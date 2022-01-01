tillsonburg/E+ via Getty Images

One stock that has been hit hard this earnings season is Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN). The communication services company tumbled after reporting Q4 results, which themselves were somewhat decent. The problem was that guidance for this year was extremely disappointing, especially when it came to free cash flow (or a lack thereof). Today, I want to discuss where things went wrong and see if there is any light at the end of the tunnel for investors.

For the fourth quarter, revenues of $3.8 billion were slightly above street estimates. The reported number was down about a billion dollars over the prior year's period, but that was mainly due to two large divestitures. The adjusted profit of $0.43 was down 8 cents year over year, but did beat street estimates quite significantly.

The initial plan a year or so ago was to make two large asset sales - the Latin American business and the 20-state ILEC business. Proceeds of these deals would be used to reinvest in the remainder of the business, along with paying down debt, and hopefully some capital returns. Management certainly has worked over the years to significantly improve the balance sheet, and thus improve profitability with much lower interest expense. The chart below shows how net debt has almost been halved since the Level 3 acquisition.

Lumen Net Debt (Company Filings)

Unfortunately, the company cut its dividend a few years back, and at the Q3 report, that impressive payout was completely eliminated. The stock had been an investor favorite for its solid income potential, but that key item is gone. Lumen did repurchase a few hundred million worth of shares in Q4 as part of a $1.5 billion buyback plan, but that looks very poorly timed now.

The big problem here was that 2023 guidance called for free cash flow of zero dollars to $200 million. Investors knew there would be a major step down from the roughly $3 billion or so a year the company was producing before the asset sales, but this number was a shock to the street. On the Q4 conference call, here is what management had to say about the issue:

We expect to generate free cash flow in the range of $0 million to $200 million for the full year 2023. In total, our 2023 free cash flow will be impacted by $435 million to $615 million related to our growth and optimization investments as well as the impact of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. We do not have any required or planned discretionary pension fund contributions in 2023. Additionally, the cash tax is due on the 2022 sale of the ILEC and LATAM businesses, are being paid out of the cash proceeds from those deals and are excluded from our free cash flow guidance.

Management expects revenues and EBITDA to stabilize exiting 2024 with growth thereafter, but investors were hoping for progress a lot sooner. There is one more asset sale coming that should close this year, so that partially explains near term revenue pressures. However, it feels like this company has been transitioning for years now, and the stock has only continued lower.

Where I think things went really wrong here is in regards to interest rates. Back when the two major divestitures were announced, rates were low, and Lumen has had quite a bit of variable rate debt over the years. However, as the chart below shows, LIBOR rates have gone from almost zero to more than 4.60% recently, and the hedges the company did have in place expired at the end of Q2 last year.

1-Month LIBOR (Marketwatch)

At the end of last June, 1-Month LIBOR was under 1.79%, for example. A rise of almost 3 full percentage points since on nearly $10 billion in variable rate debt then (down to less than $8 billion at end of 2022) meant more than $250 million in extra pre-tax interest expenses per year. The rise in interest rates also provides fewer opportunities for management to refinance other high rate debts, which could have resulted in even more savings moving forward. While guidance may still disappointed, I don't think shares would have dropped as much if the free cash flow forecast for this year started at say $200 million instead of zero.

With Lumen shares crashing after earnings, the stock now trades at just about 0.25 times this year's expected sales. That's a fraction of what names like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) trade for, at around 1.2 times each. Of course, those industry giants have significant profitability and solid dividends. As of this past weekend, the average analyst price target for Lumen was $5.57, implying more than 56% upside from last week's finish. Of course, just six months ago the street thought the name was worth more than $11, and look where we are now.

In the end, shares of Lumen Technologies now trade near multi-year lows. The stock continues to fall as revenues have dropped thanks to large asset sales, and the transition is taking longer than expected. With interest rates surging, the company is not producing as much cash flow as investors were hoping for, and that has led to the elimination of the dividend. While the valuation doesn't seem terrible right now, investors should probably wait here until the revenue picture looks a little better and management can deliver some actual cash flow to help with more debt repayments or capital returns.