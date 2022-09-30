Hero Images Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) is the bank holding company of Unified Bank, a state-chartered bank with offices in Eastern Ohio and West Virginia.

The bank has grown EPS consistently for the past decade and faster than it has grown its balance sheet. Although the bank's loan book is concentrated in commercial real estate (one of the riskiest asset categories), one-third of the bank's assets are safe securities that were not purchased during the low-yield period of 2020 and 2021.

The bank's management showed market timing abilities by reducing its securities book during 2020 and 2021, only to reinvest in 2022 with higher rates. Regarding credit risk, UBCP fared relatively well during the GFC, showing record low charge-offs and non-accruals for 2022.

Regarding competition, the banking holding company ranks sixth in deposits in the (mostly rural) counties where it operates, according to the FDIC. It has kept or grown its market share consistently going back as far as 1995.

I also like that the company's current CEO is the son of the company's chairman from 1969 to 2014. Insider and ESOP ownership amounts to 20% of the company's shares. Finally, the bank is currently paying a $5 million dividend yielding 5.8% at current prices.

For these reasons, I believe UBCP is a good opportunity for long-term holding at these prices.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from UBCP's filings with the SEC. UBCP is used interchangeably to refer to the bank holding company and its single and wholly-owned subsidiary, Unified Bank.

Business description

A rural bank: UBCP's offices are in rural counties in Eastern Ohio and West Virginia. The bank has no office in major metropolitan centers of the state. The bank is not nationally chartered.

UBCP's offices in Ohio (Google Maps)

This has allowed the company to compete effectively with bigger, nationally chartered banks. According to the FDIC's database, the bank ranks sixth in deposits in the counties where it operates and has kept or increased this share since at least 1995.

Share of deposits by bank holding company in the Ohio counties where UBCP operates (FDIC)

County demographics: Using as proxies the MSAs of Wheeling, WV-OH, and Canton-Massillon, OH, we can see that the bank's counties have grown median income approximately at the rate of the U.S (first chart below) and that unemployment has moved in line with national averages (second chart below).

However, these counties have seen a decrease in their labor force in the past ten years, which is against the national trend (first chart below). This is a more preoccupying aspect of the long-term demographics of the area.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Regarding real estate prices, the counties' home price increase has been below the national averages, although above the median income average, indicating that houses are becoming less affordable.

Data by YCharts

More broadly, Ohio is the third largest manufacturing center in the U.S., behind California and Texas. The state has no corporate income taxes, and the cost of living is 10% below the national average.

Improving efficiency: The bank ranks second in the number of offices in the previous ranking. This may indicate that it operates with lower efficiencies or has grown at the expense of profitability. However, the same database shows that UBCP had the same number of offices (18) in 2000, growing to 20 in 2010 and decreasing slowly.

The company's efficiency ratio ranged between 0.5 and 0.6 in that period and has shown a declining trend since 2015. The efficiency ratio shows how much net interest income is consumed in operating expenses (net of operating revenues like service fees). The lower this ratio, the better the bank handles its operations.

Data by YCharts

This trend and approximate efficiency levels are shared with other Ohio state-chartered banks, like WesBanco (WSBC) or Peoples Bancorp (PEBO).

Data by YCharts

Finally, UBCP owns all of its offices, which reduces its equity returns, but also reduces the operational leverage of the bank in case its business decreases during an economic downturn. While banks with leases must record cash and accrual losses on lease cancellations if they want to close a branch, UBCP can record (probable) sale gains or rental income on those properties.

Fully deposit financed: UBCP's deposits make up to 90% of its liabilities. Further, the bank has doubled its deposit base in the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

Consistent net interest margin: Below, we approximate the net interest margin using total assets. It shows that the company has kept its margins consistent.

Data by YCharts

This was not achieved by accumulating risky assets. Quite the contrary, the company showed countercyclical book expansion capacity. Below we see the percentage of loan to total assets contracting, leading to the GFC, then increasing during recovery and contracting again.

Data by YCharts

Profitability growth: By expanding its deposit base and containing costs, the company has more than quadrupled its net income and EPS in the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

Long-term management, insider ownership: The company's current CEO, in office since 2014, is the son of the company's Chairman from 1969 to 2014. In my opinion, this indicates a long-term commitment to the company.

Compensation is not excessive, with the CEO making $600 thousand and the COO and CFO making $270 thousand each, in FY21, according to the company's proxy statement. Insider ownership stands at 12% of shares, and the company's ESOP plan accumulates another 7%, meaning that almost 20% of the company's shares are in the hands of its employees.

Consistent dividend: UBCP has consistently paid and increased its dividend, which is well covered by earnings. At current prices, the stock offers a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Data by YCharts

Investment book

Concentration in commercial real estate: One-third of UBCP's investment book is invested in commercial real estate loans. This loan category is considered high risk because repayment capacity is tied to collateral, and collateral value is tied to repayment capacity.

If the bank lends to a hotel purchaser and the hotel does not do well, the borrower does not have other income sources to repay principal and interest. Further, if the hotel does not do well, its value in the market will decline, damaging collateral protection.

Qualifying residential mortgages are repaid from income obtained by the borrowers working. Commercial and industrial loans are repaid from borrowers' operating profits. These are, therefore, lower-risk loans, in principle.

Historical defaults and credit costs: If we go back to the year 2000, we can find that UBCP did not have to record excessive allowances during any period, including the GFC. The company's net charge-offs were never above allowances at the time.

UBCP registered its largest charge-off expense in 2009, of $1.7 million. This was with a loan book that was 45% smaller than today. If we adjust the charge-off for today's book, it would imply $3 million, above the allowance of $2.6 million registered in 3Q22.

The net charge-offs between 2008 and 2014 amount to $9.5 million, or 4% of the loan book in 2007 but 30% of 2007's equity. Adjusting those $9.5 million to $17 million to match today's loan book would represent 30% of 3Q22's equity.

Still, because charge-offs were below allowances, they were included in the cost of credit in previous and consequent income statements. Further, those losses represented, then and still represent, less than a year of net interest income, again covering credit losses with interest income.

Good securities book: Another third of the company's book comprises securities. This is 70% of municipal bonds and 30% of government agencies' bonds and subordinated notes. These are low credit-risk securities, although they carry price risk.

This year, a big problem for banks has been the enormous unrealized losses on their securities book. Because most banks buy long-dated securities, these have been affected by the increase in interest rates, generating capital losses.

However, UBCP's unrealized loss on its securities book only amounts to 7.3% of its amortized cost, $16 million out of $220 million as of 3Q22. This is good for two reasons. First, the bank will not need to recognize those losses on its income statement if it requires liquidity. Second, if the securities did not record capital losses, they were already yielding above the 2020/2021 rate. Indeed, in 2021, with rates at record lows, UBCP's securities book yielded 3.5%.

Market timing: UBCP did not purchase securities from the first quarter of 2020 until the first quarter of 2022. This was a bold move because the company accumulated cash that did not yield as much, so the bank lagged behind its peers. Despite obvious signs that rates were at historical lows, I have not seen many banks do this.

This allowed the bank to avoid significant capital losses in 2022 and invest in securities that can earn a higher yield and benefit from capital appreciation under a future rate decrease.

Data by YCharts

Interest rate risk: The company's book is relatively fixed regarding interest rates. There are at least two indications of this. First, securities like municipal bonds and agency bonds are generally fixed-rate. Second, the company does not disclose the percentage of its loans with rate adjustments. Still, a comparison of interest from loans over average gross loans indicates that the rate has not moved significantly between FY21 and FY22, from 4.1% to 4.3%.

This could pose a risk to current profitability if deposits became more expensive, something that has happened in the past. In the 4Q22 results presentation, the bank's CFO commented that there is price/rate competition for term deposits.

When compounded by operating leverage, a fall in net interest income is the company's main risk.

Valuation

I believe UBCP has many positive characteristics that make it command a premium.

It has a moat in its operating area. The area is growing at the same speed as the U.S. (except for the labor force). Ohio is an economically powerful state.

The bank has grown consistently while keeping risk at bay, often operating counter-cyclically. This is the best indication of good management in a competitive industry like banking.

UBCP has controlled costs, which has leveraged bottom-line returns to grow significantly above assets, interest margins, or deposits.

Finally, the company's book is not excessively risky, except for commercial real estate.

The company generated $8.6 million in net income this year and $9.5 million a year ago. On an operational basis, the company grew a little because last year included $1.25 million in gains on the sale of securities. At a market cap of $86 million, UBCP stock trades at a P/E ratio of 10x.

Considering the desirable characteristics listed above, a P/E of 10x seems reasonable. Of course, previous earnings may not indicate future earnings.

In the future, the main risk, in my opinion, will be the growth in interest rate expenses, particularly from more expensive deposits. The problem is not that the new deposits are getting more expensive (as they can be collocated in higher-yielding assets), but rather that existing deposits are doing so because they are tied to relatively fixed-yielding assets (loans and securities).

Also, taxes have been particularly low, at an effective rate of 12%, but this is justified given the number of municipal bonds (tax-exempt) the company has.

We can invert the process. For example, the company's qualities command a P/E of 15x in my opinion. At a current market cap of $86 million, we have a net income of $5.7 million. The difference between $8.5 million and $5.7 million is our margin of safety.

Applying an average tax rate of 12% implies a pre-tax income of $6.5 million. Current net non-interest expenses are $16 million, so net interest income should amount to $22.5 million. That is only $2 million below the current net interest income of $24.5 million.

Considering that assets earn the same yield next year, the average cost of deposits would need to climb by 32 bps. It climbed 13 bps. between FY21 and FY22. Therefore, it is not an impossible cost increase, but it can be managed.

Of course, the company also has optionality. Many of its securities are carried at or close to par, given that they were not purchased between 2020 and 2021. The company could reduce this book if it wanted to remove deposits.

Conclusions

UBCP trades at a low multiple of earnings considering some of its company qualities, which is relatively justified by the risk inherent in its cost structure.

Particularly, its assets are mostly fixed-rate, and its liabilities are not. True, deposit rates do not move as fast as other financial rates, like Treasuries, but they do increase in a competitive market like banking.

However, I believe the company offers a margin of safety and has the option to accommodate its balance sheet and protect profitability, probably at the expense of growth. I like the company at these prices.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.