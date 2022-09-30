United Bancorp Trades At Interesting Multiples Considering Its Quality

Feb. 28, 2023 2:59 AM ETUnited Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
629 Followers

Summary

  • United Bancorp is an Ohio chartered bank with a sustained 6% deposit market share in the rural counties where it operates.
  • The company has consistently grown deposits while keeping net interest income consistent. Leveraged by its operations, it has quadrupled its net income in ten years.
  • UBCP's management has shown the ability to act counter-cyclically, decreasing risk before the GFC and during the 2020 and 2021 periods.
  • The bank did not suffer charge-offs above allowances during the GFC period, and allowances should cover loan-book-adjusted amounts of losses.
  • There is risk in the bank's deposit base because it could become more costly. However, I believe there is a margin of safety and, more importantly, put a premium on the company's qualities.
Young female client with debit card talking with bank teller in bank

Hero Images Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) is the bank holding company of Unified Bank, a state-chartered bank with offices in Eastern Ohio and West Virginia.

The bank has grown EPS consistently for the past decade and faster than it has grown its balance

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
629 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.