the business.

Raymond James Financial (RJF): RJF is a large 7.37% portfolio stake established in Q3 2018 at prices between $88 and $97. It was increased by ~20% over the next two quarters at prices between $69 and $94. Q2 2021 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between ~$123 and ~$137 while next quarter there was a ~40% stake increase at prices between ~$83 and ~$95. The stock currently trades at ~$108. Last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a large 7.22% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: Q4 2017 & Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $95 and $119 while the next four quarters saw a ~40% increase at around the same price range. There was a one-third selling over the three quarters through Q4 2021 at prices between ~$147 and ~$172. The next two quarters saw a ~17% increase at prices between ~$113 and ~$168. The stock currently trades at ~$142. Last two quarters saw minor trimming.

Lithia Motors (LAD), United Rentals (URI), and Lennar Corp (LEN): These three positions purchased in Q1 2022 were increased in the next two quarters. LAD is a large ~7% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between ~$215 and ~$346 and the stock currently trades at ~$258. URI is a ~5% of the portfolio position established during H1 2022 at prices between ~$236 and ~$365 and it now goes for ~$463. The 2.51% of the portfolio stake in LEN was purchased at prices between ~$81 and ~$113 and the stock currently trades at ~$96. There was a ~25% increase in the last two quarters at prices between ~$65 and ~$82. All three stakes saw minor reductions this quarter.

OneMain Holdings (OMF): OMF is a 5.58% of the portfolio position purchased during Q2 2022 at prices between ~$35 and ~$50. The position was almost doubled last quarter at prices between ~$29 and ~$42. The stock currently trades at $43.54. This quarter saw marginal trimming.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): The 4.46% of the portfolio DHI stake was purchased during H1 2022 at prices between ~$75 and ~$106. The stock is now at $91.49. There was minor trimming in the last two quarters.

HCA Healthcare (HCA): HCA is a 3.14% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2020 at prices between $68 and $151 and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $82 and $118. There was a ~60% reduction over the three quarters through Q3 2021 at prices between ~$157 and ~$262. That was followed with a one-third selling in Q2 2022 at prices between ~$168 and ~$275. The stock currently trades at ~$248. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Antero Midstream (AM): A small stake in AM was built in Q1 2019 at prices between $11 and $14.50. There was a ~30% selling in Q3 2019 at prices between $6.65 and $12.10. The position was increased substantially to a ~2% portfolio stake over the four quarters through Q3 2020 at prices between $2 and $7.60. The five quarters through Q4 2021 saw a ~70% selling at prices between ~$5.30 and ~$11.50. The stock is now at $10.66. Last two quarters saw minor trimming.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): The UNH position was purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $215 and $296 and increased by roughly two-thirds next quarter at prices between $195 and $305. There was a ~40% reduction in Q2 2020 at prices between $230 and $312. Q1 2021 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$324 and ~$379. Q1 2022 saw the position almost sold out at prices between ~$456 and ~$521. There was further selling this quarter. The stock is now at ~$483.

Kept Steady:

Progressive Corp (PGR): PGR was a large 5.76% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2019 at prices between $68.50 and $77. Q1 2021 saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between ~$85 and ~$99. There was a ~25% reduction in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$102 and ~$117. The stake was reduced to a minutely small 0.01% of the portfolio position next quarter at prices between ~$107 and ~$121. The stock currently trades at ~$142.

Bank of America (BAC) and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): These two minutely small (less than 0.1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2022:

Glenn Greenberg - Brave Warrior Advisors' Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Brave Warrior’s 13F filings for Q3 2022 and Q4 2022.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.