Is Canada's Housing Bottom In Sight?

Feb. 28, 2023 2:30 AM ETBMQWF, IUSPF
  • Canada's housing declines have been surprisingly orderly. Why that matters.
  • The housing market's expected to bottom this summer. What might derail that.
  • The Bank of Canada may raise rates again, what that means for housing.

Housing prices in Canada have fallen about 20% since reaching their peak in February of last year. But is the bottom in sight? Kim Parlee speaks with James Orlando, Senior Economist at TD, about the outlook for housing.

TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group

