Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) surged after the tech firm reported 4Q-22 results earlier in February. Profitability exceeded expectations, and Palantir announced that it would be profitable for the first time in 2023, two years ahead of schedule.

However, the sales outlook was not nearly as promising. Given Palantir's slowing sales growth, I believe the stock is due for a major correction, which could result in PLTR trading below $5 in 2023.

Even though I am not currently shorting Palantir, I believe investors should be aware of the downside potential and deteriorating chart profile.

Palantir Beat, Against Expectations, Its Series Of Profit Misses

Palantir reported profits per share of $0.04, which exceeded the average estimate by one cent, and the 4Q-22 earnings release reversed the tech company's trend of large profit misses. It was, in fact, Palantir's best profit vs. estimate performance since 3Q-21, when the tech firm met profit expectations of $0.04 per share.

Investors Ignore Palantir’s Deteriorating Sales Growth Position

As I stated in my article prior to Palantir's 4Q-22 earnings, Palantir: Nearing A Danger Zone Ahead Of Q4 Earnings (Technical Analysis), Palantir's sales growth is by far the most important metric, and this is exactly where Palantir disappointed.

Palantir generated sales of $508.6 million in 4Q-22 and $1.91 billion in 2022, representing 18% and 24% YoY growth rates, respectively. Palantir's government sales increased 23% YoY to $293 million, while commercial sales increased 11% YoY to $215 million.

Unfortunately, both segments continued to fall short of expectations, and sales growth slowed in 4Q-22. Palantir's government and commercial sales growth slowed by three and six percentage points, respectively, QoQ, indicating that the commercial segment has been hit the hardest in terms of sales slowdown. The slump is especially concerning in the commercial segment in the United States, where sales growth has slowed from 53% in 3Q-22 to 12% in 4Q-22.

What worked to the benefit of Palantir, however, was that the tech company reported its first GAAP profit in 4Q-22.

Palantir anticipates sales of $2,180 - $2,230 million in 2023, representing a meager YoY growth rate of 15.7%.

Palantir expects to be profitable on a GAAP basis in 2023, two years ahead of schedule, with adjusted income from operations ranging from $481 to $531 million.

Wall Street reacted positively to Palantir's earnings, sending the stock up 21% on the day of the announcement. Investors appeared to be oblivious to the fact that Palantir's growth is hindered, and the sales outlook for 2023 is far from encouraging.

Set To Become A Penny Stock

Despite a post-earnings bounce to the upside, Palantir's technical profile has not changed significantly. Palantir's stock soared after the tech company teased investors with the prospect of its first GAAP profit in 2023, but PLTR has now fallen below the critical 200-day moving average line, which is currently at $8.18. I believe the breakthrough of the 200-day MA indicates that PLTR will soon close the gap that opened up following 4Q-22 earnings and may test the 50-day MA in the short term.

The 50-day moving average line is currently at $7.39. A break of the 50-day moving average would indicate a drop to Palantir's previous low of $5.84.

Palantir, in my opinion, has even more downside in the short term, and its slowing sales growth is clearly a vulnerability for the stock. Palantir could fall below $5 due to new concerns about the company's sales growth.

Palantir Is Still Overvalued

On average, the market currently forecasts $2.21 billion in sales for 2023. Estimates range from $2.17 billion (low estimate) to $2.24 billion (high estimate). Unfortunately, the sales forecast is only 15.7%, which falls short of Palantir's more aggressive target of 30% annual sales growth.

While an acceleration is anticipated for next year, Palantir will clearly grow at a much slower rate than anticipated.

Palantir stock is currently valued at 7.8x 2023E sales, which should be a deal breaker for any investor, profitability or not. Palantir is hopelessly overvalued at this multiple, and investors willing to pay this price accept a skewed risk/reward trade-off.

Even though Palantir achieved a higher sales-based valuation last year, when the hype was still high, I believe Palantir's valuation multiple will fall back to earth in 2023.

If Palantir was valued at 2-3x 2024E sales (which would still be absurd), the tech firm would be worth $5.28 billion to $7.92 billion. On a per-share basis, this translates to a more appropriate fair value range of $2.50 - $3.73, putting it squarely in penny stock territory.

Why My Thesis Could Be Wrong

My previous Palantir thesis was both correct and incorrect.

Palantir reported profits that exceeded 4Q-22 expectations and a net income profit, and I was wrong about both.

However, I expected Palantir to provide a much slower sales growth forecast than 23%. In order for a company like Palantir to maintain its high multiple, I believe sales growth must be significantly higher than 16%.

If Palantir can return to faster sales growth in the future, the tech company could achieve a higher multiple as well.

My Conclusion

PLTR stock's bullishness following earnings was unjustified, and it has begun to fall back to earth. The chart profile has turned bearish once more, as the stock price has fallen below the critical 200-day moving average line, implying a gap close.

I understand why investors were excited that Palantir could report its first profit in 2023, two years ahead of schedule, but they appear to have overlooked the fact that the company's growth is not nearly as robust as it was a year or two ago.

With growth slowing and Palantir still being expensive based on sales, I believe the tech company will be a penny stock by 2023.