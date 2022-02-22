anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last five years, most every low-volatility period for price has turned into a smart area to invest in solar equities. For the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), we can draw a 28-day Average Directional Index [ADX] line to review volatility over the previous six weeks of trading action. If you believe in the solar growth story for ESG renewable power generation, one of the best times historically to accumulate a stake materializes after investor enthusiasm dissipates in the sector. A balance between buyers and sellers, including a lack of news in the space, are what we are searching for. Why? TAN has an abnormal track record of rising strongly out of low ADX scores over the short term.

The average stock rises about 55% of the time out of a similarly low ADX reading (in my research over the years), while price can take months trending in a negative fashion before reversing higher.

TAN's trading experience is a little different, perhaps because of the steady growth in solar demand over the last decade. On the chart below, I have circled scores of 11 or lower in the 28-day ADX. The green arrows over price are pointing at the lowest ADX readings during each move. Over the last five years, this ADX signal has produced a 100% short-term success rate (5/5), if you bought at the signal and held shares for a few weeks to several months.

The weakest advance was a +10% upmove during April-May 2018. The two signals in 2019 supported a rapid +30% gain during January-February (followed by another +10% to +15% into September) and a +50% rise between October 2019 and February 2020. A +20% to +25% advance took place between August and November 2021. Plus, another quick +25% to +35% gain occurred between June-September 2022.

StockCharts.com - Invesco Solar ETF, 5 Years of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

I am also intrigued by the opportunity to place a tight stop-loss sell order on this bullish trade idea. For the past year and a half, TAN has been forming a triangle price pattern. The bottom of the triangle now sits at $70 per share, which should serve as support. You can put in a stop-sell order slightly under this level, in case my buy thesis proves incorrect. If you buy at $72.59, your losses could be halted around the -4% level, assuming a big gap open under $70 is not our immediate future.

StockCharts.com - Invesco Solar ETF, 2 Years of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Potential Solar Rally Catalyst

Logic for a rally? My thinking is trouble in the Middle East oil market may be brewing. The past week was full of articles, analysis, and news of Israel seriously contemplating a bombing mission against Iran's nuclear centrifuge, research, and development assets. The Jerusalem Post put out a lengthy story yesterday here (February 25th, 2023) explaining how an attack might play out. Last week, Iran admitted to enriching uranium to 84% for the first time, just under nuclear-bomb grade concentrations (90%). Breakout estimates of how long it would take to create enough material for a bomb range from 1 to 3 weeks currently, although the general expert assessment is another 1 to 2 years might be necessary to build an actual usable device.

If crude oil spikes, plenty of new capital will be allocated to alternative-energy solar names as a response. I know everyone is focused on the war between Russia/Ukraine, and the possibility of one in China/Taiwan, but the Middle East often brings surprise black swan events that shake the global financial markets. At the very least, the new far-right leaning government installed in December, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could instigate a crisis to force America and Iran into serious negotiations for added UN inspector access to Iran's nuclear facilities.

That's all it would take to help solar stocks find extra bids and higher quotes. Of course, a bombing campaign could ignite a larger war scenario, with a possible attempt by Iran to close oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran might also try to drag America into a direct conflict by attacking U.S. naval bases and ships in the Persian Gulf.

Final Thoughts

Is this trade a guaranteed winner? No. In fact, the low ADX buy signal is due to fail eventually. However, the ability to place a tight stop-sell order should limit losses, if this setup turns sour.

If you believe solar stocks are overhyped and overpriced, or a general recession means demand for solar panels and farms, think again. There are a number of scenarios where green energy demand and investor excitement could jump literally overnight, much like the market reaction to 2022's Russia invasion of Ukraine led to fears of oil/gas shortages in Europe. Before this European military incursion, TAN was priced under $60. A month after it traded at $80, and five months later $90 for a +50% gain.

I would keep TAN position size in your portfolio at a normal to smaller than average dollar amount. For a battle plan, I suggest selling half your stake on a quick +15% to +20% advance, if such happens. That way, you can let the rest run for several months, without having to worry about an oversized loss on the whole idea. Again, put in a stop-sell order a little under $70 to keep potential losses at a minimum. You can always re-evaluate the setup at that stage.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.