JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Premise

The Bank of Nova Scotia or Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) differs from its Canadian peers in one big way: its growth strategy. While its peers have focused on growing in North America, Scotiabank has always had a differentiated strategy where its target market was well diversified outside of North America. This provides it with unique advantages. Also in pursuit of growth, it has not compromised on quality which makes its differentiation all the more significant. The added cherry on top is its dividend and relatively low valuation which makes it a great buy when compared to its Canadian peers. In my write-up, I will aim to elaborate on all the characteristics that make the Bank of Nova Scotia a buy.

Strategy

Scotiabank is a prominent financial institution in the Americas and the majority of its earnings are derived from six distinct and diversified markets - Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Its most notable success is in Chile, where the bank climbed from the seventh to the third position among private banks. It is already the third-largest bank in Canada and Peru, the fifth-largest in Mexico, and the sixth-largest in Colombia in terms of loans.

This strategy completely diverges from other Canadian banks. With an already sizable presence in Canada and US, BMO and TD have both looked to the US for further growth and announced acquisitions of mid-sized banks last year (Bank of the West and First Horizon respectively). RBC is acquiring the Canadian assets of HSBC and this was announced more recently.

Diversified Strategy of Scotiabank (Annual Report published in 2022)

There are notable advantages that come with this type of diversification pursued by Scotiabank.

Derisking GDP impact: Canada and the US have a highly intertwined economy where the fate of the Canadian economy is closely tied to the US. As developed economies, it is also hard to expect more than a single-digit growth in their GDP. In such a situation, exposure to International markets gives access to faster-growing economies and higher rates of population growth than the domestic markets. Geographic diversification: International diversification allows companies to spread their risks across different geographic regions. This helps to mitigate the impact of economic downturns or political instability in any one country.

Real GDP growth compared to last year - The huge difference between countries provides Scotiabank with diverse growth rates (The huge difference between countries provides Scotiabank with diverse growth rates - Collected by the author from Statista)

Safety in its growth

Its assets have seen a growth of 37% in the last 5 years and it's on its way to approaching a trillion dollars. During the same time, revenues have seen a more modest growth of 13% and the revenue mix is well diversified coming from both interest and non-interest income.

Data by YCharts

While growth is good, it is more important to analyze the safety in its growth. In that regard, we want to see how some of the metrics below have been evolving.

1. Scotiabank has a sufficient allowance for bad loans at 112%.

2. The ratio of bad loans to total loans is less than 2% and has been trending down in the last few years.

Koyfin (Generated from Company Financial data)

3. Its customer deposits have been growing and skews their source of funding to a lower-risk profile.

Koyfin (Generated from Company Financial data)

4. When further reviewing its key metrics for safety, I observed that one of the highlights from its Q3 2022 presentation was that it scores high across LCR, HQLA and NSFR.

Q3 Investor Presentation

Safety in its dividend

When reviewing its dividends, several remarkable characteristics stood out. It has had an unbroken streak of dividends for more than 15 years! At a 6% yield, its dividend is the highest among Canadian banks and scores a high grade across consistency, yield, and growth. The only metric where it's below par is in terms of its payout ratio where almost 50% of its earnings are paid out as dividends (sector median 34%).

As I was looking at the dividend yield, I naturally got curious to see where it ranks among other financial institutions in Canada and the US. I was surprised to discover that in its market capitalization category (large-cap) and across all the rated stocks on Seeking Alpha, its dividend ranks the highest! This is further proof that when it comes to dividend payouts, Scotiabank is in a league of its own!

Financial stocks ordered by dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

When using the two most popular metrics to evaluate banks, PE and PB ratios, the Bank of Nova Scotia ranks quite favorably. In fact, I applied the same filters to compare its relative valuation as I was doing when comparing its dividend yield in the previous section (Country: US and Canada, Sector & Industry: Financials, Market Cap: >10B, and all rated stocks). I ended up with a total of 87 stocks and saw that in terms of PE, it ranks 11, forward PE ranks 14 and PB it ranks 12. Its relative undervaluation combined with its dividend yield makes it very attractive to buy at its present levels.

Financial stocks ordered by Price to Earnings Ratio (Seeking Alpha) Financial Stocks ordered by Price/Book ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to this thesis

One major disadvantage to this thesis is the fact that while all the metrics have been trending well for the past few years, going forward the road is going to be bumpier. We are in the credit-tightening phase of the economic cycle and usually, these phases make a bad turn for the banks. Bank stocks' movement reflects the movement of the index and any pullback in the index is also reflected in their stocks. However, one good thing to note is the relative strength of Canadian banks, which caps their downside. They have a good image for stability which was demonstrated well during the last financial crisis where they not only remained profitable but also maintained their dividends. The high regulatory standards may set back Canadian banks during the good times but they also protect them during the bad times.

Final Call

There is no way to predict the future and we are certainly living in uncertain times. Banks can be one of the most hit sectors during uncertain times but as an investor, the best course of action is to evaluate the stock for its safety, check if the downside is capped, and buy the stock if it satisfies the criteria for investment. In this regard, after evaluating this stock I have concluded that the Bank of Nova Scotia is a buy.