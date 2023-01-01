Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is a legacy software company that has approximately an 82% market share of the SMB accounting software market (in the U.S.) with its QuickBooks platform. The company has continued to expand its portfolio of products to grow its core total addressable market [TAM] to $81 billion and its total global TAM to a staggering $312 billion. In the second quarter of FY23, the company continued to execute well, beating both top and bottom-line growth estimates. In this post, I'm going to break down its financials for the quarter, before revealing my valuation model and forecasts for INTU stock. Let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Improving Financials

Intuit generated strong financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023. Its revenue was $3.04 billion, which beat analyst expectations by $129 million and increased by 13.77% year over year.

Compared to historic growth rates of 29.4% in Q1 FY23 and ~35% in Q4 FY23, Intuit's growth rate looks to be slowing down. This may seem terrible at first glance, but from my recent studies of companies (see my other posts), I have seen a similar trend across the board. Therefore, I suspect this is more of an indicator of slowing economic demand than a specific issue with Intuit's business model.

In fact, I believe Intuit is one of the best-placed companies to weather any economic storm. This is because Intuit's core products "QuickBooks" and "TurboTax" are actually saving customers money as they don't need to hire a traditional accountant. In addition, these platforms are effectively providing an essential service to its customers, as people are legally required to keep accounts and file taxes. Therefore, even during tough economic times, the value proposition is clear. A positive is Intuit is still immensely profitable with earnings per share [EPS] were $0.60 in Q2 FY23, which beat analyst expectations by $0.83.

Intuit (Q4,22 report)

Breaking down revenue by product, QuickBooks Online grew its revenue by 27% year over year to $696 million. This was driven by customer growth and a series of price hikes staggered between July 2022 and December 2022. These higher prices are a positive sign as it shows the company has "pricing power", which is usually only applicable to companies with a strong brand or great/sticky product. Being able to raise prices is vital during the high inflation environment, as maintaining margins is essential. This is also a great way to boost revenue without needing to sign up new customers, which can be more challenging during tough economic times. Moving forward, QuickBooks has announced another "price hike", which went into effect on February 1st, 2023, and thus will likely provide an even greater boost in revenue moving forward.

QuickBooks initial price hikes (July to Sep) (FirmoftheFuture)

Online Ecosystem Growth

Intuit has also begun to continually build out its online ecosystem and integrate various acquisitions more deeply. Its Online Services revenue increased by 21% year over year to $695 million in Q2 FY23. This segment consists of payroll, capital, payments, and even its Mailchimp email marketing platform. Intuit's strategy of "connecting its ecosystem" is brilliant for many reasons. Firstly, the company deeply understands its customers' problems (from internal surveys) and has listed them, ranked by priority. For example, the top 3 self-employed and small business owner problems are "Get Customers, Get Capital, and Get Paid".

Through its $5.7 billion acquisition of Mailchimp, the company can solve the "get customers" problem more effectively. This software includes email marketing automation and the ability to create simple websites, etc. For Q2 FY23, the company reported Mailchimp revenue growth in the "low teens", which was driven by price increases mainly. From my experience in the Digital marketing industry (agency owner), I know Mailchimp is in a much more competitive industry than Intuit's other software products. For example, we have HubSpot (HUBS), which is catering exceptionally well to the SMB market and has a much more powerful platform. Therefore, I believe the "price increases" for Mailchimp specifically will have a ceiling, and paid customer growth will be slower for the platform over the next calendar year at least. The good news is Intuit can leverage its Mailchimp platform as a upsell or cross-selling proposition to its existing customer base, which should lower the friction to adoption. In addition, Mailchimp offers a "freemium" option which should act as an easy "gateway" for signups even during tough economic times. Then, as the economy recovers, these small businesses can move up to paid tiers as their business will likely grow. HubSpot offers a similar tactic that has proven to be immensely effective.

The "cross-selling" strategy also works for the "payroll" offering and, of course, "capital". The SMB market is historically underserved as often its lack of detailed financial reporting (and consistency) can make offering loans to this customer cohort riskier. However, Intuit has a unique advantage in this regard as it effectively has all the accounting data required from the SMB (through QuickBooks) and, of course, data from thousands of more similar customers to assess risk and set interest rates more effectively.

Intuit also has the ability to replicate its successful business model globally. Its international online ecosystem revenue has increased by 17% year over year on a constant currency basis.

Desktop Ecosystem, ProTax, and Credit Karma

Intuit's desktop ecosystem revenue increased by 10% year over year to $506 million. This was driven by solid QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise revenue growth in the "high teens". In addition, the company is around 1.5 years into its 3-year transition to a subscription model for its Desktop platform, which should help drive greater revenue predictability moving forward.

Moving onto ProTax Group, the company reported revenue growth of 7% year over year to $253 million, which was in line with management forecasts. Its Credit Karma product faced a much tougher time, as expected because consumers are most vulnerable to interest rate hikes and tough economic situations. In Q2 FY23, Credit Karma generated revenue of $375 million, which declined by 16% year over year. By product, this decline was generally driven by lower demand for its personal loans, home loans, and auto insurance, which was expected due to the higher interest rate environment. A positive is its "Credit Karma Money" current account has proven to be popular. This effectively can help save users money by not charging overdraft fees. It also includes a "credit builder" and also offers greater deposit insurance (up to $5 million versus the $250,000 for standard U.S. banks).

The Credit Karma Money account also offers unique features such as the ability to integrate with TurboTax, and thus offer instant access to funds related to the IRS.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Intuit, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow model. I have forecast 11% revenue growth for "next year" which is based upon an extrapolation of the midpoint of management's guidance between 10% and 12% or $14.035 billion to $14.25 billion. This is expected to be driven by solid revenue growth of 19% to 20% across the SMB segment, which will be offset slightly by a 10% to 15% decline in Credit Karma revenue, as expected due to the macroeconomic environment. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a much faster growth rate of 25% per year. This may seem incredibly optimistic but it is slightly below the prior growth rate of 29.4% generated in Q1 FY23. I forecast this to be driven by continued growth in the SMB and self-employed segment, as well as a rebound in Credit Karma growth as economic conditions improve.

Intuit stock valuation 1 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

In order to increase the accuracy of my model, I have capitalized R&D expenses, which have boosted net income. I have forecast a pre-tax operating margin of 27% over the next 10 years. I expect this to be driven by price increases in its core QuickBooks and TurboTax products, which I believe are still fairly conservatively priced. In addition to overall operating leverage improvements as the business scales and further cross-selling through product integrations.

For completeness, Intuit has ~$2.1 billion in cash and investments in addition to $7.1 billion in debt on our balance sheet. The good news is the majority of this debt (~$6.5 billion) is long-term debt and thus manageable.

Intuit stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of $419 per share. INTU stock is trading at ~$404 per share at the time of writing and thus it is 3.53% overvalued.

This slight overvaluation is expected given the high quality of the company. A positive is Intuit trades at a price-to-sales [P/S] ratio = 8.3, which is ~18% cheaper than its 5-year average.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Recession/Consumer Business

As discussed prior, Intuit's consumer business (Credit Karma and Mint) will likely face headwinds and declining revenue through 2023, due to the macroeconomic environment and forecasted recession. A positive is consumer business only accounts for ~16.9% of revenue and thus the business is diversified and large enough to weather the economic storm.

Final Thoughts

Intuit is a fantastic software company that is truly dominating the accounting software market. Management strategy makes complete sense in my mind as the company aims to provide every type of service its SMB customers need from marketing (Mailchimp) to loans. Its execution of this strategy has been strong and it has a long growth runway in the form of international expansion. However, its consumer segment (Credit Karma) is facing challenges from a tough economic environment. In addition, Intuit is slightly overvalued intrinsically according to my discounted cash flow model. This makes sense for such a high-quality company with strong customer retention, but nevertheless, I will label INTU stock as a "hold" for now and one for the watch list.